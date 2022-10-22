ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. DeSantis announces further Ian relief measures in Fort Myers Beach

Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Fort Myers Beach, along with DEM Director Kevin Guthrie, Senate President-Designate Kathleen Passidomo and Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. DeSantis announced that a debris removal program has been created for Florida and that FEMA will expedite debris removal on private and commercial...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

SWFL parents upset at being charged for service by closed daycare center

Multiple Southwest Florida parents contacted WINK News about being charged by Wellington Academy, a daycare company with locations in Cape Coral and Fort Myers, for the period during which the centers were closed due to Hurricane Ian. Tawna Krug, director of Wellington Academy, confirmed that the owner charged parents for...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Presotea opens first Florida location in Fort Myers

Originally from Vietnam, Vu Pham moved to Fort Myers nearly 50 years ago, running a Taekwondo school in Lehigh Acres as a fifth-degree black belt for 25 years. Since retiring five years ago, Pham began sorting and researching through numerous boba tea franchises until finding Presotea. He is opening Presotea’s...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The rule that has Cape Coral recommending you wait to rebuild to save money

The City of Cape Coral is recommending you wait to start fixing your home if it was damaged by Hurricane Ian. The recommendation applies to other areas in Southwest Florida too. FEMA’s 50% rule says your home improvements can’t exceed 50% of the market value, or you’ll have to bring it up to current code, which could cost you a lot more.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Housing market in Collier County since Ian

The housing market has seen a bit of a seesaw, going back and forth with prices for some time, but has Ian had an impact?. Home prices are actually going back up in Collier County post-Hurricane Ian. Before the storm, inventory was down by around 70%. Simply put, supply and...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
floridatrend.com

Home buyers flock to Florida cities devastated by Hurricane Ian

Home buyers flock to Florida cities devastated by Hurricane Ian. Less than a month after Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation to southwestern Florida, investors and other buyers are scouring for housing deals in a region where home prices have soared in recent years. Demand remains strong from both locals and out-of-staters, according to residential real-estate agents in Naples, Fla., and other areas near the path of the Category 4 storm. They say they have received numerous inquiries from people still interested in relocating to the Sunshine State, or hoping to pick up distressed properties. More from the Wall Street Journal, The Real Deal, and MSN.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

2 convicted felons arrested after curfew in East Naples

Two convicted felons were arrested early Tuesday morning after deputies say they were seen wandering a part of East Naples hard-hit by Hurricane Ian after curfew. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Department, George Stidham, 50, and James Darrel Markley, 39, are documented gang members and registered convicted felons in Collier County. Their criminal histories include violent crimes, theft and narcotic activity, according to arrest reports.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

San Carlos Island residents fed up with trash in front of their homes

San Carlos Island residents are fed up with the piles of trash in front of their homes. In one of the hardest hit areas like San Carlos Island, mountains of trash bags cover the sidewalks people use to walk on. People are tired of the trash in front of their...
AOL Corp

In Ian’s wake, Florida communities are being plagued by hordes of mosquitoes

First, the storm. Then, a plague of insects. Hordes of mosquitoes have proliferated in floodwater and debris left in Hurricane Ian’s wake, and now swarm Florida communities. State and local officials are waging a multimillion-dollar war against the bloodsucking insects — which are known to spread diseases like West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis — as they try to keep residents safe and prevent the voracious insects from slowing down the recovery crews working to fix power lines and rebuild infrastructure.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Harry Chapin Food Bank had an emergency food giveaway on Monday

An emergency food giveaway for the community was at the Stars Complex in Fort Myers on Monday. Harry Chapin Food Bank is part of the Feeding America network, that’s getting more food to Southwest Florida. Feeding America CEO, Claire Babineaux Fontenot said she knows the need will still be...
FORT MYERS, FL
fox13news.com

Hundreds of Hurricane Ian survivors denied FEMA help after being approved

NORTH PORT, Fla. - Hundreds of survivors of Hurricane Ian applied for FEMA's help. They were approved, but the money never came and neither did an explanation. Pam Johnson and her husband, who are North Port residents, waited weeks for the money they needed – only to find out it's not going to come. The couple rode out the hurricane in their home of 22 years as the wind howled around them and grew stronger.
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral neighborhood has a debris problem

One man needs the debris in his Cape Coral neighborhood gone. He said the City of Cape Coral is taking too long so now he and his condo association are taking matters into their own hands, spending thousands of dollars to get rid of it. The debris is slowing the...
CAPE CORAL, FL
speedonthewater.com

Fort Myers Beach Fundraiser: Key West Bash ‘Racing To Rebuild’ Shirts Available

If you’ve been following speedonthewater.com lately, you probably know this year’s Speed On The Water Key West Bash presented by CMR Construction and Roofing, which is less than three weeks away, is going to be quite the party. Not only are we raising money once again for Samuel’s House, the nonprofit organization in Key West, Fla., that provides shelter for women, children and intact families in a safe and sober setting, we’re upping the ante for the November 10 celebration that takes place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Sandbar Sports Grill on Greene Street by raising money for the community of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., which was devastated by Hurricane Ian earlier this month.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Hurricane Ian takes toll on Bonita Springs-Estero real estate market

Active listings in the Bonita Springs-Estero real estate market were already low before Hurricane Ian made landfall Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida. Based on property listings within the Southwest Florida MLS, 9% of properties that were active listings before the storm were either terminated or withdrawn, which is 43 out of 476 homes in Bonita Springs and Estero. That decrease is even sharper in other parts of Lee County, with 14.5% of the active listings withdrawn or terminated. Naples and the Collier County area have seen only 6.6% of actively listed properties pulled from the market.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres, FL
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
934K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news in Lehigh Acres Florida

 http://www.thelehighacresgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy