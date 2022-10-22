ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

FOX40

Fire crews working to remove unknown chemicals found inside abandoned home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews are working to remove unknown chemicals that were stored inside an abandoned home, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Officials said crews in the department’s hazardous materials type-1 teams are at the abandoned house, located near 19th and Matson Drive in South Sacramento. According to Sacramento Fire Capt. Andrew […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Several cars destroyed in fire at North Highlands apartment complex

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Multiple vehicles caught fire at a Sacramento County apartment complex on Sunday, authorities said. The cars caught fire at an apartment complex off of Oakhollow Drive near Roseville Road in North Highlands around 3:30 p.m., the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said on social media. Video...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Ribbon cutting for Folsom segment of Capital SouthEast Connector happening Wednesday

FOLSOM – Federal, state and local officials will be celebrating the completion of the Capital SouthEast Connector expressway's Folsom segment on Wednesday.White Rock Road from Prairie City Road to East Bidwell Street has been reconstructed into a four-lane expressway.Eventually, the planned 34-mile expressway will connect Interstate 5 in Elk Grove to Highway 50 in El Dorado County. Wednesday's ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m.Other parts of the project that have already been completed include the Grant Line Road-Kammerer Road Interchange, the Union Pacific Railroad-Grant Line Road railroad grade separation, and the Highway 50-Silva Valley Parkway interchange. 
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

Man escapes collision with train in Auburn

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man in Auburn had a near miss with a train on Sunday, according to the Auburn Police Department. Police said that at around 9:08 p.m. the mans truck became stuck on the roadway in the area of 403 Rogers Lane and was partially blocking the railroad tracks. As a train […]
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Passenger killed in crash on Elverta Road in Antelope

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – One person has died after a crash in Antelope early Wednesday morning.California Highway Patrol says a driver crashed into a tree on Elverta Road, near Quiet Knolls Drive, just after 2 a.m.A passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, officers say. The driver was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
ANTELOPE, CA
CBS News

Fire breaks out at South Sacramento home

Metro Fire responded to a house fire on Mirador Way in South Sacramento on Saturday. Firefighters say the blaze started in the backyard, threatening nearby homes. The fire was eventually put out. No injuries were reported.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Vehicle lands partially on a roof in Antelope

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) —Four people were taken to a hospital Monday morning after a crash left a vehicle partially on a house’s roof, Sacramento Metro Fire said. Fire officials said the incident was reported a little after 9 a.m. and that three vehicles were involved. The crash occurred near Roseville Road and Whyte Avenue. Photos […]
ANTELOPE, CA
ABC10

Man killed at Grant Union High School identified

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Alfred Ayodele Myah has been identified as the man killed in a shooting at Grant Union High School in North Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office logs. The 24-year-old was killed in the high school’s parking lot on Oct. 21 during a football game...
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California correctional officer union paid $2.3 million for property where its president lives

The union representing California state correctional officers spent $2.3 million early this year to buy a 5-acre Elk Grove property with a four-bedroom house, a swimming pool and two large warehouses, according to Sacramento County records, an online listing and union representatives. The California Correctional Peace Officers Association bought the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Multiple people assaulted at Auburn Cemetery

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — After visiting his wife’s grave at the Auburn Cemetery on Oct. 11, a man was attacked and had his cell phone stolen, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The assault occurred between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., when the victim heard his car being vandalized he turned around and saw […]
AUBURN, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento local news

