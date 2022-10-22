ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscogee County, GA

Three Ga. elementary school students dead in fatal car accident

By Nicole Sanders
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ckHyP_0ijAerh700

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Three elementary school students with the Muscogee County School District (MCSD) died after a fatal car accident on Oct. 19.

According to the Muscogee County School District, the students attended Dorothy Height Elementary School. The children were six, eight and nine years old.

The children were traveling with their parents in LeFore County, Oklahoma, at the time of the accident.

The MCSD Crisis Intervention Team is made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents and school personnel at difficult times such as this. They are currently at Dorothy Height and will remain at the school throughout next week.

Kimberly A. Wright, Muscogee County School District

There is no further information available at this time.

Comments / 13

sillygirl
3d ago

My heart hurts along with everyone who mornes the loss of these children. Prayers of comfort for their family. Rest in heaven precious ones.

Reply(1)
7
Kay Davis
3d ago

Condolences to the family. Prayers!!!! So very sad to hear this. Mercy, Father. 🙏🏽

Reply
12
LESLIE JACKSON
3d ago

Tragedies like this are too devestating for words. Sending prayers for strength.

Reply
10
