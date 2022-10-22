ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

95.9 WCYY

24 Small Restaurants in Maine That Are Worth the Drive

We all have a favorite restaurant. And some that no matter how far away it is, you're going to get in your car and make the trip. It's just that good. And of course, we all know the big restaurants in Maine or the chain places that are in basically every town and city in the state.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

Martha Stewart Living Her Best Food Life in Portland, Maine

When Martha Stewart eats your food, you have just gotten THE seal of approval. Martha Stewart was in the mood for baked goods and Portland is home to some of the best bakeries in the country! She stopped at Standard Baking Co on Commercial Street for coffee and breads, then off to Norimoto Bakery on Stevens Avenue.
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Who Remembers the Spectacular Glamour Shots in the Maine Mall?

A lot of the 1990s is awesome. I mean, it's the decade that brought us 'Friends' and 'Seinfeld'. But there were some serious missteps too. I give to you Glamour Shots. Maybe you are scratching your head and thinking, but Lori, what exactly IS Glamour Shots? According to the Portland Public Library's digital commons,
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Male dragged by vehicle in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A high school-aged male was dragged by a vehicle in South Portland around 4 p.m. Monday. According to a news release from the South Portland Police Department on Monday evening, the male was being dropped off at home by a classmate after school when he got his hand caught in a car door.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

This Massive Maine Fire Burned for Nearly Two Weeks, Caused $23 Million in Damage

Not long after the end of World War ll there was an event that shook Maine its core. The year was 1947, and the state had just gone through a significant drought that summer. However, the fall didn't bring rain. Instead, it was just more of the same. According to the National Park Service, it was the driest year on record for Mount Dessert Island. This ultimately was a recipe for disaster.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Popular Portland bar and restaurant hit by carbon dioxide shortage

PORTLAND, Maine — The Great Lost Bear bar and restaurant is dealing with a shortage of carbon dioxide, preventing beer from being poured from its taps. On Saturday, the bar lost the capacity to pour beer at the end of the evening. It began Sunday with only 20 of its 80 taps being able to pour following the installation of an older CO2 tank.
PORTLAND, ME
Kool AM

Can You Still Fly Using Your Maine License Or ID?

Even though we are still occasionally hearing about this variant or that variant, for the most part, the pandemic is behind us. So, you're probably planning that long overdue trip to see your relatives on the other side of the country. The last time you had a chance to visit mom and dad for the holidays was in 2019 and you really want to be home for Christmas this year.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

103.7 WCYY

Portland, ME
