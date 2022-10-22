Read full article on original website
Fire crews working to remove unknown chemicals found inside abandoned home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews are working to remove unknown chemicals that were stored inside an abandoned home, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Officials said crews in the department’s hazardous materials type-1 teams are at the abandoned house, located near 19th and Matson Drive in South Sacramento. According to Sacramento Fire Capt. Andrew […]
Large firefighter presence at Sacramento home is for cleanup of chemist's leftover chemicals
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A large firefighter presence outside of a Sacramento home Tuesday afternoon was because of a scheduled cleanup of a home full of chemicals left behind by a chemist who died this summer, officials said. "We’re double checking to make sure it's safe for a third party...
Fire knocked down in 2 detached garages near downtown Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There was a fire Wednesday morning in two detached garages near downtown Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. The fire was at 15th Street and Victorian Alley. There were no injuries and the fire was knocked down shortly after it started. Power lines are down...
$5 million for safety changes on Folsom Blvd outside Sacramento school where mother was killed
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nine months after the death of a mother who was struck by a car while picking up her child from Phoebe Hearst Elementary School, the City of Sacramento has secured funds for safety improvements on Folsom Boulevard. Announcing the $5 million in state funds for the...
Several cars destroyed in fire at North Highlands apartment complex
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Multiple vehicles caught fire at a Sacramento County apartment complex on Sunday, authorities said. The cars caught fire at an apartment complex off of Oakhollow Drive near Roseville Road in North Highlands around 3:30 p.m., the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said on social media. Video...
Ribbon cutting for Folsom segment of Capital SouthEast Connector happening Wednesday
FOLSOM – Federal, state and local officials will be celebrating the completion of the Capital SouthEast Connector expressway's Folsom segment on Wednesday.White Rock Road from Prairie City Road to East Bidwell Street has been reconstructed into a four-lane expressway.Eventually, the planned 34-mile expressway will connect Interstate 5 in Elk Grove to Highway 50 in El Dorado County. Wednesday's ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m.Other parts of the project that have already been completed include the Grant Line Road-Kammerer Road Interchange, the Union Pacific Railroad-Grant Line Road railroad grade separation, and the Highway 50-Silva Valley Parkway interchange.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
According to the El Dorado County Fire Protection District, social media handle, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened on Highway 50 near Placerville’s Broadway exit.
Man escapes collision with train in Auburn
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man in Auburn had a near miss with a train on Sunday, according to the Auburn Police Department. Police said that at around 9:08 p.m. the mans truck became stuck on the roadway in the area of 403 Rogers Lane and was partially blocking the railroad tracks. As a train […]
Caltrans finishes I-5 corridor improvement project between Sacramento and Elk Grove
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A ribbon cutting Monday marked the completion of the I-5 Corridor Enhancement project that's been under construction since July 2019. The project repaired 67 lane miles of I-5 between Elk Grove and Sacramento, and added over 20 miles of carpool lanes. The roadway saw major fixes...
Firefighters tackle grass fire near decommissioned Rancho Seco nuclear plant
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fire crews have contained a Sunday morning fire that charred grass and vegetation near Sacramento County's decommissioned Rancho Seco nuclear power plant, Cal Fire officials said in a Facebook post. The fire broke out in the grass area surrounding Rancho Seco around 7:40 a.m. Sunday. The...
Big safety changes are coming to Folsom Boulevard in Sacramento after mother's death outside school
Major improvements are coming to Folsom Boulevard in Sacramento after a crash killed a mother picking up her daughter from school earlier this year. Lupe Jimenez Brown was killed on Jan. 13 while crossing Folsom at 60th Street to get to Phoebe Hearst Elementary School. Police said the driver ran a red light.
▶️ Could you live in an apartment the size of 1-car garage for $700 per month?
Downtown Sacramento’s newest apartments are tiny. Try the size of a single-car garage. “It’s about 267 square feet,” said Renee Funston with Capitol Area Development Authority. “This is definitely a micro apartment.”. The biggest thing in these 58 units is the queen sized bed – which...
Passenger killed in crash on Elverta Road in Antelope
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – One person has died after a crash in Antelope early Wednesday morning.California Highway Patrol says a driver crashed into a tree on Elverta Road, near Quiet Knolls Drive, just after 2 a.m.A passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, officers say. The driver was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Fire breaks out at South Sacramento home
Metro Fire responded to a house fire on Mirador Way in South Sacramento on Saturday. Firefighters say the blaze started in the backyard, threatening nearby homes. The fire was eventually put out. No injuries were reported.
Vehicle lands partially on a roof in Antelope
ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) —Four people were taken to a hospital Monday morning after a crash left a vehicle partially on a house’s roof, Sacramento Metro Fire said. Fire officials said the incident was reported a little after 9 a.m. and that three vehicles were involved. The crash occurred near Roseville Road and Whyte Avenue. Photos […]
'Where are we supposed to go?' | Sacramento unhoused community reacts to lack of city progress in providing shelters
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento's "Comprehensive Siting Plan” looks a lot different from when it was first approved last August. The original plan was called the "Master Siting Plan to Address Homelessness." It was approved with Mayor Darrell Steinberg calling it a "once-in-a-generation opportunity." The roadmap...
Man killed at Grant Union High School identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Alfred Ayodele Myah has been identified as the man killed in a shooting at Grant Union High School in North Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office logs. The 24-year-old was killed in the high school’s parking lot on Oct. 21 during a football game...
California correctional officer union paid $2.3 million for property where its president lives
The union representing California state correctional officers spent $2.3 million early this year to buy a 5-acre Elk Grove property with a four-bedroom house, a swimming pool and two large warehouses, according to Sacramento County records, an online listing and union representatives. The California Correctional Peace Officers Association bought the...
4 People Seriously Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Citrus Heights (Citrus Heights, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday morning in Citrus Heights. The officials stated that the crash happened near Roseville Road and Whyte Avenue at around 9 a.m.
Multiple people assaulted at Auburn Cemetery
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — After visiting his wife’s grave at the Auburn Cemetery on Oct. 11, a man was attacked and had his cell phone stolen, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The assault occurred between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., when the victim heard his car being vandalized he turned around and saw […]
