ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destrehan, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake Charles American Press

Injuries force Vinton to forfeit Week 9 game

The war of attrition has caught up with the Vinton Lions. Down to 15 healthy players, the team announced on Monday that it would forfeit its Friday game at No. 9 Welsh. “If feel we would put our kids in danger if we put them out there Friday with 15,” Vinton head coach Lark Hebert said. “It is either forfeit in the middle of the game, or try to get some kids healthy and play the last game.
VINTON, LA
High School Football PRO

Houma, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Thibodaux High School football team will have a game with Terrebonne High School on October 26, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
THIBODAUX, LA
an17.com

Football Albany at Amite

Prep action as the Warriors welcome the Hornets--and a whole bunch of alumni--for their biggest homecoming game in a long time.
ALBANY, LA
thecomeback.com

Brian Kelly gets brutally honest about Bryce Young

The LSU Tigers are coming off of their most dominant win of the season when they blasted the previously unbeaten Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon in a totally lopsided win. But despite the big win, the team won’t have all that much time to celebrate as they now face the Alabama Crimson Tide in an even bigger game this weekend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Scooter Hobbs column: Tigers getting there but no need to rush

BATON ROUGE — LSU’s football players were justifiably proud of themselves after their best performance and victory of the season in a dominant 45-20 win over Ole Miss Saturday. A fair ration of their LSU classmates, on the other hand, should be ashamed of themselves. Dang kids. Don’t...
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

New Orleans Athletics announces 2022 Hall of Fame Class

NEW ORLEANS – The University of New Orleans Athletic Department is proud of announce the first seven inductees to the New Orleans Athletics Hall of Fame in over 12 years. “I’m so excited to bring back the New Orleans Athletics Hall of Fame with a tremendously talented and decorated class of former student-athletes and coaches. We are proud to honor these legends and their families as we recognize them as the best to ever lace them up for Privateers,” said Vice President for Athletics and Recreation Tim Duncan.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Southern University Homecoming 2022 – Cheerleaders Point of View

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Southern University Homecoming is Saturday, October 22, 2022. While the football team is getting ready to score lots of touchdowns, the cheerleaders are there to get the fans on their feet to cheer for the Jaguars. The Human Jukebox marching band is there to wow the crowd with their sound and routine. We visited SU football pep rally to chat with the cheerleaders. Happy Homecoming Southern University!
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Robert “Jared” Templeton

Robert “Jared” Templeton, 41, went to meet his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Jared was born May 22, 1981, to Ann and Danny Templeton in Lake Charles, LA. He was a 2001 graduate of Grand Lake High School and has lived the past 18 years in Lake Charles. Jared enjoyed spending time with the Lord and his Bible, watching WWE, the New Orleans Saints, LSU football, Ragin Cajun baseball, working out in his gym, listening to Country and Christian music and drinking coffee. His greatest joy came from spending time with his wife, his family, his Ainsley’s Angels teammates, and his beloved dog, Mickey Boo. Jared was an inspiration to many for his undeniable Faith and his “never give up” attitude.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Marion Macdonald White

Marion Macdonald White, age 83, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in a local hospital. Marion was the second child of four. She attended McNeese State University where she received a Masters plus 30 in social work and counseling. Marion served her community in many capacities – as a Sulphur High School English teacher for 15 years, and Sulphur High School Guidance Counselor for five. She had a second career as a mental health counselor for 20 years.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons

A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
lafourchegazette.com

GALLERY: Central Lafourche celebrates Homecoming

Central Lafourche celebrated Homecoming on Friday. See some photos of the pregame Homecoming ceremonies online. Photos by CATHERINE BOURGEOIS | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
Lake Charles American Press

Enola Lee Chaumont

Enola Lee Young Chaumont, 88, of Lake Charles, was welcomed into Heaven, Monday, Oct. 23, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family. Ms. Chaumont was a native of Basile, La. She lived a short while in Pennsylvania and has been a resident of Lake Charles since 1957. She worked her teenage years as a “popcorn girl” at the movie theater, giving her a little experience to countless years, alongside her daughters, behind the concession counter at the baseball field. She supported her husband’s love of baseball and his position as the Commissioner for the Lake Charles American Legion Baseball. They enjoyed furnishing the concession, serving the children and families of baseball and giving the proceeds back to better and grow the league. Her down time was spent working in her yard, mowing, flower gardening and collecting clocks. She appreciated time spent traveling with her husband to the Smokey Mountains, Pigeon Forge, and Branson and later in life traveled her first flight with her daughters, son-in-law and church for a pilgrimage to Italy. She was a member of St. Margaret Catholic Church. Ms. Chaumont loved music and dancing, attended numerous festivals and balls throughout her years, dancing the night away until she was no longer able. She was an active member of the Cajun French Music Association where she met many dear friends through years. Ms. Chaumont was a genuinely kind, caring and loving lady of grace, soft spoken while being a great protector of her family.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy