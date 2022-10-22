Read full article on original website
skyWACH Weather visits 4th graders at Windsor Elementary
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The fourth graders at Windsor Elementary had some help prepping for their benchmark science testing from Meteorologist Josh Knight on Tuesday!. Josh dove in to a lot of subjects including clouds, the water cycle, weather tools, and severe storms with these young scientists because they really knew their stuff!
WACH Fox news partner WFMV-AM Columbia gets Marconi Radio Award
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) --- WACH Fox's news partner WFMV-AM Columbia was awarded the Marconi Award for being named the religious radio station of the year. It all happened last week at the 2022 National Association of Broadcasters Marconi Radio Awards. WFMV beat out stations in D.C., Dallas, Charlotte and Dover.
SANDERS SCORES SCHOLAR ATHLETE NOMINATION
MANNING, SC (WACH) -- Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Crosby Roofing will recognize an exceptional student athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Friday Night Rivals Scholar Athletes of the Week Presented by Crosby Roofing are James Williams from Orangeburg Prep...
Local students create interactive museum of Ancient Egypt
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) – It’s one of the first civilizations and now students at Heathwood Hall are bringing it to life with a new interactive exhibit. “You use it like this to scoop the water in and then you can move it over the fields,” said student, Haley Hicklin.
SC woman shot, paralyzed weeks before wedding day
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A Sumter County woman is now recovering in the hospital after a shooting happened just weeks before her wedding day, almost taking her life. She now has a long road ahead of her. “They shot like 15-20 times in a row. Could hear the...
Event for new and expecting moms returns to Segra Park for its 7th year
BLOOM - an event hosted by local group 'Columbia Mom' - will be held November 12 at Segra Park. The event, according to a press release, will provide resources to new and expecting mothers in the Columbia area, which includes selling "must-have" mom and baby products and a chance to listen into an expert panel.
Apartment fire leaves 9 without a home
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Nine people are without a home after a fire at a Columbia apartment complex. It happened Wednesday afternoon at Hampton Court Apartments. Officials say two units were badly damaged from the fire and three others were damaged by smoke. No one was injured but nine...
Victim identified in fatal Columbia apartment shooting
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The name of a woman killed in a shooting over the weekend has been identified. The Richland County Coroner’s Office says 27-year-old Sidney Williams died after being shot in an apartment. It happened around 9 Friday night at an apartment in the 3400 block...
Victim identified after fatal shooting at Killian Lakes Apartments
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — The victim of a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Richland County has been identified. Officials say 21-year-old Sean Hakeem Jr. from Greenville died after a shooting around 3 a.m. on Sunday at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Killian Lakes Drive. A second man was shot in the lower body and taken to a hospital. No word yet on his condition.
Gamecocks Set for 7:30 pm ET Kick at Vanderbilt
The South Carolina Gamecocks return to the road on Saturday, Nov. 5, when they travel to Nashville, Tenn. to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in an SEC Eastern Division matchup. Game time has been set for 7:30 pm ET (6:30 pm CT in Nashville) and the contest will be televised by SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference office announced today.
Legette and Rush take home SEC weekly honors
(WACH) -- Two of the leaders in South Carolina football's 30-24 win over Texas A&M are taking home SEC weekly honors for their part in the victory. Defensive Back Darius Rush has been named SEC Defensive Player of the Week after logging a game-high eight tackles and the 1st quarter interception he took back 59 yards to set the offense up for a field goal.
Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting in August
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A teen has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting from August. 19-year-old Kevin Darnell Jowers Jr. faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The shooting happened on August 23 at the Ripplemeyer Avenue apartment complex. Columbia police...
One dead, one injured following shooting on Killian Lakes Drive
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies say they are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that left one man injured and one man dead. The shooting took place around 3 am Sunday morning at 1800 Killian Lakes Drive, officials said. Deputies on the scene found one man...
Shooting in Swansea left 2 injured, 3 people charged; Lexington County officials said
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Two people were injured after a shooting in Swansea last Saturday, resulting in three arrests, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department. The three, 19-year-old Jacob Fuller, his mother, 43-year-old Christal Wise-Fuller, and his uncle, 44-year-old Raymond Wise, were all arrested after they chased...
Man charged after shots fired near Sumter County Fair
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A man has been arrested after deputies say he fired shots near the Sumter County Fair. It happened on October 22. Sumter County deputies say they were patrolling the county fair when they heard gunshots coming from the parking lot across the street. The fair was temporarily locked down while deputies searched.
Missing Richland County man found safe
22-year-old Danarius Heyward has been found safe. Richland County deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man with medical conditions. Officials say Danarius Heyward, 22, was last seen in the 400 block of McNulty Street on October 22, however his vehicle was later recovered on Old Oak Drive.
Stuck in the 70s with some clouds, stray chance for showers for this week
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- We stick to our sunny skies for a bit longer, but some change is on the way. Monday will be just like the weekend. We hardly see any clouds and temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 70s. Starting on Tuesday, we get a...
Voters in Lexington Co. split over penny tax hike on ballot
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) — 120 roads in Lexington County are looking to get a makeover and officials hope the November 8 Election can help. A penny tax increase was added to the ballot to fund the improvement projects. If passed, the sales tax in the county would go up by 1 percent.
151 arrested during statewide warrant sweep
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — 151 wanted offenders across the state were arrested mid-October, during a multi-agency operation, led by the SC Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS). The one-week long warrant sweeps, dubbed "Operation SC Sweep," focused on arresting wanted sex offenders, domestic violence offenders, gang...
Beautiful Tuesday before midweek and weekend rain chances
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The last time it rained in Columbia was on October 12 - it will be at least two weeks in between measurable rain when it finally shows up Wednesday this week. On the flipside - our last dry day, Tuesday, looks beautiful. We'll still start...
