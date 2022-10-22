ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Three takeaways from OSU’s win over Iowa

By Michael Wachsman
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13QFqv_0ijAfLzq00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Maybe a few Ohio State fans were nervous as the Buckeyes led visiting Iowa just 16-10 early in the second quarter , but this bunch has shown all season that it’s not a matter of if it will get going, but when.

The Buckeyes turned that narrow margin into a resounding victory, sending the Hawkeyes home with clipped wings and a 54-10 shellacking.

This is what we learned from Saturday’s contest:

CJ Stroud Is Human

The guy many people proclaimed as the frontrunner for this year’s Heisman Trophy looked positively pedestrian for most of the first half . He finished the day 20-of-30 for 286 yards and four touchdowns, but early on his passes were off target and he didn’t always appear to be on the same page with his receivers. Stroud’s QBR of 60.3 was his lowest of the season.

The struggles were magnified as Ohio State was handed stellar field position on six drives, starting at its own 40 or better. In an odd way, that seemed to negatively affect Stroud.

Buckeyes keep scoring from red zone but struggle for touchdowns in first-half vs. Iowa

“The first half was kind of weird,” Stroud said. “When you start out a couple times on the 30 and 40-yard line, it’s hard to get the rhythm here. We just have to execute better. It’s good to get it under our belt because the second half of the season gets very tough and you have games like that where you’re not hot early on. You have to get going and so once we got it going, I feel like we became the dynamic offense that we are.”

The old Stroud finally appeared in the third quarter, on consecutive throws of 27, 18, and 13 yards, the final one a touchdown strike to Emeka Egbuka. Stroud had perfect ball placement on all three tosses, and it was the catalyst for the Buckeyes running away and hiding against an Iowa defense that entered the game allowing just 9.8 points per contest.

The mark of a great player is the ability to put mistakes in the past and move on to the next play. Stroud did not allow the early misfires to affect the rest of his game.

“I feel like one of C.J.’s best attributes is his mental fortitude – nothing really gets to him,” Egbuka said. “I’m sure he was upset he threw the pick, he had a moment for a second but came right back like it never happened. Like you said, him being 7-7 after that [interception], just being able to bounce back like that is something personally I’ve never seen from a player. C.J. is in a league of his own in that aspect.”

The bar has been set high for Stroud, most notably by him.

“The way I would put it is that C.J. even expects more of himself,” Egbuka said. “He has super high expectations and that’s what makes him so great. He’s a perfectionist and he’s always been that way. No matter what expectations people have of him, he’s always going to hold himself to a higher standard.”

Stroud will need to have a better start next weekend against Penn State as the Nittany Lions have shown the ability to score and capitalize on opponents starting slow.

Buckeyes Saw Red In Red Zone

Ohio State entered the game as the nation’s leading red zone offense, scoring on 92 percent of its trips inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. Of those 29 scores, 27 had been touchdowns, so it was understandable that there was disappointment when the Buckeyes netted just one touchdown and three field goals in their first-half red zone adventures.

The Buckeyes converted just three of 13 third downs, well below their average of 57.97, and had a season-low 134 first-half yards.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3myqqg_0ijAfLzq00
    Ohio State head coach Ryan Day reacts after a touchdown against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UijhL_0ijAfLzq00
    Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud throws a touchdown pass against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e3IUA_0ijAfLzq00
    Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison, right, follows a block against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nc7Ox_0ijAfLzq00
    Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord throws a pass against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dwdF5_0ijAfLzq00
    Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud throws a pass against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Vqhn_0ijAfLzq00
    Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, left, drags Iowa Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yk6Uq_0ijAfLzq00
    Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison, left, cuts up field against Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19sMsp_0ijAfLzq00
    Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers, left, forces Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla to throw an incomplete pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IqdQ0_0ijAfLzq00
    Iowa defensive back Riley Moss, right, tries to tackle Ohio State tight end Cade Stover during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E9ngE_0ijAfLzq00
    Ohio State defenders Lathan Ransom, left, and Xavier Johnson celebrate stopping Iowa on fourth down during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32E0KP_0ijAfLzq00
    Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, left, scores a touchdown after intercepting a pass against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xeuy5_0ijAfLzq00
    Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka, left, runs after catching a pass against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lyRak_0ijAfLzq00
    Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks for an open receiver against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E4aYX_0ijAfLzq00
    Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, right, scores a touchdown against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cUd0E_0ijAfLzq00
    Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, left, tries to escape the grasp of Iowa defensive lineman Noah Shannon during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XYk67_0ijAfLzq00
    COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 22: Tight end Cade Stover #8 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a first quarter catch against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IpSN0_0ijAfLzq00
    COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 22: Running back Miyan Williams #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyes and offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. #77 celebrate a touchdown in the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aIfMN_0ijAfLzq00
    Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drops back to pass against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FK3ix_0ijAfLzq00
    COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 22: Running back Miyan Williams #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ulJQm_0ijAfLzq00
    COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 22: Running back Miyan Williams #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a touchdown in the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

