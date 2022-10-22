ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
BET

Cameron Hogg Arrested After Allegedly Killing Friend Asia Womack Over Basketball Game

The 56-year-old former NBA center is currently undergoing treatment in Atlanta. Seventy percent of Black registered voters said they would vote Democratic. The ex-NY Knicks guard says he wants “to be the voice” for those experiencing the disease. N.O.R.E. Responds To Backlash Over Kanye West’s George Floyd Comments...
Empire Sports Media

Knicks streaky shooter leans on Kentucky experience in transition to playmaker

New York Knicks backup guard Immanuel Quickley’s shot has been fluky to start his third season in the NBA. He’s only shooting 20 percent from the three-point zone, as he came up empty twice — 0-3 against Memphis and 0-4 against Orlando — in their first three games. But that did not stop him from making a positive impact on the Knicks’ 2-1 start.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson offers blunt advice to Russell Westbrook

Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he did go through periods of his career where he was not quite as popular among Lakers fans. Those periods informed the advice he offered Russell Westbrook in a recent podcast appearance. Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

2 trade packages to help the Milwaukee Bucks acquire Jae Crowder

Before the 2022-23 NBA season began, ESPN’s Zach Lowe (subscription required) reported that the Milwaukee Bucks would spend the year looking for “one more piece.”. The Bucks have been linked to a handful of players lately, including Jordan Clarkson, Jerami Grant, and Bojan Bogdanovic, as they appear to be hard at work trying to find that piece. As Lowe said in his reporting, Jae Crowder is a player who the Bucks also have an interest in. Milwaukee’s interest was reaffirmed earlier this week when The Athletic’s Shams Charania (subscription required) reported that the Bucks have had recent conversations with the Phoenix Suns regarding Crowder. It appears that Crowder is a player the Bucks have their sights set on, and the forward may be the “one more piece” they are reportedly looking to acquire.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Video: LeBron James looked so fed up with Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook’s bad shot selection met LeBron James’ bad body language on Sunday. The Los Angeles Lakers lost a tight one at home to the Portland Trail Blazers to drop to 0-3 on the season. With the Lakers holding possession and a 102-101 lead in the last 30 seconds of the fourth quarter, Westbrook inexplicably took a quick-fire long 2 with 18 left on the shot clock (which he clunked).
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

James Harden’s immediate 10-word reaction after Sixers stop 0-3 slide

James Harden definitely looks ecstatic after helping the Philadelphia 76ers get their first win of the season. The Sixers were on the receiving end of a major backlash recently after they lost their first three games of the season to drop 0-3. For a team with two All-Stars and MVP-caliber players, they were supposed to be in title contention. However, they struggled mightily despite big games from their stars and just can’t seem to figure out what they need to win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Black Enterprise

Hampton University’s Byron Perkins Becomes First D1 HBCU Football Player to Come Out As Gay

A defensive back on the Hampton University Pirates is making history after becoming the first football player at an HBCU to come out as gay. Byron Perkins made history last Wednesday when the junior took to his Instagram to “stop running away” from publicly identifying as a gay man, making him the first HBCU football player to do so, Sports Illustrated reported.
HAMPTON, VA
