ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Ashley Ehasz is exactly what we need in Washington DC

By By Debbie Wachspress
The Intelligencer
The Intelligencer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YzbKl_0ijAdrjK00

Over the past year I have come to know the Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress, Ashley Ehasz, and have found her to be exactly what we need in Washington: Brave. Authentic. Relatable. Battle-tested.

Brave: It takes immense courage to enter the political arena and stand up publicly for what you believe in, especially in our disturbingly vicious political climate. Ashley was accepted to West Point Military Academy as a 17-year-old, graduated, entered the Army, and became a fighter pilot flying Apache helicopters in combat in Iraq. She was the only woman in her flight school class.

Authentic and Relatable: Ashley was born to teenage parents and was raised by a single mother. Growing up, poverty wasn’t something she read about; she lived it. As an adult, she understands the reality of people having to make decisions about whether to eat, pay rent, fill a prescription, or fill up the gas tank, and she is running to make a difference for them. Ashley is an outstanding listener. She is intelligent. As a military commander, she often counseled those under her on how to make ends meet while on military salaries and how to take care of their physical and mental health. She is compassionate. No pretenses.

Battle-tested: Running for national office in 2022 is a battle zone. Unlike other jobs where applicants are assessed based on their skillset and ability to get a job done, candidates for Congress are assessed by how much money their campaign raises. This job requirement is secondary for candidates who come to the job with a huge stash of cash but that’s not Ashley’s story. She put her life on the line every single day she pulled on that uniform. She operated in the real world as a commander of young recruits knowing that decisions she made could mean life or death for someone’s son or daughter. Returning from combat in Iraq, she witnessed the insurgency in Washington on January 6th, igniting her calling to continue serving her country, this time in the political arena, against enemies both foreign and domestic. Ashley Ehasz has a battle-tested will and nerves of steel.

Ashley is running against Brian Fitzpatrick. Unlike Fitzpatrick, Ashley supports the 50-year standard of reproductive rights that was established in Roe v. Wade and has since been torn away from women by the current U.S. Supreme Court. (Fitzpatrick has voted two times against making Roe v. Wade federal law that would protect a woman’s right to choose.) Unlike Fitzpatrick, Ashley supported the establishment of the January 6th commission to get to the bottom of what took place on that tragic day in Washington when mobs stormed the Capitol with weapons attempting to stop the peaceful transfer of power according to the will of the people. (Fitzpatrick voted against establishing the January 6th Commission.) Unlike Fitzpatrick, Ashley doesn’t say one thing and do another, and won’t pad her voting record to appear “independent”. Her backbone is strong. Her sense of dignity is even stronger. This is someone I would expect to take the high road and own her tough choices.

I urge you to vote for our local Profile in Courage, Ashley Ehasz. PA1 deserves brave, authentic, relatable, battle-tested leadership.

Debbie Wachspress is a former Pennsbury School Board member, who ran for U.S. Congress in the 1st District in 2020. She lives in Lower Makefield.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newsweek

Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms

With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Video shows Maryland gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox accepting gift from Proud Boys

BALTIMORE - A video shows Maryland Republican Dan Cox, who is running for governor, accepting a gift from a young man wearing a shirt with a Proud Boys insignia during the candidate's primary victory party this summer.The video, obtained by The Washington Post, shows Cox accepting a comb from him."Here, this is a present from Maryland Proud Boys to you," the young man said in video footage publicly posted on Cox's Vimeo account.Members of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, were involved in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.After accepting the gift, Cox asked the man's name and shook...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Raze permit filed for RFK Stadium

WASHINGTON — The Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, commonly known as RFK Stadium, is one step closer to demolition. This week, D.C. officials filed an application for a raze permit for the closed stadium. The request for a raze permit was submitted on July 22 but wasn't filed until Oct. 24, records show.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Baltimore Sun

In Maryland AG’s race, voters must choose between mainstream liberalism or the far right

In the race for Maryland Attorney General, voters seem to have a mostly straightforward choice. They can either pick the candidate with a mainstream Democratic platform and a commitment to upholding the state’s laws, or the 9/11 conspiracy-theorizing, 2020 election results-denying candidate who opposes same-sex marriage and has said he would enforce “God’s law,” not Maryland’s. That’s the ...
MARYLAND STATE
Upworthy

A fraternity bond that went beyond graduation and is now 50 years strong: 'A long-term meaning'

Over 170 brothers of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity of the American University came back with greying hair, if any hair at all, for a reunion to the place where they first met between 1960-70. On October 15, the group was welcomed back to campus by university president Sylvia M. Burwell, who was moved by the significance of the reunion. “I am thrilled,” Burwell said, per Washington Post holding back tears, “to see you all, and how you stay together.”
WASHINGTON, DC
The Herald News

#51. Washington D.C.

- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 3% lower than overall - Median salary for high school teachers: $77,570 per year - High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 4 teachers Washington D.C.'s schools were already experiencing issues well before the COVID-19 pandemic, with teachers complaining about a punitive evaluation system, brutal working hours, and high turnover rates. The city is expected to experience a teacher turnover that's higher than most states, according to a recent study from WalletHub, and its teachers already receive some of the worst pay in the country, taking into account the local cost of living.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore religious leaders push for strong voter turnout in Black communities

BALTIMORE -- A group of faith leaders across Maryland is making a push to increase voter turnout in Black communities."We have gathered here today as an ad hoc group, a clergy determined to get the vote out," one preacher said on Monday.That's when faith leaders presented a united front. It was part of a church-led push to get their congregants to vote."I'm asking everyone to go to the polls, vote your conscience, vote what you think is right," another preacher said. At New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, a coalition of clergy, pastors and lay leaders of every denomination expressed a...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Intelligencer

The Intelligencer

222
Followers
199
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bucks and Montgomery County, PA from The Intelligencer.

 http://theintell.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy