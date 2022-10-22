Read full article on original website
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasure
3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
Cooler weather means it's gumbo time
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival is back and filled with lots of music and fun.
Lake Charles American Press
Injuries force Vinton to forfeit Week 9 game
The war of attrition has caught up with the Vinton Lions. Down to 15 healthy players, the team announced on Monday that it would forfeit its Friday game at No. 9 Welsh. “If feel we would put our kids in danger if we put them out there Friday with 15,” Vinton head coach Lark Hebert said. “It is either forfeit in the middle of the game, or try to get some kids healthy and play the last game.
theadvocate.com
Besides LHSAA titles, wins what has Scotlandville's Carlos Sample netted now?
Carlos Sample calls it a “program” award. As the face of the Scotlandville boys basketball program, Sample has received a major honor — the National Federation of High Schools Louisiana Boys Basketball Coach of the Year honor for 2021-22. “I am elated about it,” Sample said. “This...
Houma, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
theadvocate.com
LSU's Kim Mulkey has added a 5-star commitment to an already impressive Class of 2023
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey scored another big victory when 6-foot-5 forward Aalyah Del Rosario committed Tuesday to the Tigers over three other schools, including reigning national champion South Carolina. Del Rosario — a five-star recruit and the No. 7 player in the nation, according to Hoopgurlz — made...
an17.com
Football Albany at Amite
Prep action as the Warriors welcome the Hornets--and a whole bunch of alumni--for their biggest homecoming game in a long time.
thecomeback.com
Brian Kelly gets brutally honest about Bryce Young
The LSU Tigers are coming off of their most dominant win of the season when they blasted the previously unbeaten Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon in a totally lopsided win. But despite the big win, the team won’t have all that much time to celebrate as they now face the Alabama Crimson Tide in an even bigger game this weekend.
Lake Charles American Press
Scooter Hobbs column: Tigers getting there but no need to rush
BATON ROUGE — LSU’s football players were justifiably proud of themselves after their best performance and victory of the season in a dominant 45-20 win over Ole Miss Saturday. A fair ration of their LSU classmates, on the other hand, should be ashamed of themselves. Dang kids. Don’t...
crescentcitysports.com
New Orleans Athletics announces 2022 Hall of Fame Class
NEW ORLEANS – The University of New Orleans Athletic Department is proud of announce the first seven inductees to the New Orleans Athletics Hall of Fame in over 12 years. “I’m so excited to bring back the New Orleans Athletics Hall of Fame with a tremendously talented and decorated class of former student-athletes and coaches. We are proud to honor these legends and their families as we recognize them as the best to ever lace them up for Privateers,” said Vice President for Athletics and Recreation Tim Duncan.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Southern University Homecoming 2022 – Cheerleaders Point of View
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Southern University Homecoming is Saturday, October 22, 2022. While the football team is getting ready to score lots of touchdowns, the cheerleaders are there to get the fans on their feet to cheer for the Jaguars. The Human Jukebox marching band is there to wow the crowd with their sound and routine. We visited SU football pep rally to chat with the cheerleaders. Happy Homecoming Southern University!
Lake Charles American Press
Robert “Jared” Templeton
Robert “Jared” Templeton, 41, went to meet his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Jared was born May 22, 1981, to Ann and Danny Templeton in Lake Charles, LA. He was a 2001 graduate of Grand Lake High School and has lived the past 18 years in Lake Charles. Jared enjoyed spending time with the Lord and his Bible, watching WWE, the New Orleans Saints, LSU football, Ragin Cajun baseball, working out in his gym, listening to Country and Christian music and drinking coffee. His greatest joy came from spending time with his wife, his family, his Ainsley’s Angels teammates, and his beloved dog, Mickey Boo. Jared was an inspiration to many for his undeniable Faith and his “never give up” attitude.
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Lake Charles American Press
Marion Macdonald White
Marion Macdonald White, age 83, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in a local hospital. Marion was the second child of four. She attended McNeese State University where she received a Masters plus 30 in social work and counseling. Marion served her community in many capacities – as a Sulphur High School English teacher for 15 years, and Sulphur High School Guidance Counselor for five. She had a second career as a mental health counselor for 20 years.
3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons
A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Central Lafourche celebrates Homecoming
Central Lafourche celebrated Homecoming on Friday. See some photos of the pregame Homecoming ceremonies online. Photos by CATHERINE BOURGEOIS | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
NOLA.com
Louisiana fire marshal issues warning to owners of 105 'doubles to dorms' near Tulane, Loyola
Amid what neighbors view as inadequate code enforcement by New Orleans officials over the proliferation of “doubles to dorms” near Tulane and Loyola, Louisiana's fire marshal is stepping in, warning owners of the student housing developments that they could be violating state “life safety” codes. Over...
Lake Charles American Press
Enola Lee Chaumont
Enola Lee Young Chaumont, 88, of Lake Charles, was welcomed into Heaven, Monday, Oct. 23, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family. Ms. Chaumont was a native of Basile, La. She lived a short while in Pennsylvania and has been a resident of Lake Charles since 1957. She worked her teenage years as a “popcorn girl” at the movie theater, giving her a little experience to countless years, alongside her daughters, behind the concession counter at the baseball field. She supported her husband’s love of baseball and his position as the Commissioner for the Lake Charles American Legion Baseball. They enjoyed furnishing the concession, serving the children and families of baseball and giving the proceeds back to better and grow the league. Her down time was spent working in her yard, mowing, flower gardening and collecting clocks. She appreciated time spent traveling with her husband to the Smokey Mountains, Pigeon Forge, and Branson and later in life traveled her first flight with her daughters, son-in-law and church for a pilgrimage to Italy. She was a member of St. Margaret Catholic Church. Ms. Chaumont loved music and dancing, attended numerous festivals and balls throughout her years, dancing the night away until she was no longer able. She was an active member of the Cajun French Music Association where she met many dear friends through years. Ms. Chaumont was a genuinely kind, caring and loving lady of grace, soft spoken while being a great protector of her family.
theadvocate.com
‘It’s acts of God’: Mississippi River shrivels, leaving many to pray for rain
Old Man River is shriveling. Barges are running aground. The nation’s shipping industry is concerned. But you wouldn’t know it from Tony DeMarco’s deck overlooking the not-so-mighty Mississippi. He lives on the river side of the levee on the parish line between Orleans and Jefferson – only...
theadvocate.com
Total number held in Assumption truck stop casino robbery rises to eight after latest arrests
Two New Orleans-area men and another from Mississippi have been arrested in the nighttime heist of an isolated truck stop casino in northern Assumption Parish that has already landed five others in jail, sheriff's deputies said Monday. The Cane Row truck stop casino on La. 70 was robbed by armed...
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Flounder Violations by LDWF
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Flounder Violations by LDWF. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on October 21, 2022, that on October 19, enforcement officials cited three males for alleged fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish. Arielle Vicknair, 24, of St. Bernard, Louisiana, Richard Vasquez, 59,...
Comments / 0