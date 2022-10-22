Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Second Iowa school district allows staff to carry guns
Though its campuses have not experienced serious gun violence to date, the Cherokee Community School Board is now the second in Iowa to allow school staff members to carry guns on campus and in classrooms. Kimberly Lingenfelter, superintendent at the school, described the board’s approach to keeping kids safe as...
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County mulls burn ban, vets program
PRIMGHAR—The burn ban in rural parts of O’Brien County will continue so long as the dry weather conditions persist. The board of supervisors discussed the burning restriction during its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18, and opted to keep it in place. Emergency Management Agency coordinator Jared Johnson was not...
kiwaradio.com
Cornstalk Bale Fire Fought By Four Departments Destroys Roughly $10,000 In Cornstalk Bales
Rock Valley, Iowa– Over 100 round cornstalk bales were destroyed in a fire that was extinguished by four fire departments on Monday evening, October 24, 2022, near Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 7:15 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to...
nwestiowa.com
Reflecting on a year in O'Brien County Conservation
SUTHERLAND—Near Sutherland, nestled in wind-swept hills, there is a nature center with a statue of a buffalo poised out front. At its feet, there is a profusion of native prairie plants, blooming and wild looking, drawing butterflies. That small plot of native plants is tended by O’Brien County Conservation...
nwestiowa.com
Lonnie Bowden, 75, formerly of Hawarden
WEST LIBERTY—Lonnie Ray Bowden, 75, West Liberty, formerly of Hawarden, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, with his wife by his side after a short battle with cancer. A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Grace Hill Cemetery in Hawarden. A gathering of family and friends...
kicdam.com
Storm Lake Teens Among Eight in Head-On Crash
Dension, IA (KICD)– Four Storm Lake teenagers are among eight injured in an early morning crash in Crawford County. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Honda Pilot driven by one of the teens was eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 30 shortly after two o’clock Monday morning leading to the collision with an other SUV driven by 50-year-old Cari Segebart of Defiance.
Corydon Times-Republican
5 injured in pair of Clay County crashes
SPENCER, Iowa -- First responders in Clay County were kept busy Saturday, when a pair of crashes sent five people to the hospital. Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 4:47 p.m. near Royal. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Cole Whiteside, 21, of Greenville, Iowa, was westbound on 420th Street in a Chevrolet Trailblazer, did not stop at a stop sign at the intersection with 170th Avenue and struck a southbound Mazda CX-9 driven by Lisa Shiley, 58, of Royal.
nwestiowa.com
Small-town atmosphere draws new doctor to Sibley
SIBLEY—Small-town living may not be for everyone but Dr. Garrett Sterk cannot imagine life any other way. Which made accepting a position as a family medicine practitioner at Avera Medical Group Sibley an easy decision for Sterk and his wife, Cassaundra. Sterk officially started his new role in Sibley...
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested as fugitive in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—A 32-year-old Ringsted man was arrested about 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in Rock Rapids on charges of fugitive from justice, violation of a no contact/protective order, operating a nonregistered vehicle, no valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center marching band last show Thursday
SIOUX CENTER—The Sioux Center High School has received a variety of awards this season for its show sharing the tale of Romeo (Will Hurst) and Juliet (Lupita Martinez De Lira). Here’s a closer look:. StarFest — Third place in 3A and fifth overall for Colorguard Captions. Algona...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center Health shares pandemic impact
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center Health is working through the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. A big effect was that Sioux Center Health missed its fiscal year 2022 budget by $4.7 million due to several factors. “It’s hard to see the red, but our Board of Directors has been amazing,” said...
Lakefield Standard
JCC launches investigation as video circulates
The Jackson County Central School District is investigating an alleged classroom incident involving a student apparently locked in a closet. The investigation comes on the heels of a video of the alleged incident being circulated on social media this week. In a statement issued Tuesday, Barry Schmidt, superintendent of schools...
siouxcountyradio.com
Woman Involved in 2019 Le Mars Bank Robbery Re-Captured
A woman who escaped federal custody earlier this year in Sioux City has been arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Karen Rose Merrick was convicted of being an accessory after the fact to a bank robbery that occurred in Le Mars in 2019. Merrick was sentenced to 30 months in prison, but she began a term of supervised release just over a year later in January of 2021.
nwestiowa.com
Alton man jailed for OWI in Orange City
ORANGE CITY—A 37-year-old Alton man was arrested about 9:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in Orange City on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, speeding, no valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Josue Enrique Cruz Tercero stemmed from...
nwestiowa.com
The Mom Event coming Saturday, Oct. 29
SIOUX CENTER—Moms of children high school age or younger are encouraged to come to a new free event in Sioux Center. The Mom Event is set for 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, New Life Church, 232 16th St. SE, Sioux Center. “Moms with young children, whether they stay...
Sheriff: Car crash near Royal, IA, sends 4 to hospital with incapacitating injuries
Four people were taken to a hospital after a car crash caused possible severe injuries.
siouxcountyradio.com
Drivers Escape Injury In Semi vs. Car Crash
No injuries were reported when a semi-truck and car collided at an intersection west of Sioux Center Monday afternoon. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 3:30 Monday at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and 390th Street, two miles west of Sioux Center. 16-year-old Jessi...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man cited on charge of OWI
LARCHWOOD—A 31-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was cited Thursday, Oct. 20, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence in Lyon County. The citing of Kyle John Petersen stemmed from the stop of 2010 Ford Escape for speeding about 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, on 100th Street near the Ashley Avenue intersection about five miles northwest of Larchwood, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for violations at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 30-year-old Ruthven man was arrested about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, on charges of improper use of a handicapped parking space; possession of an open container of alcohol; interference with official acts; no valid driver’s license; and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood.
Car crash breaks utility pole, injures driver, Clay County Sheriff’s Office states
One person received possible incapacitating injuries after their vehicle hit a utility pole on Saturday.
Comments / 0