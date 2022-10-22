ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Vols May Have Advanced Past Hogs Since Last Meeting

By Andy Hodges
All Hogs
All Hogs
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xaN1A_0ijAgVXf00

With one of two best quarterbacks in SEC, Tennessee may be new East leader.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — About the only thing Arkansas fans could take from Tennessee's 65-21 win Saturday is some joy they aren't on the schedule.

In case you're wondering, the final score wasn't that close. It was 52-7 at halftime.

It may be a little tough for Razorback fans when they remember the last time the two teams played was in 2020. The Vols were a train wreck of a program under Jeremy Pruett while Sam Pittman was changing the direction of the Hogs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41crG6_0ijAgVXf00

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) warms up before the game against the Tennessee Martin Skyhawks at Neyland Stadium. (Randy Sartin / USA TODAY Sports)

Arkansas won that game, 24-13. They were a much better program than Tennessee then.

Things have gone up in Knoxville dramatically since then.

For those of us with questions about Volunteers' quarterback Hendon Hooker being over-rated in August, well, those should be wrapped up now.

He's one of the two best quarterbacks in the league (Bryce Young at Alabama is the other) this year. Tennessee is undefeated at 7-0, but they do have a couple of challenges left.

The Hogs are sitting at 4-3 with Ole Miss and LSU on the schedule and midway through the second quarter they were combined for nearly 600 yards of offense with a lot of passing going on.

Tennessee had 695 yards against an over-matched Tennessee-Martin bunch. That's pretty much a good number against air, though.

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) during the first quarter against the Tennessee Martin Skyhawks at Neyland Stadium. (Randy Sartin / USA TODAY Sports)

The Vols still have Kentucky and Georgia on the schedule the next two weeks. The Wildcats aren't a gimme win and if they get past the Bulldogs, they will be in Atlanta against Alabama in the SEC Championship game.

At least the Hogs don't have to deal with them for a few years.

All Hogs

All Hogs

Fayetteville, AR
