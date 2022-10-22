ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carl Junction, MO

Fast-moving grassfires plague the area

By Shannon Becker
 3 days ago

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 4 p.m. Saturday reports of a fast-moving grassfire near CR300 and Juniper Road north of Carl Junction. This is the second large fire of the day for Carl Junction Fire Protection District.

About 1 p.m. CJ battled an hours-long grassfire to the NE of MO-96 and MO-171.

This Juniper Road fire was first reported as 50 acres burning.

Assisting as mutual aid include:

  • Oronogo Fire
  • Asbury Fire
  • Webb City Fire
  • Galena Kan. Fire

Smoke can be seen from Western Jasper County. We observed it from Stone’s Corner on MO-43 and MO-171.

KOAM Meteorologist Doug Heady reminds everyone Saturday  afternoon, “Wind gusts pushing 55 mph the rest of the day. Gusts between 40-50 mph again on Sunday! I will drop a YouTube video tomorrow breaking down storms for Monday. Have a great evening guys and gals.”

SOUTHEAST KANSAS FIRE

Cherokee County Sheriff states there is a fast-moving fire closing the highway, “Due to a large grass fire which has jumped the highway, Highway 166, east of Chetopa, is being closed as firefighters continue to try to control the blaze. Reminder- there is still a current burn ban in Cherokee County.”

This is a breaking news story, stay with Joplin News First for the latest live and breaking news.

