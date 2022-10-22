Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles RegattaThe Tufts Daily
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
BET
Cameron Hogg Arrested After Allegedly Killing Friend Asia Womack Over Basketball Game
The 56-year-old former NBA center is currently undergoing treatment in Atlanta. Seventy percent of Black registered voters said they would vote Democratic. The ex-NY Knicks guard says he wants “to be the voice” for those experiencing the disease. N.O.R.E. Responds To Backlash Over Kanye West’s George Floyd Comments...
Knicks streaky shooter leans on Kentucky experience in transition to playmaker
New York Knicks backup guard Immanuel Quickley’s shot has been fluky to start his third season in the NBA. He’s only shooting 20 percent from the three-point zone, as he came up empty twice — 0-3 against Memphis and 0-4 against Orlando — in their first three games. But that did not stop him from making a positive impact on the Knicks’ 2-1 start.
Boston Celtics Player Ejected For Making Contact With Referee
Grant Williams was ejected from Monday's game between the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls.
Lou Williams' Response About His Two Wives Becomes Viral: "I Sure Did, But It Wasn't These Two."
Lou Williams roasted a troll who tried making fun of him having 2 wives by sharing a picture of some other women with Williams.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
"That guy abused me." Shaquille O'Neal recalls being cut from the high school team as a freshman
Shaquille O'Neal shares how he got cut from the high school basketball team when his family lived in Germany
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson offers blunt advice to Russell Westbrook
Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he did go through periods of his career where he was not quite as popular among Lakers fans. Those periods informed the advice he offered Russell Westbrook in a recent podcast appearance. Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast...
Steph Curry's Absurd Crossover In Kings-Warriors Game
Steph Curry had a fantastic crossover in Sunday night's game between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Shot Selection In Loss To Blazers: "Make Shots That's It"
The Lakers suffered yet another loss as they fell to a 106-104 defeat at the hands of the Trail Blazers. With their latest loss against Portland, the Lakers now have a 0-3 record in the league to start with. While this game was not a blowout, it was a cruel...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Blasts LeBron James For Accusing The Media Of Setting Him Up To Slander Russell Westbrook: "You Did That My Brother."
Russell Westbrook has had a poor shooting start to the season, and he has been heavily criticized by both fans and media members alike. While it is clear that he has struggled, part of that isn't necessarily his fault, as he is a poor fit within the team's system. LeBron...
Klay Thompson says allowing Stephen Curry to switch onto Kyrie Irving before Game 7 dagger still haunts him
One of the most iconic games in NBA history came in 2016 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors. As Cavs fans know well, the team battled back from a 3-1 series deficit to claim the title over an incredibly dominant Warriors team.
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Have Targeted 4 Players In Potential Trades For Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly identified four players they'd like to get in exchange for Russell Westbrook.
BREAKING: 2 Miami Heat Players Suspended
The NBA has announced that Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic have been suspended after the altercation that took place in Saturday night's game between the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat.
2 trade packages to help the Milwaukee Bucks acquire Jae Crowder
Before the 2022-23 NBA season began, ESPN’s Zach Lowe (subscription required) reported that the Milwaukee Bucks would spend the year looking for “one more piece.”. The Bucks have been linked to a handful of players lately, including Jordan Clarkson, Jerami Grant, and Bojan Bogdanovic, as they appear to be hard at work trying to find that piece. As Lowe said in his reporting, Jae Crowder is a player who the Bucks also have an interest in. Milwaukee’s interest was reaffirmed earlier this week when The Athletic’s Shams Charania (subscription required) reported that the Bucks have had recent conversations with the Phoenix Suns regarding Crowder. It appears that Crowder is a player the Bucks have their sights set on, and the forward may be the “one more piece” they are reportedly looking to acquire.
Lakers News: Former Russell Westbrook Teammate Thinks Russ Could Fall Out Of The League If His Poor Play Continues
There's no way he can be this bad all season... is there?
Video: LeBron James looked so fed up with Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook’s bad shot selection met LeBron James’ bad body language on Sunday. The Los Angeles Lakers lost a tight one at home to the Portland Trail Blazers to drop to 0-3 on the season. With the Lakers holding possession and a 102-101 lead in the last 30 seconds of the fourth quarter, Westbrook inexplicably took a quick-fire long 2 with 18 left on the shot clock (which he clunked).
Instagram Star Sofia Franklyn Accused LeBron James Of Using NDAs To Cheat On Wife Savannah: "He Has Various Parties Constantly Where NDAs Need To Be Signed, And Women Are At."
Sofia Franklyn has made a big accusation against LeBron James, claiming that the NBA legend has cheated on wife Savannah repeatedly.
James Harden’s immediate 10-word reaction after Sixers stop 0-3 slide
James Harden definitely looks ecstatic after helping the Philadelphia 76ers get their first win of the season. The Sixers were on the receiving end of a major backlash recently after they lost their first three games of the season to drop 0-3. For a team with two All-Stars and MVP-caliber players, they were supposed to be in title contention. However, they struggled mightily despite big games from their stars and just can’t seem to figure out what they need to win.
Hampton University’s Byron Perkins Becomes First D1 HBCU Football Player to Come Out As Gay
A defensive back on the Hampton University Pirates is making history after becoming the first football player at an HBCU to come out as gay. Byron Perkins made history last Wednesday when the junior took to his Instagram to “stop running away” from publicly identifying as a gay man, making him the first HBCU football player to do so, Sports Illustrated reported.
FanSided
293K+
Followers
557K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0