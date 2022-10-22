ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

2016 Malibu High School grad’s first article appears in national publication

By Judy Abel
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 3 days ago

As a little girl growing up in Malibu, Nancy Walecki was often called “the little girl with the big voice.” She earned the nickname due to her impressive singing ability that was often heard at Webster Elementary talent shows and as a standout member of the award-winning Malibu High School choir that performed at prestigious Carnegie Hall in 2014. Now just out of college Walecki has found her voice as a writer with her first national magazine feature published in this October’s issue of Cosmopolitan .

“Cosmo,” as it’s known, is a young women’s empowerment publication with 61 million readers typically known for sex tips and dating advice, but Walecki’s piece focuses on a serious topic that affects many young millennials and Gen-Z’s. It’s about the Borderline mass shooting and Woolsey Fire resulting in compounding cumulative trauma and how it affects “young people coming of age now.”

The well-researched article took a year to write. It chronicles a group of Pepperdine girls who went to the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks for college night country line dancing on Nov. 7, 2018. That’s the tragic night a mass shooter took 13 lives, including his own and that of Pepperdine student Alaina Housley.

The very next night, the Woolsey Fire forced the same girls, in shock over the death of their friend and some recovering from injuries suffered while escaping the shooting, to shelter in place with fellow dorm mates.

“I wrote this piece especially in light of 2020, when there were so many tragedies one after another,” Walecki said. “For people who are coming of age right now, I wondered how that might affect them.”

Walecki and her family missed the Woolsey Fire. They were in Connecticut to see her perform in a Yale University musical. Her Malibu home suffered smoke damage, but she was distressed about the tragedy in her hometown.

Advertisement

“Woolsey is still something I think about a lot and how it changed Malibu,” Walecki said. “I think it was hard for friends my age too, because that was our childhood and parts of it burned and aren’t going to be back. They (fires) happen all the time too. Growing up you sort of get used to evacuating.

“That coupled with this really horrible act of mass violence that happened right the day before, I guess I’ve seen a little bit of how that affected the Malibu and Thousand Oaks community, but I wanted to learn more about it.”

Walecki spoke to experts in the field of cumulative collective trauma for the article. This trauma affects those who’ve experienced multiple back-to-back, large-scale tragedies.

“Honestly what these girls went through was so awful and beyond horrible,” she said.

The 24-year-old’s article details how, while grieving over the shocking death of Housley, the Pepperdine students were ordered to shelter in place per the university’s protocol. Pepperdine’s campus was specifically designed for wildfire emergencies.

The article describes a scary moment when a first responder mistakenly told the students to evacuate as the fire was bearing down onto Malibu.

“They thought they were safe and then had that upended.” said Walecki, who spoke with an expert who studies how “getting false or misleading information from an official can actually make a traumatic event more traumatic for someone. They feel they can’t trust the people in authority.”

One student recounted to Walecki how she had just put on fuzzy socks before going to bed then was mistakenly ordered to evacuate. In the scramble out the building while struggling to put on shoes she worried she’d be trampled all while crying over the death of her friend.

“It all cascaded at that moment for her,” Walecki said.

“It breaks my heart that people feel their safety is so provisional because they see these acts of violence,” said the recent Yale graduate, who is interestingly a staff writer and associate editor at Harvard Magazine. “When we think about gun violence we’re often talking about statistics. One in four people killed in mass shootings are children and teens. We don’t necessarily think about the individual stories.”

Walecki has written on a wide variety of subjects, including a profile of the musician Esperanza Spalding, the upward mobility gap in the U.S., and slime mold.

The Malibu native is currently writing a book about her family’s celebrated music store, Westwood Music.

The post 2016 Malibu High School grad’s first article appears in national publication appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Altadena resident crowned Tournament of Roses queen

Bella Ballard of Altadena was crowned Tuesday evening as the 2023 Rose Queen at Tournament House in Pasadena. Ballard is a senior at The Ogburn School, a distance learning school. She is a volunteer with Ronald McDonald House Charities, a volunteer soccer coach with Chelsea Football Club, a soccer player with the Santa Clarita Blue Heat Football Club and West Coast Football Club, a street soccer player with the Venice Beach Football Club and a plays tennis at the Arroyo Seco and Flint Canyon tennis clubs.
ALTADENA, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu/Pacific Palisades of Commerce to hold “2022 Women’s Leadership Awards Luncheon”

The newly formed “Malibu/ Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce” has announced details for its upcoming “2022 Women’s Leadership Awards Luncheon.”  The event will take place on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Duke’s Malibu restaurant (21150 Pacific Coast Hwy.) A full lunch will be served, including dessert and an open bar, […] The post Malibu/Pacific Palisades of Commerce to hold “2022 Women’s Leadership Awards Luncheon” appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
welikela.com

Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For November 2022

November isn’t what I would call primetime for free museum days in Los Angeles, but there is plenty of excellent programming on deck on at institutions across the county. Before we get to the main list, check out a quick sampling of free events you can check out this coming month at L.A. museums and cultural centers:
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

Emily Shane Foundation announces fundraiser “Soaring to Success”

