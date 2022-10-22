Read full article on original website
3 San Diego Padres who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
The San Diego Padres surprised a lot of people by getting to the NLCS but some of their players won’t be returning in 2023. The San Diego Padres got to the playoffs for the second time in three years for only the third time in their 50+ year franchise history.
Fan who caught Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run is living the good life
As New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge approached his record-breaking home run, fans daydreamed about what they would do if they were the lucky one to catch No. 62. A man named Cory Youmans was that lucky guy, and he elected to hold onto the ball. He told reporters at the time of the catch that he wasn’t sure whether he would sell it or not.
If Yankees fire Aaron Boone, here’s the guy who should replace him | Klapisch
NEW YORK – The countdown began the moment Aaron Judge was retired on a ground ball back to the mound — the final out, in the final game of an ALCS that was never as close as the scores suggested. The Yankees didn’t just get swept by the Astros, they were embarrassed, prompting Gerrit Cole to admit, “They beat us in every facet.”
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
Here’s what Aaron Judge said on free agency after Yankees were eliminated
The New York Yankees were swept out of the postseason by the Houston Astros in the ALCS. With that in mind, it’s officially free agency season for Aaron Judge. Aaron Judge’s free agency has been looming over the entire postseason, and rightly so. Judge hit 62 home runs this season, setting an American League record in the process.
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
'They can't bang on trashcans anymore': Bob Costas angers Houston Astros fans
Just before the Houston Astros celebrated their American League pennant and sweep of the New York Yankees on the field at Yankee Stadium early Monday morning, TBS host Bob Costas managed to arouse the ire of Astros and New England Patriots fans in one foul swoop. Costas seemed to be...
Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse
Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
Phillies World Series tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park
For the first time since 2009, the Phillies are going to the World Series. After not seeing a postseason berth in 11 years, Philadelphia, led by Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Nola, clinched a spot in the 2022 World Series after defeating the San Diego Padres, 4-3, in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday. They’ll face the Houston Astros in the World Series, which begins on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 (10/28/22) at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
2 big-money players the Yankees need to trade this off-season
With a payroll of just under $265 million in 2022, the New York Yankees have the third priciest roster in baseball after the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers. A lot of dollars are committed to players such as Gerrit Cole and Giancarlo Stanton, who didn’t have huge playoff numbers but came through most of the times.
Here's the Phillies' World Series schedule
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Red October continues. The Phillies beat the San Diego Padres, 4-3, on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park to win the National League pennant and punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies haven't won the World Series since the 2008 season when they beat the Tampa Bay Rays. In the World Series, the Phillies will play the Houston Astros.The Phillies are a lower seed than the Astros, so they'll start out the series on the road.All seven games, if necessary, will begin at 8:03 p.m. EST.Here's the schedule for the World Series:Friday, Oct. 28, Game 1 Minute Maid Park, FOXSaturday, Oct. 29, Game 2 Minute Maid Park, FOXMonday, Oct. 31. Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXTuesday, Nov. 1, Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXWednesday, Nov. 2, Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park, FOX (if necessary)Friday, Nov. 4, Game 6, FOX (if necessary, at Minute Maid Park)Saturday, Nov. 5, Game 7, FOX (if necessary, Minute Maid Park)Tickets for Games 3-5 will be sold via a lottery system. Fans can sign up for the ticket lottery through Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 pm.
Mike Francesa calls for Yankees to clean house after ALCS sweep by Astros
Mike Francesa is mad as hell, and he’s not going to take it anymore. The former WFAN host unloaded on the New York Yankees after they were swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Following Sunday’s 6-5...
Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run Caught by Former Bachelor Contestant Bri Amaranthus' Husband
Cory Youmans, the husband of Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus, caught Aaron Judge's historic home run ball at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field on Tuesday Cory Youmans — the man who caught Aaron Judge's record-breaking home run ball — hasn't decided what to do with it just yet. Youmans, who is the husband of Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus, caught Judge's historic home run ball at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field on Tuesday. The homer marked 62 in a single American League season, as Judge, 30,...
Aaron Boone greets Dusty Baker with hug outside Astros' clubhouse after Houston's ALCS win
American League Championship Series managers Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees and Dusty Baker of the Houston Astros have Cincinnati Reds ties. Boone, the Yankees' manager since 2018, was drafted by the Reds and played for Cincinnati from 1997 to 2003. Baker, the Astros' skipper since 2020, managed the Reds from 2008 to 2013.
Pedro Martinez trolled the New York Yankees back to the stone age following their ugly ALCS exit
Everybody hates the New York Yankees. You do. I do. Hell, this morning, after a limp four-game sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros, even Yankees fans do. For years, their sole perk was winning. Now they don’t even do that. But make no mistake, no one (and we mean NO ONE) hates the Yankees more than Pedro Martinez. Take it away, Petey.
The Yankees’ 3 most disappointing players in the post-season
The New York Yankees postseason run ended on Sunday night with a sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros. Game 4 in the Bronx saw the Yanks put up a fight, unlike most instances of the series, but in the end the visiting team was too much to handle.
Ex-Yankees, Mets heading to Phillies-Astros World Series
Stars, they’re just like us. The New York Yankees and New York Mets will watch the 2022 World Series the same way you will: at home, on television. The Yankees lost to the Astros, 6-5, on Sunday in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium.
The New York Yankees cannot let Aaron Judge leave in free agency
The New York Yankees have one job this offseason — make sure Aaron Judge doesn’t go anywhere else. Aaron Judge wants to remain in New York. The Yankees have made it clear that they want the All-Star slugger to return. But in not extending Judge before the 2022 season, they ran the risk of another team swooping in and signing him away from the Bronx.
Astros arriving in Houston in celebration mode ahead of World Series
The still-unbeaten AL champions made their way back to H-Town and Minute Maid Park after completing their sweep.
