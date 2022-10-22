FOLSOM – Federal, state and local officials will be celebrating the completion of the Capital SouthEast Connector expressway's Folsom segment on Wednesday.White Rock Road from Prairie City Road to East Bidwell Street has been reconstructed into a four-lane expressway.Eventually, the planned 34-mile expressway will connect Interstate 5 in Elk Grove to Highway 50 in El Dorado County. Wednesday's ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m.Other parts of the project that have already been completed include the Grant Line Road-Kammerer Road Interchange, the Union Pacific Railroad-Grant Line Road railroad grade separation, and the Highway 50-Silva Valley Parkway interchange.

