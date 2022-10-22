ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Opinion/Ng: Providence Journal gives independent candidates their turn to be heard

By David Ng, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i16cG_0ijAdoKN00

For me, the newsroom remains a romantic sanctuary, like a ship to a captain, a ballpark to a pitcher and a cathedral to a monsignor. They speak to an honored past and the promise of things that may be.

There are nights when I walk around the halls of The Providence Journal's home on Fountain Street as the sunlight retreats from the desks, chairs and computer stations, much like a tide washing back out to sea. Often, in the background is only the hum of the vacuuming of the cleaning crew.

Hanging on the walls of a hallway is an illustration with a quote and, though I have seen it a hundred times, there are times I pause in front of it and take it all in, as if it were the first time.

"If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to slaughter."

Those words were uttered by George Washington in his Newburgh Address in 1783 as he sought to quell a threat from his Army officers, angry over the lack of pay, to mutiny against a republic in its infancy.

It is widely recorded that after Washington spoke, his brothers-in-arms the next day stood down from launching an angry march on Congress. Not one penny was added to their pockets that cold day in upstate New York, but at least they had been heard.

The worth of their voices being recognized meant more than cold currency.

Recently, The Providence Journal decided, along with The Public's Radio, to host a forum for the gubernatorial candidates and then a second one for the candidates seeking office in the 2nd Congressional District. The first would be at Rhode Island College and the latter at the University of Rhode Island.

A debate ensued over whether the independent candidates should be invited. I originally was against it. I was concerned over the logistics of having five candidates in the gubernatorial forum and three in the congressional race.

And I weighed whether being on the ballot was sufficient reason enough to be on stage, or if a candidate needed some reasonable chance of winning so he or she could enact policy changes.

Fortunately for me, wiser minds prevailed. If Rhode Island deemed you worthy enough to be on the ballot, you would be on the stage.

And Rhode Islanders agreed.

On a dreary, rainy night on Oct. 13, at an hour normally reserved for getting home and eating dinner, the public filled Sapinsley Hall at Rhode Island College to watch Gov. Dan McKee go toe-to-toe with his GOP rival, Ashley Kalus, for an hour. Then, an additional 30 minutes was added on for the independent candidates — Zachary Hurwitz, Paul Rianna Jr. and Libertarian Elijah Gizzarelli — to have their moment in the political spotlight.

Less than a week later, again on a rainy night, we hosted a forum at URI's Edwards Auditorium on the Kingston campus for the CD2 candidates: Democratic Seth Magaziner, the GOP's Allan Fung and independent William Gilbert.

We were even able to broadcast the gubernatorial forum in Spanish.

To be honest, the formats were not perfect. But neither is democracy.

The audience thinned out after McKee and Kalus appeared. Some complained that having the three independents relegated to their own time block was akin to a second-class status. In the congressional forum, Gilbert had to find an opening to speak as Magaziner and Fung traded barbs.

But the independent candidates, like Don Quixote tilting at the windmills of the political establishment, thanked The Providence Journal for including them in the democratic process. In the end, they knew Rhode Islanders took the time and made the effort to hear their voices in these mutinous times, and perhaps that is democracy's best currency.

David Ng is executive editor of The Providence Journal. Reach him at dng@providencejournal.com.

Comments / 4

jackie
3d ago

Vote NO on all questions! VOTE RED, RED, RED AND USE BLUE BALL POINT PEN (CAN’T BE PHOTOCOPIED AND CHANGED)!!! BOTE ON ELECTION DAY AND VOTE FOR AMERICANS FIRST CANDIDATES ONLY! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸♥️🤍💙♥️🤍💙♥️🤍💙

Reply
5
william allen
3d ago

I know American voters are too lazy and ignorant to vote for a third party knowing how republican and Democrats have split this country in half and both are wrong the answer is In the middle which is independent but we are not smart to even think about that

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whatsupnewp.com

Teachers Association of Newport opposes the regionalization ballot question

The Teachers Association of Newport (TAN), the teachers union in the Newport school district, today issued a statement opposing ballot Question 5 regarding regionalizing Middletown and Newport public schools. Statement. “TAN does not oppose conversations or initiatives to improve the educational experiences of the students we serve,” said TAN President...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Governor McKee announces new license for Rhode Island State Psychiatric Hospital

PROVIDENCE, RI – Fulfilling plans announced one year ago, Governor Dan McKee and Richard Charest, Director of the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals (BHDDH), gathered today on Howard Avenue in Cranston to announce the licensing of a new state psychiatric hospital. Securing the new license will improve patient care and better position the State to seek federal reimbursements that help pay for patient care.
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

First Student bus workers in 3 Rhode Island communities set to strike

(WJAR) — Union SEIU 1199 New England announced First Student employees in three Rhode Island communities have voted to go on strike on Nov. 2 following months of contract talks. Those 275 employees include bus drivers, monitors, and aides who are seeking an increase of working hours to 30...
CRANSTON, RI
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Methadone Clinic Applicant Is a Federal Tax Cheat

As residents and elected officials learn more about a methadone clinic proposed for Downtown New Bedford, more is coming to light about one of the principals involved. As WBSM first reported, the New Bedford Zoning Board of Appeals will consider a request for a "special permit" to locate a "medical clinic" at 268-270 Union Street at the corner of Seventh Street.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ecori.org

Climate Change Bears Down on Naval Station Newport, Aquidneck Island

Much of Naval Station Newport is situated along Burma Road, also known as Defense Highway, a two-lane road that runs along the West Passage of Narragansett Bay. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) The U.S. Department of Defense has concerns about sea-level rise and other climate-change impacts on Naval Station Newport, along the...
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

Site of human remains once center of major drug operation in Rhode Island

CENTRALL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — NBC 10 News is uncovering new discoveries about the location where human remains were found in Central Falls on Monday. Central Falls and state police were called to a construction site at 55 Sheridan St. where Carlos Silva, an excavator for Carlos and Sons, was digging into the ground for a deeper foundation when he started seeing bones.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Harvard Crimson

Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums

The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy