Vote: The Oklahoman's high school football Player of the Week for Week 8

Another week of Oklahoma high school football is in the books.

The Oklahoman's Fans' Choice Player of the Week poll for the top games by OKC-area football players in Week 8 is now live at oklahoman.com. Fans can vote before it closes at noon Friday.

Here are the nominees:

Reed DeQuasie, Sr., Carl Albert: The quarterback had touchdown runs of 72, nine and eight yards in the first 13 minutes of the Titans' 41-7 home win against Guthrie. DeQuasie also tossed a 29-yard touchdown to Trystan Haynes in the second quarter.

Titan Hix, Fr., Hennessey: He set a school record with seven rushing touchdowns in Hennessey's 50-40 win over Alva. Hix had 35 carries for 243 yards and completed 16 of 34 passes for 190 yards.

Asher Hoover, So., Southwest Covenant: The quarterback put on a clinic in Southwest Covenant’s 52-28 come-from-behind win over Okeene. Hoover completed 16 of 32 passes for 335 yards and seven touchdowns. His longest pass was 75 yards. He also had three two-point conversions.

Rickey Hunt Jr., Sr., Millwood: The running back had four touchdowns in the Falcons' 40-13 win at Oklahoma Christian School. Hunt finished with 145 rushing yards and 104 receiving yards.

Blake Meek, Sr., Crossings Christian: The linebacker had 13 tackles (two for loss), two sacks, a forced and recovered fumble and recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown in the Knights' 35-0 home victory against Bethel.

Kamden Sixkiller, Sr., Norman North: The quarterback completed 9 of 13 passes for 243 yards and four touchdowns in Norman North 72-29 home win over Moore. He also had an 85-yard touchdown run and finished with seven carries for 99 yards.