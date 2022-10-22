Read full article on original website
NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: The Fog of Politics and Economics
I thought I’d begin my report this week with a few words about fog and hot air. After all – it is election season!. Driving home carefully through the fog Saturday night, I was thinking about our change of seasons. Here at the coast, we get fog in the fall. And in the summer, we get fog too! So much for change! And why is it foggy here when it is sunny everywhere else?
Kindergarteners expected to understand gender identity, sexuality in Oregon district
BEAVERTON, Ore. (CITC) — Kindergarteners in one Oregon public school district are expected to recognize and understand gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation by the end of the school year. Documents from Beaverton School District's (BSD) curriculum obtained by The National Desk (TND) reveal "learning targets" included in...
Port of Tillamook Bay Signs Contract to Assess Viability of Hangar B
The Port of Tillamook Bay has signed a contract with Wood Research and Development LLC to do a thorough analysis of the vitality of Hangar B. The last time an assessment of the building was completed was in 2011 as part of the FEMA projects being contemplated after the loss of the railroad in 2007. At that time, the study determined that the building needed a new roof among other structural improvements.
Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington
Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Burn bans have also been lifted in the parts of Multnomah County serviced by...
Washington County officially opens new Safe Rest Pods
The Safe Rest Pods are a temporary option while the city of Hillsboro develops a year-round shelter to meet the needs of the local houseless community.
Tillamook Bay Community College President Ross Tomlin honored with highest Oreogn Community College Association award – prestigious Howard Cherry Award
Dr. Ross Tomlin has been awarded the Howard Cherry Community College Administrator award for 2022 by the Oregon Community College Association (OCCA). The award is its highest honor, and represents outstanding accomplishments on behalf of community colleges in Oregon. It is named after the late Dr. Howard Cherry, a lifelong advocate for education and community involvement. Awardees must be responsible for bringing statewide recognition to community colleges through their contributions. Tomlin will be presented with the award at the OCCA conference in Sunriver, Oregon, on November 3.
Oregon deputy stabs patient in struggle for gun at ER in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A Washington County Sheriff's deputy stabbed a male patient multiple times after he tried to take the officer's firearm, officials said Monday. The deputy was at the Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center's Emergency Department with the patient, who was being admitted on a civil hold, when the patient charged the deputy at about 3 a.m. Monday, the sheriff's office said in a press release.
Two former Woodland city employees under investigation for theft of electronic information
The information technology contractor for Woodland will analyze two laptops that were allegedly taken by former city employees to determine whether they stole the personal information of more than 2,000 utility account holders in the city. A news release sent last week by Woodland Mayor Will Finn stated the city...
Deputy stabs man multiple times at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a deputy is on leave after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times during an altercation at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center early Monday morning.
State Police Wildlife officer answers questions surrounding Eli the Elk’s death
After Eli the Elk’s demise, Deb Atiyeh with the Gazette sat down with Joe Warwick of the Fish and Wildlife Division of the Oregon State Police in Warrenton. Following is our Questions and Answers regarding the wounded bull elk in Cannon Beach. Answers have been lightly edited for clarity. (Sergeant Warwick can be reached at: joseph.warwick@osp.oregon.gov or 971-673-4005) Gazette: What was the cause of this elk’s injury before you had...
Small Oregon town named one of America’s most beautiful
Not much, if you believe Architectural Digest. It just named the Oregon coast town one of the “55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.”. We won’t argue, though we would argue for more spots for the Pacific Northwest’s picturesque small towns. (Friday Harbor, Washington is the only other one that made the list.)
Witchcraft store opens in historic Orenco Mercantile
Just in time for Halloween: The historic Orenco grocery building in one of Hillsboro’s oldest neighborhoods has reopened as a retail store selling Wiccan items, witchcraft supplies and oddities. The husband-and-wife team of August Hesse and Courtney Pheils-Hesse – both practicing Wiccans – purchased the combination store and residence...
Fire Damages Former Restaurant
Multiple calls to 911 Sunday evening beginning at 10:00 pm, reporting 10-foot tall flames and heavy black smoke coming from the back and roof of a business at 725 SW Oak Street in Hillsboro. Engine 1 arrived to find the single-story commercial building with active fire. A second alarm was activated to bring additional resources to the scene to help fight the fire. Due to the severity of the fire and concerns about the structural integrity of the building, firefighters did not make entry into the building and fought the fire from the exterior. Firefighters reported that a significant portion of the building was impacted by the fire. No injuries were reported.
Coral Club Tiki Bar to Open November 5 in Downtown Vancouver, Washington
VANCOUVER, Wash. – October 24, 2022 – On Saturday, November 5, Coral Club will become the next in a long line of legendary tiki bars of the Pacific Northwest. Coral Club is an intimate hideaway in the heart of downtown Vancouver that pays homage to the area’s rich modern primitive heritage and will feature meticulously hand-crafted exotic cocktails and savory Polynesian Pop cuisine with a regional flair.
5 Vancouver Restaurants That Locals Say Deserve A Spot In The City's New Michelin Guide
The Michelin Guide Vancouver debut is fast-approaching and a few locals have shared their thoughts on which restaurants in the city deserve a spot on the list. For the first time ever, the Michelin Guide is coming to Vancouver and restaurants that made the cut will be revealed on October 27.
One detained after 15-year-old boy shot in Vancouver
A man was detained Monday morning after Vancouver authorities said he reported shooting two people.
Tillamook Cheesemakers Secue Cowapa League Title with Win Over Scappoose on Friday Oct. 21st
After a slow 0-2 start to the season, the Cheesemakers football squad (4-0 Cowapa League, 6-2 overall) have won their last six games in a row, including a thriller last Friday night against league foe the Scappoose Indians (3-1 Cowapa League, 6-2 overall) to capture their first league. title in...
Community Meeting: Alderbrook Golf Course Discussion at Hydrangea Ranch Monday Oct. 24th at Noon
Alderbrook Golf Course: There is a meeting on Monday, Oct. 24th at noon at the Big Barn on the Hydrangea Ranch, 9455 Kilchis River Rd., Tillamook. If you’re interested in playing golf this spring at Alderbrook or would like to see this property survive as a golf course, please be there.
