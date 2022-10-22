Fast-moving grassfires plague the area

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 4 p.m. Saturday reports of a fast-moving grassfire near CR300 and Juniper Road north of Carl Junction. This is the second large fire of the day for Carl Junction Fire Protection District.

About 1 p.m. CJ battled an hours-long grassfire to the NE of MO-96 and MO-171.

This Juniper Road fire was first reported as 50 acres burning.

Assisting as mutual aid include:

Oronogo Fire

Asbury Fire

Webb City Fire

Galena Kan. Fire

Smoke can be seen from Western Jasper County. We observed it from Stone’s Corner on MO-43 and MO-171.

KOAM Meteorologist Doug Heady reminds everyone Saturday afternoon, “Wind gusts pushing 55 mph the rest of the day. Gusts between 40-50 mph again on Sunday! I will drop a YouTube video tomorrow breaking down storms for Monday. Have a great evening guys and gals.”

SOUTHEAST KANSAS FIRE

Cherokee County Sheriff states there is a fast-moving fire closing the highway, “Due to a large grass fire which has jumped the highway, Highway 166, east of Chetopa, is being closed as firefighters continue to try to control the blaze. Reminder- there is still a current burn ban in Cherokee County.”

This is a breaking news story, stay with Joplin News First for the latest live and breaking news.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.