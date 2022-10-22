‘The Challenge’ Season 38: Johnny Bananas Also Wasn’t Nany González’s First Choice at Partner

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González had a fling before she debuted in The Challenge Season 23, Battle of the Seasons . The two went on to compete in eight seasons together since 2013’s Rivals 2 and have developed a close relationship, even outside filming. They returned before the second mission of The Challenge Season 38 as each other’s “ride or dies,” believing their decade-long friendship exemplified the term. However, they weren’t each other’s first choice as partners.

Nany González initially tried out for ‘The Challenge’ Season 38 with friends

Seven-time champ Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and veteran Nany González entered The Challenge Season 38 as “ride or die” teammates shortly before the second mission.

As the rookies initially started in control, the experienced pair immediately regained power by winning the challenge.

After episode 2, Nany made her podcast debut on Johnny’s Death, Taxes, and Bananas , where she admitted the winningest player wasn’t her first choice as a teammate.

According to the Real World star, two friends, who aren’t a part of the Challenge universe, auditioned to compete with her on season 38. However, the producers opted not to cast either of them. When Nany arrived at the airport, she saw the rest of the teams and got “concerned” as she wasn’t sure who would join her.

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio’s appearance was kept a secret from Nany

Therefore, the veteran explained that she contacted Johnny as she noticed that some pairs consisted of two cast members.

Nany continued, noting she got even more nervous once the rest of the cast left to start filming without her. While a producer promised her she would enter the game at some point with an unnamed partner, Nany still wasn’t sure, so she called Johnny.

He admitted he tricked her into believing he couldn’t make it by sending her an old video as production wanted to keep his appearance “top secret.”

However, his laundry mixed up with Nam Vo’s, ultimately blowing his cover. Bananas also pointed to a Cameo video he made with Nany while dressed in their notable gear as how spoiler accounts discovered he would return after a three-season break for Ride or Dies .

Bananas initially tapped to compete alongside other veterans

Additionally, other veterans were rumored to return alongside Johnny Bananas. For example, The Inferno 3 winner Janelle Casaneve revealed that she declined the call to compete alongside the winningest player in a tweet.

While she didn’t explain why she opted not to return to the franchise, Janelle added she would have “loved” to perform alongside him and plans to root for him and Nany.

The former champ recently competed in All Stars 2, finishing runner-up alongside four-time champ Darrell Taylor. A mishap during the finals bothered her, and she admitted she might take a break from the franchise as a result.

Additionally, Rivals 2 winner Emily Schromm and Battle of the Exes 2 finalist Theresa Jones were rumored to compete alongside Bananas as well. The Challenge Season 38: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays on MTV.

