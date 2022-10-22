Read full article on original website
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is in a tough spot. His Hawkeyes are 3-4 and riding a three-game losing streak. He also has the single, worst, offense in all of college football. Literally, the Hawkeyes are dead last amongst all eligible teams in total offense, putting up only 227.3 yards per game and just 14 points per game.
Kirk Ferentz and Iowa have struggled in 2022, to say the least. But to hear Ferentz talk about the season on Tuesday, he believes things could certainly be worse. During his weekly press conference, Ferentz reflected on his postgame media availability after losing to Ohio State in blowout fashion. According to Ferentz, the line of questioning on Saturday occasionally felt like an “interrogation.”
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Iowa Hawkeyes fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Hawkeye fans have been clamoring for change all season. Change of any kind when it...
In what was likely the worst Hawkeye performance we've seen so far this season, some Iowa fans are calling for the offensive coordinator's job. As the Hawkeyes took on the second-best team in the country on Saturday, they were dominated on both sides of the ball. When you're playing Ohio State, you have to pretty much play a perfect game if you want a chance to win.
Pat Fitzgerald appears to realize that Saturday's Big Ten matchup between Northwestern and Iowa isn't exactly the game of the year. His Wildcats have lost their last six games since opening the season with an upset over Nebraska in Ireland. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes are on a three-game losing streak and haven't scored an offensive touchdown in their last two contests.
Joel Klatt talked Ohio State-Iowa on his show on Monday, putting the win in perspective for everyone. The Buckeyes dominated Iowa 54-10, completely shutting down Iowa’s offense and steamrolling the defense. A dominant win for Ohio State is nothing new, but Klatt argues that the Buckeyes didn’t even play...
Ohio State fans live in the extremes, whether good or bad. As they say, we have no chill. So, I am going to give voice to those passionate opinions by running through my completely level-headed, not-at-all over-the-top, 100% unbiased takeaways from Saturday’s 54-10 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa...
Truman State basketball head coach, Jeff Horner, returns to Iowa to coach the Bulldogs against his alma mater. While at Iowa, Horner set records for all-time three-pointers made and assists. After leaving the Hawkeyes, he once returned as an assistant coach, but come October 31st, he will return to Iowa...
“When your team has the worst total offense in college football, there is basically nowhere left to go but up.”. The Iowa offense, given two weeks to prepare for its game against Ohio State, managed to disprove this statement from one of my articles last week in spectacular fashion. The Hawkeye offense mustered only three points and 158 total yards in Saturday’s humiliating 54-10 defeat, with Iowa’s only touchdown of the game being scored by the defense. Iowa committed six turnovers (nine if you count their three turnovers on downs), surrendered five sacks and ten tackles for loss, and failed to produce a single offensive play of over 20 yards. Even after finally pulling the plug on quarterback Spencer Petras in favor of backup Alex Padilla, the offense continued to sputter, with Padilla fumbling his first snap of the game and throwing an interception on his third. Iowa’s defense, which held the Buckeyes to 3-13 on third down and a season-low 360 yards of total offense (compared to their pre-game average of 543.7) had no chance in a game in which their opponent’s starting field position was at its on 46-yard line.
With the reputation of developing top-level post players Megan Gustafson and Monika Czinano in recent years, the University of Iowa women’s basketball program earned a verbal commitment Sunday from a 2024 top-50 prospect. Ava Heiden, a 6-foot-4 post player from Sherwood, Ore., announced on social media that she has...
(Scott County, IA) -- Someone who bought a lottery ticket in eastern Iowa has won a prize of 25-thousand dollars a year for life. The ticket was sold in Buffalo, Iowa, near the Quad Cities. It's Iowa's 16th big win in the Lucky for Life game, and the third won...
Oooh, it's that time of the year: it's the spooky season! The time of year when we celebrate dressing up, handing out candy, watching horror flicks, and trying to scare those around us!. It's also a great time to revisit a simple question: do you believe in ghosts? When you...
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Show You Care: 9-year-old pageant participant gives back with food drive. In this 'Show You Care Spotlight,' KCRG-TV9's Emily Schrad shows us how a nine-year-old is helping the community. Bush kept working hard for Cedar Rapids Schools amid cancer fight. Updated: 6 hours ago. Bush, oversaw the district during some...
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa — A malfunction on a wind turbine near Williamsburg started a field fire early Monday morning. A photo from the Williamsburg Fire Department shows the turbine on fire just after 12:30 a.m. Firefighters said they had to secure the burning turbine before they could put out the...
Iowa City Police say a suspect in a series of thefts claimed to be both a lead singer of a famous rock band and an NFL quarterback when caught by officers. Police were called to a shoplifting report at the Mormon Trek Boulevard Kum & Go just before 3am Wednesday. The suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Donnie Reed of Westwinds Drive, allegedly stole a bottle of Tito’s Vodka worth $21.49.
One young fan was in for an amazing surprise at the Cedar Rapids stop on the 'Glad You're Here' tour. Walker Hayes and Parmalee dropped by Eastern Iowa on Friday, October 21st for a sold-out show at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse. The Cedar Rapids show had the North Carolina natives...
Noreen Bush, the first female superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District has passed away. According to KCRG, a statement from officials in the district read:. We will miss her caring soul, delightful spirit, and strong dedication to the Cedar Rapids Community School District. Noreen led the Cedar Rapids Community School District with compassion for every learner and strength in making important decisions. She was admirably known for her leadership and hard work, along with her caring smile and laughter that flowed to all who were blessed to know her.
