Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
Related
Fox 59
Early showers ending, cooler flow underway!
What a rainfall on Tuesday! Yesterday marked the wettest day in nearly two months! Indianapolis received 1.06″, the most since August 29th (1.99″). This will certainly help in the elevated fire danger from the past few weeks!. Scattered showers will continue through late morning, as temperatures continue to...
One more day of warmth before rain
INDIANAPOLIS – If you liked the nice summer-like weather we had all weekend, you’ll enjoy Monday’s forecast. More temps in the mid 70s coming right up! Unseasonably warm low and high temps The low in Indianapolis made it down to the 56 degrees, which our high temperature was 15 degrees above normal! Unseasonably warm air […]
Fox 59
More warmth today; Tracking much needed rainfall
Another great start this morning, as dry weather holds and mild temperatures will greet you out-the-door. A fantastic start to a new workweek, as many kids get back to school from fall break!. Expect a mix of sun and high clouds through the afternoon, while temperatures warm steadily back into...
Fox 59
No new weather records expected for today
INDIANAPOLIS – With highs in the 70s this afternoon, temperature records will remain intact for another year. Rainfall is also expected this afternoon but not enough to shatter any records. October 25 Almanac. Record high temperature: 82° (1963) Record low temperature: 25° (1887) Record rainfall: 1.54″ (1991)...
Fox 59
Much-needed rainfall is on the way
INDIANAPOLIS – After a mild start with temperatures in the 50s, we are warming back up into the upper 70s for another day. The fall-like temperatures return behind our next shower chances. Warm, dry Monday. For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s under...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Much-needed rainfall and cooler days ahead
INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures remained some 15°+ above average Sunday afternoon with hazy sun, a stiff south-southeasterly wind, and highs near 80°. This leads to a rather balmy evening in central Indiana that's more indicative of mid-September versus late October. Expect comfortable air out the door Monday morning...
WISH-TV
How have recent NOAA winter outlooks performed in central Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In case you missed it, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released their 2022-23 winter outlook last week. The winter months in this outlook stretch from December to February. Above average precipitation is the most likely outcome for central Indiana within this outlook. There is an equal chance at above average or below average temperatures in Indiana this winter. These outlooks can be a general guide to the winter ahead, but how have they performed in recent history here in central Indiana?
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014 Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in […]
Fox 59
Winter Coats for the family under $100 at Castleton Square Mall
Indiana temperatures have been on a roller coaster ride lately, but soon enough the bitter cold will set in. That’s why now is the time to start searching for this year’s winter coats. You can find some great ones at Castleton Square Mall for less than $100 each and for every member of your family.
Fox 59
Where Is Sherman? Pawtumn Festival
FISHERS– Get ready for a good time celebrating fall, Halloween and a fun place for your furry friends! Sherman is in the dog house in Fishers learning about an event happening this weekend. For more on the Pawtumn Festival click here.
Fox 59
Vote for Indy’s Best Halloween display
For some Halloween fanatics, spooky season is all about scaring your neighbors with your elaborate decorations. We’ve compiled some of the the area’s creepiest displays, and it’s now up to you to name Indy’s Best Halloween display. NOTE: VOTING IS AT THE BOTTOM OF THE PAGE.
WTHR
Pat Sullivan: Solutions for fallen leaves
INDIANAPOLIS — All those pretty leaves are about to descend on your house and yard, leaving you to deal with them, hopefully before they're covered by snow. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden offered some options to help you see grass again. "Some people are into raking and...
‘It could be a fatal disease’: RSV cases on the rise
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An increase in a respiratory disease called RSV is causing higher than normal numbers of hospitalizations in youth around the country. The disease can be particularly harmful to children under the age of 2 and can even be deadly. Vigo County Board of Health President Dr. Jim Turner said that […]
Fox 59
Fishers City Hall demolition starts Monday morning
Fishers City Hall demolition starts Monday morning. Fishers City Hall demolition starts Monday morning. Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 237 ‘Quarterback …. Things are changing in Indianapolis. Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing the Colts' move to name Sam Ehlinger their starting quarterback. The duo then briefly recaps Indy's loss to the Titans (25:46), breaks down takeaways from the game (28:46) and checks in on the AFC South (37:42).
WISH-TV
Indiana doctor says RSV can be fatal in adults
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The number of infant RSV cases in the U.S. is both staggering and worrisome. To make matters worse, there are no treatments. But it’s not just babies catching the virus. In a strange turn of events, the nation is seeing an increase in cases of adults coming down with RSV. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health, who explains why.
WISH-TV
Doctors warn of superstorm ‘tripledemic’ of respiratory viruses coming this winter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – COVID-19 cases are surging, the flu has returned and hospital beds are overridden with infant RSV cases. The combined triple threat has the nation’s doctors gearing up for a superstorm of respiratory infections that some warn will hit harder and faster this year. They’re calling it a ‘tripledemic.’
This is Indiana’s Best Pumpkin Patch
With fall upon us, you and the family might be ready to make plans to visit a pumpkin patch or two, but where is the best one in Indiana?. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. Indiana in general is a great place for fall activities. One of the most popular places to visit this time of year is pumpkin patches. We have so many to choose from in the state, but which one is the best?
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
1 seriously injured in overnight crash on I-65
NOTE: A previous version of this story erroneously said one person was killed. That information was incorrect. INDIANAPOLIS – At least one person was seriously injured in a crash involving a semi-trailer late Tuesday on Indy’s south side. According to INDOT, the crash happened just before 11: 30 p.m. Tuesday on I-65 near Southport Road. […]
Search underway in Indiana for missing pet kangaroo
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the status of the owner’s kangaroo permits. PATTON, Ind. — A pet kangaroo is on the loose in Indiana. A kangaroo being kept as a pet by a man in Carroll County went missing Sunday afternoon near the towns of Patton and Yeoman in the […]
Comments / 0