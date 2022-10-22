Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after man badly injured in north Portland stabbing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Washington teens photograph hovering tic-tac-shaped UFORoger MarshWoodland, WA
Monday in Portland: Deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at hospital and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Portland Mayor’s Plan for Camping Ban and Mass Homeless Campsites
On Oct. 13, WW broke the news on wweek.com that Mayor Ted Wheeler was preparing a citywide ban on unsanctioned camping and would seek to open three large campsites across the city, each with capacity for 500 people. WW then reported Wheeler’s office had asked Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury for assistance in opening and running the sites. She was scornful of the idea. The mayor’s plan arrives amid an election season when Portland homelessness is voters’ top issue—and follows a federal lawsuit against the city by people with disabilities who say tents are blocking their access to public spaces. Here’s what our readers had to say:
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Wheeler's Vauge Homeless Ban, Sen. Warren Stumps for Kotek, and Britan Has A new PM, Again
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! After weeks of...
WWEEK
Willamette Week’s 2022 Skidmore Prize Winners
Every year Willamette Week awards the Skidmore Prize to four young Portlanders who work every day to make Portland a better place and to preserve the community-oriented nature of the city we all know and love. This year we were so impressed that there’s five winners! If you’ve ever wondered who’s really making a difference in our community, read on.
WWEEK
Give Early. Give Often. Spread It Around: Welcome to Willamette Week’s 2022 Give!Guide!
In the pages that follow, you’ll find 235 local nonprofits organized into 10 categories. Each performs an essential service. Taken together, these wonderful organizations do so much for Portland we don’t know how our region could survive without them. Please learn as much about as many of them as you can at giveguide.org. We hope doing so will inspire you to give early—and often—during our year-end campaign.
Portland city council candidate Rene Gonzalez's stance on the city's homeless crisis
PORTLAND, Ore. — With two weeks left until Election Day, KGW is sitting down with each candidate for the Portland city council to hear their stance on the homeless and housing crisis. Recent polls show that this is a top issue for Portland voters heading into November. Earlier this...
WWEEK
Pensioners Are Gobsmacked That The City Could Bill Them for Sidewalks in East Portland
On a clear September evening, 20 people gathered at Berrydale Park in the Montavilla neighborhood of Southeast Portland, the plastic feet of their lawn chairs sinking into the ground near the community garden. The residential streets surrounding Berrydale Park are among the parts of East Portland where city transportation officials...
WWEEK
St. Jack Team Partners Again to Open Heavenly Creatures, an Intimate Wine Bar Experience
A longtime Portland sommelier and a beloved local chef are teaming up for a new wine-focused project a little more than a decade after they opened French gem St. Jack. Heavenly Creatures is the name of chef Aaron Barnett and Joel Gunderson’s bar and bottle shop that’s scheduled to open Wednesday, Oct. 26. The business will actually be located inside another: the Coopers Hall spinoff on Northeast Broadway.
Portland mayor admits that squalor and crime have turned the city into a 'vortex of misery' - and announces new plan to BAN unsanctioned homeless encampments plaguing local streets
The mayor of Portland has announced plans to shut down any unsanctioned homeless camps in the city - as a high number of squalid shanty towns and rising crime continues to plague the area. Mayor Ted Wheeler held a video press conference Friday in which he called Portland's homeless problem...
WWEEK
Vancouver Native Nick Richey’s New Film Was Inspired by a Formative Phone-Sex Hotline Call
When film director and Vancouver, Wash., native Nick Richey returned to Portland this month to screen 1-800-Hot-Nite, the husk that is Lloyd Center made an impression on him. “It’s almost like you’re inside someone else’s memory of what a mall is, and they haven’t finished placing the stores,” says Richey, who was showing his sophomore feature at the Portland Film Festival. “All they can remember is Hot Topic, the ice skating rink, Orange Julius.”
Long-lost memoir examines ‘diabolical’ 1950s Portland sex-and-murder scandal, inspires art exhibit
Bruce Spaulding met Marjorie Evans Smith shortly after she’d been charged with murdering her husband. Smith was a “somewhat good-looking young lady,” the Portland defense attorney wrote years later in an unpublished memoir – a pertinent observation, he thought, seeing as the man who said he followed her order to kill Kermit Smith also claimed to be her “sex slave.”
Readers respond: Drazan’s husband’s job noteworthy
The Oregonian/OregonLive’s profile of Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan was fine, though bereft of surprise (“Republican candidate for governor brings experience as a budget hawk, desire to push back on Democratic initiatives,” Oct. 9). There’s a gaping hole, however. There’s a single, uninformative sentence that the candidate...
Joe Kent claims Washington election process features ‘funny business’
State and county election officials are speaking out after U.S. Congressional candidate Joe Kent criticized the election process in Washington at a town hall on Monday.
pdxmonthly.com
Portlanders Seem to Want One Thing This Election Day: Change
The state of Oregon may well be headed for a red wave this Election Day, but the waters are muddier when it comes to Portland proper. Even with a disconsolate and fed-up electorate upset over visible houseless encampments and quality-of-life crimes, the city remains a left-leaning bastion and inhospitable territory for the GOP. Case in point: Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan saw fit to tweet the other day about a single yard sign for her in an inner Southeast Portland neighborhood, since it’s such a comparatively rare sighting.
61% of Portland voters call graffiti ‘big’ problem, poll from The Oregonian/OregonLive finds
Brian King’s version of “Groundhog Day” includes an industrial-strength pressure washer, gallons of paint — and buckets of patience. The 48-year-old welder runs his own business, but in recent months he has picked up a side hustle: removing graffiti from the exteriors of private businesses that can’t keep pace with Portland’s plentiful taggers.
philomathnews.com
Highest-rated bars in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor
Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over the world continue to use the site and app to determine where to stay, learn about the under-the-radar gems in their chosen destination, and where to eat, based on other travelers’ reviews.
WWEEK
What to Do in Portland (Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 2022)
The Saloon Ensemble is back for another live performance of Danny Elfman’s score for The Nightmare Before Christmas, director Henry Selick’s Tim Burton-conceived tale of the misadventures of Jack Skellington, pumpkin king of Halloweentown. The event includes singalongs, a costume competition and screaming contest (eee!). Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., 503-719-6055, albertarosetheatre.com. 8 pm Thursday-Friday, 3 pm Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 27-30. $15-$30.
Former PPB staff say work experience was good, but they have several complaints
Former employees of the Portland Police Bureau continue to blame poor leadership by command staff and city leaders as reasons they decided to leave the bureau.
‘Every view amazing’: Ritz-Carlton Portland a game changer
Rising 35 stories above the Portland skyline at Southwest 9th and Washington, the Ritz-Carlton hotel is just a few months away from opening. And it could be a game-changer as downtown Portland tries to make a comeback.
Portland mayor announces ban on homeless camping
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler unveiled a plan Friday to alleviate his city’s homelessness crisis by consolidating the hundreds of people living in tents along the streets into sanctioned homeless campsites.
thereflector.com
Retired Brush Prairie chef owns knife sharpening business
After spending around 20 years as a chef, Garrett Lorton became skilled with handling knives. While he enjoyed being a chef, arthritis made it difficult for Lorton to stand on his feet all day, so he turned the knowledge he gleaned from the kitchen into a blade sharpening business called Garrett’s Knives.
Comments / 6