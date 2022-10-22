Enola Lee Young Chaumont, 88, of Lake Charles, was welcomed into Heaven, Monday, Oct. 23, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family. Ms. Chaumont was a native of Basile, La. She lived a short while in Pennsylvania and has been a resident of Lake Charles since 1957. She worked her teenage years as a “popcorn girl” at the movie theater, giving her a little experience to countless years, alongside her daughters, behind the concession counter at the baseball field. She supported her husband’s love of baseball and his position as the Commissioner for the Lake Charles American Legion Baseball. They enjoyed furnishing the concession, serving the children and families of baseball and giving the proceeds back to better and grow the league. Her down time was spent working in her yard, mowing, flower gardening and collecting clocks. She appreciated time spent traveling with her husband to the Smokey Mountains, Pigeon Forge, and Branson and later in life traveled her first flight with her daughters, son-in-law and church for a pilgrimage to Italy. She was a member of St. Margaret Catholic Church. Ms. Chaumont loved music and dancing, attended numerous festivals and balls throughout her years, dancing the night away until she was no longer able. She was an active member of the Cajun French Music Association where she met many dear friends through years. Ms. Chaumont was a genuinely kind, caring and loving lady of grace, soft spoken while being a great protector of her family.

