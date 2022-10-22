Opinion/Ng: Providence Journal gives independent candidates their turn to be heard

For me, the newsroom remains a romantic sanctuary, like a ship to a captain, a ballpark to a pitcher and a cathedral to a monsignor. They speak to an honored past and the promise of things that may be.

There are nights when I walk around the halls of The Providence Journal's home on Fountain Street as the sunlight retreats from the desks, chairs and computer stations, much like a tide washing back out to sea. Often, in the background is only the hum of the vacuuming of the cleaning crew.

Hanging on the walls of a hallway is an illustration with a quote and, though I have seen it a hundred times, there are times I pause in front of it and take it all in, as if it were the first time.

"If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to slaughter."

Those words were uttered by George Washington in his Newburgh Address in 1783 as he sought to quell a threat from his Army officers, angry over the lack of pay, to mutiny against a republic in its infancy.

It is widely recorded that after Washington spoke, his brothers-in-arms the next day stood down from launching an angry march on Congress. Not one penny was added to their pockets that cold day in upstate New York, but at least they had been heard.

The worth of their voices being recognized meant more than cold currency.

Recently, The Providence Journal decided, along with The Public's Radio, to host a forum for the gubernatorial candidates and then a second one for the candidates seeking office in the 2nd Congressional District. The first would be at Rhode Island College and the latter at the University of Rhode Island.

A debate ensued over whether the independent candidates should be invited. I originally was against it. I was concerned over the logistics of having five candidates in the gubernatorial forum and three in the congressional race.

And I weighed whether being on the ballot was sufficient reason enough to be on stage, or if a candidate needed some reasonable chance of winning so he or she could enact policy changes.

Fortunately for me, wiser minds prevailed. If Rhode Island deemed you worthy enough to be on the ballot, you would be on the stage.

And Rhode Islanders agreed.

On a dreary, rainy night on Oct. 13, at an hour normally reserved for getting home and eating dinner, the public filled Sapinsley Hall at Rhode Island College to watch Gov. Dan McKee go toe-to-toe with his GOP rival, Ashley Kalus, for an hour. Then, an additional 30 minutes was added on for the independent candidates — Zachary Hurwitz, Paul Rianna Jr. and Libertarian Elijah Gizzarelli — to have their moment in the political spotlight.

Less than a week later, again on a rainy night, we hosted a forum at URI's Edwards Auditorium on the Kingston campus for the CD2 candidates: Democratic Seth Magaziner, the GOP's Allan Fung and independent William Gilbert.

We were even able to broadcast the gubernatorial forum in Spanish.

To be honest, the formats were not perfect. But neither is democracy.

The audience thinned out after McKee and Kalus appeared. Some complained that having the three independents relegated to their own time block was akin to a second-class status. In the congressional forum, Gilbert had to find an opening to speak as Magaziner and Fung traded barbs.

But the independent candidates, like Don Quixote tilting at the windmills of the political establishment, thanked The Providence Journal for including them in the democratic process. In the end, they knew Rhode Islanders took the time and made the effort to hear their voices in these mutinous times, and perhaps that is democracy's best currency.

David Ng is executive editor of The Providence Journal. Reach him at dng@providencejournal.com.