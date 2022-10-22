Read full article on original website
24 Small Restaurants in Maine That Are Worth the Drive
We all have a favorite restaurant. And some that no matter how far away it is, you're going to get in your car and make the trip. It's just that good. And of course, we all know the big restaurants in Maine or the chain places that are in basically every town and city in the state.
30 Under the Radar Restaurants in Maine That You Should Try Right Now
One of my favorite things to do on a random weekend is take a trip in-state to a new establishment to eat. My wife and I will drive hours based on a review, article, tip, social media post- you get the point. Its fun. Its quite adventurous. And, it always...
30 Cozy Restaurants in Portland, Maine, to Hunker Down in the Cold
I don’t want to be the one to say it but it’s starting to get pretty cold here in Maine. The afternoons brag a solid 50-60 degree day but the mornings are already starting to frost up my car. Each day, I adorn more layers and brace myself...
Want to Live Somewhere Safe? Maine and New England is Your Best Bet
According to a recent report, it's been another banner year for safety here in Maine. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published a report of the safest states in America. The Pine Tree State found itself right near the top of list. Maine came in as the 2nd safest state....
21 Maine Restaurants That Have Been Featured on Travel Channel’s ‘Food Paradise’
I can't tell you how many hours I have wasted devoted my life to food-oriented television programming. Whether it's realty shows, game shows, travel shows, or holiday shows, the concept doesn't matter. If it's about food, I'll give it a shot. One of the shows that always held my attention...
Maine State Aquarium Plans to Open Summer 2023 With New Exhibits
After closing their doors in 2020, the Maine State Aquarium has some good news. According to an article by Booth Bay Register, the Maine State Aquarium anticipates being open for the summer of 2023 with some new exhibits. While they hoped and planned to be open for 2022, the Aquarium...
We Bet You’ve Never Visited The “Largest” Town In Maine
Even though Maine is quite a rural state, especially in the northern most areas, Maine does have a lot of municipalities. A lot! There are several hundred cities, towns, and plantations spread across the length of the state - from Kittery to Fort Kent!. Clearly, some of our towns and...
Are Motorized Bicycles Taking Over Maine And The World?
When I was growing up, I loved riding my bicycle. As I road my bicycle I would sing, "Bicycle Race," by Queen. But there is now a phenomena that has taken over Lewiston/Auburn, pretty much all of Central Maine, from my point of view and I need to get your thoughts on it!
Martha Stewart Living Her Best Food Life in Portland, Maine
When Martha Stewart eats your food, you have just gotten THE seal of approval. Martha Stewart was in the mood for baked goods and Portland is home to some of the best bakeries in the country! She stopped at Standard Baking Co on Commercial Street for coffee and breads, then off to Norimoto Bakery on Stevens Avenue.
Drive on the Brunswick, Topsham, Maine, Bridge? Prepare for a Partial Closure
The Frank J. Wood bridge was built in 1932 to span the Androscoggin River between Brunswick and Topsham. After 90 years, it's showing its age and is scheduled for replacement as soon as bids on the new construction are sent out by the Maine DOT and a contract is awarded.
Who Remembers the Spectacular Glamour Shots in the Maine Mall?
A lot of the 1990s is awesome. I mean, it's the decade that brought us 'Friends' and 'Seinfeld'. But there were some serious missteps too. I give to you Glamour Shots. Maybe you are scratching your head and thinking, but Lori, what exactly IS Glamour Shots? According to the Portland Public Library's digital commons,
Locals Are All Still Mourning The Loss of Bill’s Pizza in Maine
Every local in every city has their favorite spot. Their go-to grocery store, a favorite beach, the best place in town for tacos, and the bar with their favorite brews on tap. Bill’s Pizza was that spot for many locals in Maine. Bill Kinsman brought family and friends together...
Male dragged by vehicle in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A high school-aged male was dragged by a vehicle in South Portland around 4 p.m. Monday. According to a news release from the South Portland Police Department on Monday evening, the male was being dropped off at home by a classmate after school when he got his hand caught in a car door.
JUST IN: Car Crashes, Sinks, in Maine Pond Early Tuesday Morning
According to WGME 13, a car ended up in Maine's Peabody Pond early on Tuesday morning. Crew responded in the early morning hours Tuesday to Peabody Pond in the Maine town of Sebago. The car had gone into the water from the boat launch, according to officials. At this time,...
Get Those Umbrellas Ready, Maine on Track to Get Tropical Downpours on Wednesday
It's pretty well accepted that the most unsteady and unpredictable weather of the year, at least in the state of Maine, happens in the fall. And there's no exception to that this week. Even though we have had a fair amount of shower activity and flat-out rain over the last...
This Massive Maine Fire Burned for Nearly Two Weeks, Caused $23 Million in Damage
Not long after the end of World War ll there was an event that shook Maine its core. The year was 1947, and the state had just gone through a significant drought that summer. However, the fall didn't bring rain. Instead, it was just more of the same. According to the National Park Service, it was the driest year on record for Mount Dessert Island. This ultimately was a recipe for disaster.
The Most Popular Trail From Maine to the New Hampshire Border is Adding Even More Trails
We love our trails, don't we? It's always nice to get out and about to hike, bike, jog, and snow shoe with friends and our dogs in that fresh New England air. That's why it's so exciting to learn that additional green space is in the works for one of the most popular trails on the Seacoast and beyond.
WMTW
Popular Portland bar and restaurant hit by carbon dioxide shortage
PORTLAND, Maine — The Great Lost Bear bar and restaurant is dealing with a shortage of carbon dioxide, preventing beer from being poured from its taps. On Saturday, the bar lost the capacity to pour beer at the end of the evening. It began Sunday with only 20 of its 80 taps being able to pour following the installation of an older CO2 tank.
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
Can You Still Fly Using Your Maine License Or ID?
Even though we are still occasionally hearing about this variant or that variant, for the most part, the pandemic is behind us. So, you're probably planning that long overdue trip to see your relatives on the other side of the country. The last time you had a chance to visit mom and dad for the holidays was in 2019 and you really want to be home for Christmas this year.
