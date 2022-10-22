Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis announces further Ian relief measures in Fort Myers Beach
Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Fort Myers Beach, along with DEM Director Kevin Guthrie, Senate President-Designate Kathleen Passidomo and Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. DeSantis announced that a debris removal program has been created for Florida and that FEMA will expedite debris removal on private and commercial...
WINKNEWS.com
SWFL parents upset at being charged for service by closed daycare center
Multiple Southwest Florida parents contacted WINK News about being charged by Wellington Academy, a daycare company with locations in Cape Coral and Fort Myers, for the period during which the centers were closed due to Hurricane Ian. Tawna Krug, director of Wellington Academy, confirmed that the owner charged parents for...
WINKNEWS.com
Presotea opens first Florida location in Fort Myers
Originally from Vietnam, Vu Pham moved to Fort Myers nearly 50 years ago, running a Taekwondo school in Lehigh Acres as a fifth-degree black belt for 25 years. Since retiring five years ago, Pham began sorting and researching through numerous boba tea franchises until finding Presotea. He is opening Presotea’s...
WINKNEWS.com
Did Lee County’s ‘Just-in-Time’ evacuation protocol for Hurricane Ian cost lives?
As Hurricane Ian barreled over Western Cuba toward the Gulf of Mexico, counties on the Southwest coast of Florida had their emergency management plans at the ready — plans that every Florida county must prepare and regularly update. But a close look at Lee County’s plan reveals that its...
WINKNEWS.com
How to apply for help with your deductible for Ian recovery
If you live in Lee, Charlotte, Collier or DeSoto counties, your piece of $5 million could soon be headed your way. The money is to help pay your homeowner’s insurance deductible. But so far, only one county has an application ready to go. In Charlotte, the application is 10...
WINKNEWS.com
The rule that has Cape Coral recommending you wait to rebuild to save money
The City of Cape Coral is recommending you wait to start fixing your home if it was damaged by Hurricane Ian. The recommendation applies to other areas in Southwest Florida too. FEMA’s 50% rule says your home improvements can’t exceed 50% of the market value, or you’ll have to bring it up to current code, which could cost you a lot more.
WINKNEWS.com
Housing market in Collier County since Ian
The housing market has seen a bit of a seesaw, going back and forth with prices for some time, but has Ian had an impact?. Home prices are actually going back up in Collier County post-Hurricane Ian. Before the storm, inventory was down by around 70%. Simply put, supply and...
floridatrend.com
Home buyers flock to Florida cities devastated by Hurricane Ian
Home buyers flock to Florida cities devastated by Hurricane Ian. Less than a month after Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation to southwestern Florida, investors and other buyers are scouring for housing deals in a region where home prices have soared in recent years. Demand remains strong from both locals and out-of-staters, according to residential real-estate agents in Naples, Fla., and other areas near the path of the Category 4 storm. They say they have received numerous inquiries from people still interested in relocating to the Sunshine State, or hoping to pick up distressed properties. More from the Wall Street Journal, The Real Deal, and MSN.
WINKNEWS.com
Georgia man arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer in Charlotte County
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man they say was impersonating a law enforcement officer. Deputies stopped Cesar Chavez, 28, of Hampton, Georgia, just after noon on Monday. They say Chavez was driving a white Dodge Charger with black wheels, a push bar on the front, and blue lights all around the car.
WINKNEWS.com
2 convicted felons arrested after curfew in East Naples
Two convicted felons were arrested early Tuesday morning after deputies say they were seen wandering a part of East Naples hard-hit by Hurricane Ian after curfew. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Department, George Stidham, 50, and James Darrel Markley, 39, are documented gang members and registered convicted felons in Collier County. Their criminal histories include violent crimes, theft and narcotic activity, according to arrest reports.
WINKNEWS.com
San Carlos Island residents fed up with trash in front of their homes
San Carlos Island residents are fed up with the piles of trash in front of their homes. In one of the hardest hit areas like San Carlos Island, mountains of trash bags cover the sidewalks people use to walk on. People are tired of the trash in front of their...
AOL Corp
In Ian’s wake, Florida communities are being plagued by hordes of mosquitoes
First, the storm. Then, a plague of insects. Hordes of mosquitoes have proliferated in floodwater and debris left in Hurricane Ian’s wake, and now swarm Florida communities. State and local officials are waging a multimillion-dollar war against the bloodsucking insects — which are known to spread diseases like West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis — as they try to keep residents safe and prevent the voracious insects from slowing down the recovery crews working to fix power lines and rebuild infrastructure.
WINKNEWS.com
Harry Chapin Food Bank had an emergency food giveaway on Monday
An emergency food giveaway for the community was at the Stars Complex in Fort Myers on Monday. Harry Chapin Food Bank is part of the Feeding America network, that’s getting more food to Southwest Florida. Feeding America CEO, Claire Babineaux Fontenot said she knows the need will still be...
fox13news.com
Hundreds of Hurricane Ian survivors denied FEMA help after being approved
NORTH PORT, Fla. - Hundreds of survivors of Hurricane Ian applied for FEMA's help. They were approved, but the money never came and neither did an explanation. Pam Johnson and her husband, who are North Port residents, waited weeks for the money they needed – only to find out it's not going to come. The couple rode out the hurricane in their home of 22 years as the wind howled around them and grew stronger.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral neighborhood has a debris problem
One man needs the debris in his Cape Coral neighborhood gone. He said the City of Cape Coral is taking too long so now he and his condo association are taking matters into their own hands, spending thousands of dollars to get rid of it. The debris is slowing the...
Florida insurance claims for Hurricane Ian near $7 billion
Florida insurance companies have reported nearly $7 billion in claims in the 25 days since Hurricane Ian's landfall.
WINKNEWS.com
Conditions of the North Fort Myers shelter described as ‘not good’
The North Fort Myers new shelter location opened this week and people are already saying the condition of it isn’t good. WINK News was able to get an inside look at the shelter and speak to some of the people who call it home. A woman spoke to WINK...
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.16.22
It was a winning week for Lee County debris haulers, but not so much for Charlie Crist. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist will debate each other on Monday night, and both sides will believe they won. That’s the one thing we can be sure about as the...
speedonthewater.com
Fort Myers Beach Fundraiser: Key West Bash ‘Racing To Rebuild’ Shirts Available
If you’ve been following speedonthewater.com lately, you probably know this year’s Speed On The Water Key West Bash presented by CMR Construction and Roofing, which is less than three weeks away, is going to be quite the party. Not only are we raising money once again for Samuel’s House, the nonprofit organization in Key West, Fla., that provides shelter for women, children and intact families in a safe and sober setting, we’re upping the ante for the November 10 celebration that takes place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Sandbar Sports Grill on Greene Street by raising money for the community of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., which was devastated by Hurricane Ian earlier this month.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Hurricane Ian takes toll on Bonita Springs-Estero real estate market
Active listings in the Bonita Springs-Estero real estate market were already low before Hurricane Ian made landfall Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida. Based on property listings within the Southwest Florida MLS, 9% of properties that were active listings before the storm were either terminated or withdrawn, which is 43 out of 476 homes in Bonita Springs and Estero. That decrease is even sharper in other parts of Lee County, with 14.5% of the active listings withdrawn or terminated. Naples and the Collier County area have seen only 6.6% of actively listed properties pulled from the market.