OSU head coach Ryan Day said many of the first-half struggles were a direct result of Iowa’s defensive scheme and execution.

“It’s an interesting game when you start off with the ball in plus territory,” he said. “When you look up at the end of the game, you’d think the score would be different, but it was a very, very good job up front to take away so many things in the middle and force you to really throw the ball. We didn’t do as good of a job of executing running the ball early on, but we knew that it was going to take time to crack it with just the way that they are. I thought we played really good football there in the second half and got a good balance going.”

Iowa does a great deal schematically to keep teams from hitting big plays, and many good offenses have struggled against the disciplined, tenacious Hawkeyes stop unit.

It wasn’t until the third-quarter flurry by Stroud that Ohio State had a play of over 20 yards. He would later find Julian Fleming for a 79-yard touchdown on a post route, showing that it’s impossible to keep a top offense down forever.

“When you play a top-10 defense, it’s not going to be fireworks every series,” Day said. “I think the story is about the defense and how well they played.”

Defense Says We’ve Got Your Back

While the offense was taking time to get going, the Buckeyes’ defense was humming almost from the outset.

Iowa scored 10 points, but only three of those came against Ohio State’s stop unit as the touchdown was a scoop and score by the defense.

Not that Iowa’s offense has been challenging by any means – it entered the game averaging 14.8 points per game, which is 128 th nationally. But there are a few players, notably tight end Sam LaPorta and freshman running back Keegan Johnson. Neither really did a ton of damage as Ohio State finally had a breakout performance in both sacks and takeaways.

The Buckeyes had five sacks and five takeaways, including a defensive touchdown off an interception by linebacker Tommy Eichenberg. Tanner McCalister had a pair of interceptions and four Buckeyes had one sack apiece, including Zach Harrison. The senior finished with two tackles for loss, a pass breakup, a quarterback hurry, and a forced fumble, just one of many in the Buckeyes team effort.

Ohio State, Iowa bands play combined Elton John halftime show

Iowa was the fourth team this season to score 14 points or fewer against the Buckeyes, who are legitimately a top-10 defense in 2022.

“We want to give up zero points, so 10 was too many,” Eichenberg said after the game.

That’s a stark contrast to last year when Ohio State was content with simply outscoring foes. The defense has an edge, a nastiness to it, and even though Iowa may not be the best benchmark on offense, the effort of holding the Hawkeyes to 158 yards is a confidence booster.

And more importantly, it was an indicator that the unit can hold down the fort on the rare moments when the offense is struggling.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

See Ohio State’s full schedule for 2023 football season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State’s full football schedule for the 2023 season has been released. The Big Ten released its conference schedule, which includes nine Ohio State games, on Wednesday afternoon. Those games will be played in addition to three previously announced nonconference games, including Sept. 23 at Notre Dame on NBC4. Here is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ryan Day previews Ohio State-Penn State game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Coach Ryan Day previewed Ohio State’s game against Penn State on Tuesday afternoon. You can watch his comments in the player above. “State College is going to be a huge challenge. Always is,” Day said. “Going on the road and winning a game like this would be huge.” The second-ranked Buckeyes […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Destroys Iowa, Looks Ahead to Penn State and Asks, Why No White Out?

It's important to stop for a minute and take a little bit of joy in what Ohio State's football team is doing this season. Even in a game when the offense was stymied in the run game and felt a little off-kilter for the better part of three quarters, they still managed to score 54 points on the top-rated defense in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Describes What Iowa Did to Hamper the Ohio State Offense on 97.1 The Fan, Says "We All Know How Difficult It Is" to Play At Penn State

Despite putting up 54 points on Saturday, the Ohio State offense was far from perfect against Iowa. The Buckeyes scored just one touchdown on their first 10 drives this past weekend, and many of those started in plus territory due to stellar play from Jim Knowles' Ohio State defense. In an appearance on 97.1 The Fan's Buckeye Roundtable segment Monday, Ryan Day said it took time for his staff to figure out what the Iowa defense had changed up to hamper the Ohio State offense early.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State-Michigan blood drive kicks off Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The second-greatest Ohio State-Michigan rivalry returns Wednesday — and the Buckeyes are out for blood. The annual blood drive competition between Ohio State University and the University of Michigan begins Wednesday and runs through Nov. 23, including at the Schottenstein Center. The university, in partnership with blood donation organization Versiti, will […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Chip Trayanum to Play Running Back for Ohio State After Walk-On TC Caffey Ruled Out for the Year With a “Long-Term Issue”

Months after Evan Pryor was lost for the season, Ohio State's running back depth took another hit when Ryan Day announced on Tuesday that TC Caffey would be out for the year. Caffey, a freshman walk-on from Hubbard, Ohio, had been thrust into a role as the team's fourth tailback after Pryor suffered a season-ending knee injury in fall camp and received carries in Ohio State's matchups with Toledo and Michigan State.
COLUMBUS, OH
nittanysportsnow.com

Ohio State Opens as Heavy Favorites

As expected, Ohio State is a heavy favorite in its matchup against Penn State at Beaver Stadium scheduled for this coming Saturday, Oct. 29. According to Circa Sports, No. 2 Ohio State is a 15-point road favorite over the No. 13 Nittany Lions. Ohio State is 7-0 overall, 4-0 in the Big Ten and is coming off a 54-10 domination of Iowa.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Look: Elton John Reacts To Ohio State Marching Band Show

Rock and roll legend Elton John was the subject of Saturday's halftime show involving the Iowa and Ohio State bands. John, 75, was grateful for the musical tribute, which can be found in full here. He expressed his thanks to both bands on Twitter this afternoon. "Thank you, @tbdbitl and...
IOWA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Blue Jackets can’t dig out of hole in loss to Arizona

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Arizona Coyotes scored five unanswered goals on the way to a 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena. Shayne Gostisbehere scored twice and added an assist while Zack Kassian, Jack McBain, Lawson Crouse and Dylan Guenther also scored for the Coyotes, who won for just the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

KemperSports to manage Glenross Golf Club in Delaware — its fifth in Central Ohio

DELAWARE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Two weeks after announcing a management deal for four Central Ohio golf courses, a Chicago-based company has reached an agreement to take the reins of another local venue. Glenross Golf Club in Delaware is now under management by KemperSports, a privately held sports, entertainment and hospitality company. The agreement […]
DELAWARE, OH
ocj.com

A weed’s dream come true…

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off It is a weed’s dream come true, that is if weeds had dreams. After 35 years of service as the Ohio State University Extension State Weed Specialist, Mark Loux, (a.k.a. Dr. Death to weeds) is retiring.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ghost tours and haunted houses in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is home to the largest and scariest haunted experiences in Ohio, including the Ohio State Reformatory Escape from Blood Prison, Carnage Haunted House and many more. Fernando’s Funeral: Oct. 28-29 Join the Kelton House for a guided tour with stories of the generations of Keltons that once lived. The Kelton House – […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Historic Buxton Inn damaged by fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - Finding the perfect 4Ever Home for a dog takes time. If you need some direction, you may want to consider "West." This medium-sized two-year-old is housebroken and knows fun commands like sit, shake, and down. Ohio State’s full schedule for 2023 football season …. Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Elton John thanks OSU, Iowa bands for tribute show

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Rocket Man himself took to social media Monday to thank the Ohio State University and University of Iowa’s marching bands after their tribute to his music during Saturday’s halftime show at Ohio Stadium. Elton John quote tweeted TBDBITL’s video of their performance saying,...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Tarasov earns first win in CBJ’s victory over Rangers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus goaltender Daniil Tarasov earned his first career NHL win by stopping 30 shots as the visiting Blue Jackets downed the New York Rangers 5-1. Tarasov, now 1-4 for his career, had been winless in his six starts prior to Sunday’s game. He is serving as the backup to Elivs Merzlikins […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

41K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy