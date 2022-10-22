ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote: The Oklahoman's high school football Player of the Week for Week 8

By Nick Sardis and James D. Jackson, Oklahoman
 3 days ago
Another week of Oklahoma high school football is in the books.

The Oklahoman's Fans' Choice Player of the Week poll for the top games by OKC-area football players in Week 8 is now live at oklahoman.com. Fans can vote before it closes at noon Friday.

Here are the nominees:

Reed DeQuasie, Sr., Carl Albert: The quarterback had touchdown runs of 72, nine and eight yards in the first 13 minutes of the Titans' 41-7 home win against Guthrie. DeQuasie also tossed a 29-yard touchdown to Trystan Haynes in the second quarter.

Titan Hix, Fr., Hennessey: He set a school record with seven rushing touchdowns in Hennessey's 50-40 win over Alva. Hix had 35 carries for 243 yards and completed 16 of 34 passes for 190 yards.

Asher Hoover, So., Southwest Covenant: The quarterback put on a clinic in Southwest Covenant’s 52-28 come-from-behind win over Okeene. Hoover completed 16 of 32 passes for 335 yards and seven touchdowns. His longest pass was 75 yards. He also had three two-point conversions.

Rickey Hunt Jr., Sr., Millwood: The running back had four touchdowns in the Falcons' 40-13 win at Oklahoma Christian School. Hunt finished with 145 rushing yards and 104 receiving yards.

Blake Meek, Sr., Crossings Christian: The linebacker had 13 tackles (two for loss), two sacks, a forced and recovered fumble and recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown in the Knights' 35-0 home victory against Bethel.

Kamden Sixkiller, Sr., Norman North: The quarterback completed 9 of 13 passes for 243 yards and four touchdowns in Norman North 72-29 home win over Moore. He also had an 85-yard touchdown run and finished with seven carries for 99 yards.

KSNT News

Former K-State running back now coaching DII football

EDMOND, OK (KSNT)- A former K-State running back is now in the coaching game. James Gilbert isn’t playing football any more but he’s still at a stadium each Saturday. Gilbert is now a graduate assistant running backs coach at the University of Central Oklahoma, a division two program that plays in the same conference as […]
EDMOND, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OU Basketball Hosting OCU In Norman

After a nearly 40-year hiatus, the Sooners and Stars will meet on the court in Norman for an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The game is a nod to OCU's days as a top NCAA team and the old all-college tournament. Tickets are still available, but are selling quickly.
NORMAN, OK
Larry Brown Sports

Steve Sarkisian apologizes for what he did after Oklahoma State loss

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian apologized to Longhorns fans over one thing he did after Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma State. The Longhorns allowed 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter Saturday in a 41-34 loss, prompting a frustrated Sarkisian to leave the field immediately instead of staying to sing The Eyes of Texas, the official school song. Most players followed Sarkisian’s lead and left the field, leaving only a handful behind to sing the song.
AUSTIN, TX
pryorinfopub.com

"This Will Be Devastating for Rural Schools"

PRYOR, Oklahoma - The public schools in Oklahoma rank last in expenditure per student in our region and near the bottom in the nation. Inadequate funding is a significant problem for Oklahoma school districts. Ryan Walters, Republican Candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction will lower the funds for schools with his plan to provide money to private schools. His plan is to create a voucher system that would take money from the dollars available to public schools and give it to parents whose children attend private schools or are home schooled.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

How much rain fell during the recent storms in Oklahoma?

Oklahomans saw a steady amount of rain Monday and Tuesday as storms moved through the state. The Mesonet two-day rainfall accumulation shows that some areas received as much as 4 inches of rain, while the Oklahoma City metro saw around 2 inches. Below is a range of rainfall totals for various regions in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Students at two Oklahoma high schools walk out to protest bathroom law

NORMAN, Okla. — Dozens of students at two Oklahoma high schools walked out of class to protest the state’s “bathroom law.”. The high schoolers are angry about a recent punishment of a transgender teen. Students, former students, parents and community members showed up to support one another...
NORMAN, OK
Z94

This SWOK Burger Joint Has Been Around Since 1938

Sitting around the table with some friends recently, someone uttered the most typical and uninformed sentence someone could say in this state... "There's nothing to do in Oklahoma." Honestly, we've been over this a thousand times... If you're bored living in Oklahoma, you are just a boring person. As much...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

Who and what's on the ballot for the November 8th general election in Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 General Election will decide many statewide, federal and local races. Because of recent changes, voters will now have the option to vote early on the Wednesday before the election — in addition to the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before as well. You can look up your early voting location by county via the Oklahoma State Election Board here.
OKLAHOMA STATE
