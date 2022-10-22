ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

FanSided

5 Jimbo Fisher replacements who would give Texas A&M more than false hope

The Texas A&M Aggies have very expensive Jimbo Fisher problem on their hands, alright. Nobody gets paid more to do less than Texas A&M Aggies head football coach Jimbo Fisher. If there was ever proof that throwing money at a problem doesn’t solve it, Fisher would be just that. Despite making more money than god, the Aggies head coach has his team at 3-4 on the season, potentially not heading to a bowl game. Of course, Texas A&M still has UMass on the schedule, but good luck beating Ole Miss and LSU. The Aggies must beat Florida and Auburn now.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Responds To Criticism Of Saturday's Broadcast

Kirk Herbstreit was criticized following Saturday morning's College GameDay broadcast in Eugene, Oregon. Herbstreit and Chris Fowler, the latter of which hosts the show, took criticism for not mentioning the Jermaine Burton situation from last weekend. Burton wasn't disciplined by Alabama head coach Nick Saban after he allegedly struck a...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Game Will 'Define' Tennessee's Season

Tennessee might have already solidified the biggest victory of the college football season when defeating Alabama on Oct. 15. However, the Volunteers have yet another major obstacle on their path to the College Football Playoff. Appearing Tuesday on Keyshawn, JWill & Max (h/t Saturday Down South), ESPN's Paul Finebaum looked...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reacts To Jimbo Fisher's Latest Bad Loss

The 2022 season couldn't be going much worse for Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies. A&M opened the year ranked sixth nationally, only to find themselves free fall to a 3-4 record after losing to South Carolina on Saturday. Following the loss, ESPN's Paul Finebaum talked about how much...
FLORIDA STATE
Sporting News

Texas A&M, Miami among 5 most disappointing college football teams in 2022

The "preseason polls don't matter" people have more than enough material to work with in 2022. Five teams that were ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 have flopped this season from College Football Playoff hopefuls to scrounging for bowl eligibility. The material? Three of these teams were ranked in the top 10, and the other two have losing records.
WISCONSIN STATE
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Five-star TSSAA Miss Basketball finalist Aalyah Del Rosario picks LSU over Tennessee, South Carolina

Aalyah Del Rosario committed to LSU women's basketball over the Tennessee Lady Vols and reigning national champion South Carolina on Tuesday. Del Rosario is a five-star, 6-foot-6 post player, ranked No. 7 in the Class of 2023 by espnW HoopGurlz. She joins Webb School-Bell Buckle teammate Angelica Velez, a point guard ranked No. 44. Also in LSU's 2023 class are guard Mikaylah Williams, the No. 2 player in the nation, and wing Janae Kent, who is ranked No. 73.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

South Carolina set for another night game

South Carolina knows when its next road game will kick off. The Gamecocks will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network against Vanderbilt in two weeks, the conference announced Monday afternoon. South Carolina is currently a perfect 5-0 in night games this season, including two big wins...
COLUMBIA, SC
FanSided

FanSided

