Georgia football gets slapped in the face for the Vols game
Georgia football takes on Florida this week at 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports and the SEC announced on Monday that the Tenessee game will be at the same time. The game against the Vols in Athens will likely end up being a Top 3 matchup, and it’s at 3:30 p.m.
Swinney on Uiagalelei: 'I wasn't going to give him a chance to have four'
During his Zoom conference call with reporters on Monday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney elaborated on why he pulled DJ Uiagalelei from Saturday's game against Syracuse and replaced the (...)
5 Jimbo Fisher replacements who would give Texas A&M more than false hope
The Texas A&M Aggies have very expensive Jimbo Fisher problem on their hands, alright. Nobody gets paid more to do less than Texas A&M Aggies head football coach Jimbo Fisher. If there was ever proof that throwing money at a problem doesn’t solve it, Fisher would be just that. Despite making more money than god, the Aggies head coach has his team at 3-4 on the season, potentially not heading to a bowl game. Of course, Texas A&M still has UMass on the schedule, but good luck beating Ole Miss and LSU. The Aggies must beat Florida and Auburn now.
Kirk Herbstreit Responds To Criticism Of Saturday's Broadcast
Kirk Herbstreit was criticized following Saturday morning's College GameDay broadcast in Eugene, Oregon. Herbstreit and Chris Fowler, the latter of which hosts the show, took criticism for not mentioning the Jermaine Burton situation from last weekend. Burton wasn't disciplined by Alabama head coach Nick Saban after he allegedly struck a...
Look: James Franklin Has 5-Word Response To Jim Harbaugh
October 15th's Big Ten battle between Michigan and Penn State featured a conflict in The Big House tunnel. The conference rivals jawed at each other in a standoff as they made their way to their respective locker rooms at halftime. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh feels the conflict was caused...
BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Injury Diagnosis Announced
The New Orleans Pelicans have given an update on Zion Williamson after he got injured on Sunday night against the Utah Jazz.
Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Game Will 'Define' Tennessee's Season
Tennessee might have already solidified the biggest victory of the college football season when defeating Alabama on Oct. 15. However, the Volunteers have yet another major obstacle on their path to the College Football Playoff. Appearing Tuesday on Keyshawn, JWill & Max (h/t Saturday Down South), ESPN's Paul Finebaum looked...
Kentucky assistant makes puzzling statement ahead of matchup with Tennessee
Kentucky Wildcats offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello made a comment this past week that’s puzzling and also likely to bring a sly smile to the faces of Tennessee Vols fans. Scangarello, a California native who is in his first year on Kentucky’s staff, was recently asked by a reporter about...
A look at where Lou Holtz ranked Tennessee following 7-0 start
Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) defeated UT Martin (4-3, 3-0 OVC), 65-24, Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 8. The Vols have recorded four top 25 wins during the 2022 season under second-year head coach Josh Heupel. Tennessee will play for its fifth top 25 win versus No. 17 Kentucky in...
Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
Paul Finebaum Names Most 'Invisible' Hot Seat In The Country
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum named the most "invisible" hot seat in the country on Monday. The honor goes to Jimbo Fisher. Texas A&M fell to South Carolina on Saturday, dropping below .500 on the season, but Fisher isn't at risk of being fired due to his massive contract buyout.
ESPN analyst on what 'the question becomes' for Clemson, Uiagalelei after benching
On ESPN's College Football Final, college football analyst Joey Galloway weighed in on Dabo Swinney's decision to replace starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei with true freshman signal-caller (...)
Where Clemson stands in ESPN's latest power rankings
ESPN released its latest college football power rankings after Week 8 of the season. Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) stayed put at No. 5 in the power rankings following its 27-21 (...)
Paul Finebaum Reacts To Jimbo Fisher's Latest Bad Loss
The 2022 season couldn't be going much worse for Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies. A&M opened the year ranked sixth nationally, only to find themselves free fall to a 3-4 record after losing to South Carolina on Saturday. Following the loss, ESPN's Paul Finebaum talked about how much...
Clemson slips in this national analyst's rankings
Clemson slid down in this national analyst's personal rankings following Week 8 of the college football season. CBS Sports' Danny Kanell dropped the Tigers from No. 2 to No. 3 despite their 27-21 win (...)
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide perspective on poll rankings and Playoffs
For Alabama Football, Saturday night was one more step. Going forward, the Homecoming win over Mississippi State was one down and (hopefully) seven more to go. All of the Alabama Crimson Tide’s 2022 goals, going back to a January disappointment, are still in play. Most Alabama football fans believe...
Texas A&M, Miami among 5 most disappointing college football teams in 2022
The "preseason polls don't matter" people have more than enough material to work with in 2022. Five teams that were ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 have flopped this season from College Football Playoff hopefuls to scrounging for bowl eligibility. The material? Three of these teams were ranked in the top 10, and the other two have losing records.
Five-star TSSAA Miss Basketball finalist Aalyah Del Rosario picks LSU over Tennessee, South Carolina
Aalyah Del Rosario committed to LSU women's basketball over the Tennessee Lady Vols and reigning national champion South Carolina on Tuesday. Del Rosario is a five-star, 6-foot-6 post player, ranked No. 7 in the Class of 2023 by espnW HoopGurlz. She joins Webb School-Bell Buckle teammate Angelica Velez, a point guard ranked No. 44. Also in LSU's 2023 class are guard Mikaylah Williams, the No. 2 player in the nation, and wing Janae Kent, who is ranked No. 73.
South Carolina set for another night game
South Carolina knows when its next road game will kick off. The Gamecocks will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network against Vanderbilt in two weeks, the conference announced Monday afternoon. South Carolina is currently a perfect 5-0 in night games this season, including two big wins...
Report: Two Gamecock Coaches Up For Charlotte Job
Charlotte dismissed head coach Will Healy on Sunday, meaning many are speculating about potential replacements. Two South Carolina coaches appear to be on the shortlist.
