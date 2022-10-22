Read full article on original website
Brendan Thomas
3d ago
everyone on here doesn't understand the rules. of course he can use steroids , of course he is using them to heal the leg and pump up. he only must decide when to stop and then test clean for six months. so he prob stopped using recently and will test himself until he shows clean - then start his 6 that day. they will test . get it?
Reply(1)
4