The Emily Shane Foundation announced its November fundraisers. “Soaring to Success” replacing the annual “Butterfly” event and is one of two major annual fundraisers for the foundation. 1) Tickets to the Exclusive Wine Pairing Evening: bit.ly/STSexclusivewinepairing  This is a limited-ticket evening at the Malibu Lumber Yard (Strange Family Vineyards Tasting Room) featuring Estate wines paired with […] The post Emily Shane Foundation announces fundraiser “Soaring to Success” appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
kpcc.org

‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does

‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does. City inaction towards properly accommodating the development of housing to match the growth of the population in Santa Monica may lead to thousands of new developments in the area. Using a little known law known as “builder’s remedy,” A developer has already submitted plans for over 4,000 new apartments in the city alone, meanwhile developers in several dozen other Southern California municipalities could be the next cities to submit plans of their own. A Redondo Beach developer has already submitted materials for 2,000 units. This legal gray area is most likely to affect wealthier areas with fewer established housing units and the potential for a high return of profit. Here to explain this latest development in the housing crisis is Emily Sawicki, staff writer for the Santa Monica Daily Press and Dave Rand, Founding member of Rand Paster & Nelson LLP who specializes in land use law and governmental regulatory matters.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Culver City Abolishes Parking Requirements Citywide

At last night’s council meeting, Culver City abolished minimum parking requirements citywide. “I cannot think of a single good reason to require all of society to pay for parking,” wrote Culver City Councilmember Alex Fisch. “There is robust evidence that mandatory parking prevents affordable housing from being built, causes people to drive, and increases the cost of literally everything.”
CULVER CITY, CA
lavistamchs.com

MBMS students harass Culver cheerleader squad at Costa

At the Costa home football game on Sept. 30, a group of Manhattan Beach Middle School students attacked Culver City High School’s football team and cheer squad by throwing items at them and repeatedly shouting the “N-word.”. The district made sure to swiftly deal with the issue by...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
People

Heather and Terry Dubrow Step Into 'Next Chapter' in L.A. After Selling $55M Newport Beach 'Chateau'

"Almost home!!!" Heather Dubrow wrote on her Instagram Story with a photo of the Los Angeles skyline from her plane window, after she and husband Terry sold their Orange County mansion Heather Dubrow is saying farewell to the O.C. After the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 53, and her husband Dr. Terry Dubrow sold their Newport Beach "chateau" for a record-breaking $55 million last week, the couple shared one final photo opp outside their home of six years. "Walking into our next chapter like…" Heather wrote on Instagram,...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu Film Society film screenings begin Nov. 4

Malibu Film Society Film screenings begin Nov. 4 The Malibu Film Society has announced 14 films for the season. In-person screenings will continue to take place at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, which has just agreed to resume its free pre-show wine receptions. The society’s first contender in the race for Best Documentary Feature, […] The post Malibu Film Society film screenings begin Nov. 4 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Propelled by Senior Night triumph, Sharks girls volleyball makes playoffs

Malibu Sharks girls volleyball player Lucia Granados put her body on the line late in the Sharks’ regular-season finale against Santa Paula on Oct. 12 in the Malibu High gym.  With the match knotted at two sets apiece, the outside hitter and team captain’s pursuit of volleyball sent her crashing into chairs positioned on the […] The post Propelled by Senior Night triumph, Sharks girls volleyball makes playoffs appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
Voice of OC

Voters in Costa Mesa, Irvine, Dana Point and Much of South OC Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?

Right now, voters in coastal and south OC have the power to decide who will control decisions around local law enforcement, mental health, homelessness and public health. They’re in a particularly influential position – deciding whether Democrats or Republicans will control the powerful county Board of Supervisors that controls $8 billion a year in spending.
COSTA MESA, CA
CBS LA

Gov. Newsom responds to antisemitic incidents throughout Los Angeles County

Following a weekend where several antisemitic incidents occurred throughout the Southland, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statement condemning the actions. On Saturday, members of a group stood on an overpass above the 405 Freeway, performing Nazi salutes behind a banner that read "Kanye was right about the Jews." The message comes on the heels of rapper Kanye West's multi-week attack on the Jewish community.Less than 24 hours later, many Angelenos living in Beverly Hills, Brentwood and Westwood woke to find fliers containing messages of antisemitic hate in their front yards. The messages were inside of plastic bags, weighed down with...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

The 30,000 square foot 'hands-on, minds-on' kids' museum being built in Camarillo

Water is running down an outside exhibit here at KidSTREAM Children's Museum in Camarillo, as children play. The site, at the former Camarillo Public Library, currently houses their Vision Room, where children are exploring hands-on exhibits – from a machine which makes colored scarves fly into the air, to a Musicon – a coding and music machine from Poland - which can be programmed to play music, using a series of buttons.
CAMARILLO, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu activism in action at museum soiree

It’s one of the premier events in Hollywood’s social and entertainment circles. Behind the shimmering hedges and fragrant flower-filled rooftop of the Hammer Museum, locals like Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw mingled and dined with the likes of guest and artist Martin Creed, who was wearing his stylized cowboy hat and cherry red neckerchief. Kate […] The post Malibu activism in action at museum soiree appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
963
Followers
897
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy