Related
Daily Local News
Bryce Harper’s eighth-inning home run sends Phillies into World Series
PHILADELPHIA — Not long after fighting to avoid another September collapse, the resilient, defiant Phillies continued their spectacular Red October Sunday by winning a trip to the World Series. Bryce Harper laced a two-run opposite-field home run in the eighth inning and Ranger Suarez came to the rescue in...
Daily Local News
McCaffery: With one swing, Bryce Harper justified massive Phillies investment
PHILADELPHIA — There doesn’t have to be another moment like the one the best player in Phillies history created Sunday. There doesn’t have to be another big hit. There doesn’t need to be another double, causing him to jump up, wipe the dirt off his uniform and point proudly to the word “Phillies” on his chest. There need not be another extra base taken, another grounder beaten out, another walk, or even another home run.
Daily Local News
In short order, Dave Dombrowski worked his magic with Phillies
PHILADELPHIA — The roar had been quelled a short time before by the misfortune of Seranthony Dominguez’s three wild pitches with a slippery ball on a showery Sunday evening, the third one sending home Padres pinch-runner Jose Azocar for a go-ahead run. But the volume was again starting to pump.
