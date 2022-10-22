ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo stampedes past Toledo, 34-27 to go 4-0 in MAC play

 3 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Cole Snyder ran for one touchdown and threw for another as Buffalo scored 24 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to come from behind to beat Toledo, 34-27 and go to 4-0 in the Mid-American Conference on Saturday.

Toledo held Buffalo without an offensive touchdown in the first half, led 20-7 at intermission and pushed its lead to 27-10 midway through the third quarter.

Buffalo’s defense provided the spark for the Bulls’ comeback. Keyshawn Cobb forced a fumble and Jahmin Muse scooped up the high bounce and scored on a 72-yard run to get Buffalo on the board in the first half. Marcus Fuqua had three of the team’s four interceptions on Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn and the defense forced the Rockets into three fumbles, recovering two, including a key fumble in the third quarter when Isaiah King ran down Jacquez Stuart in the open field, stripped the ball and recovered it to help jump start the comeback.

Snyder scored from five yards out with 13:13 left in the game, then found Jamari Gassett in the open field and he juked past his defender to score on a 32-yard run to cut the Toledo lead to 27-24 with 9:35 left. Ron Cook broke free 90 seconds later for a 30-yard touchdown to give Buffalo the lead.

Alex McNulty kicked field goals from 40- and 42-yards out for the Bulls (5-3, 4-0). Snyder was 22 of 39 passing for 245 yards and Cook finished with 118 yards on 18 carries.

Finn was 25 of 47 for 249 yards and a touchdown to go with his four interceptions and ran for two touchdowns for the Rockets (5-3, 3-1). Stuart had 107 yards on 14 carries.

