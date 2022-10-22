Read full article on original website
Related
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Launch Maps: Full List
With just days remaining until the full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, it appears the game's full list of multiplayer maps has been leaked. Here's a breakdown of all of the multiplayer maps players can expect to see in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at launch.
How to Complete Overwatch 2 'Witches Brew' Challenge
Guide to completing the Overwatch 2 Witches Brew challenge in the Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride mode.
Apex Legends Prime Gaming Fuse Fireball Bundle: How to Claim
The Apex Legends Fuse Fireball Bundle went live Oct. 20 as a free pack for Prime Gaming members to claim through Amazon Prime. Numerous game companies offer things like game keys, special loot and more through Amazon's Prime Gaming service, and Respawn Entertainment is among them. In the 15th content drop between the two companies, the next unique Apex Legends content bundle is now available to claim.
Resident Evil 4 Remake Collector's Edition: How to Pre-Order, Price, Contents
Resident Evil 4 Remake Collector's Edition contents including DLC plus physical bonuses, price, how to pre-order and more.
Sony Building Studio to Support Naughty Dog on Unannounced Game
Sony is building a new support studio for Uncharted and Last of Us developer Naughty Dog, per a job listing.
Riot Forge Delays Two League of Legends Spinoff Games
Riot Forge is delaying its two upcoming titles, CONV/RGENCE and Song of Nunu. Riot Forge, a publishing label for third-party games created in the League of Legends universe, most recently released Ruined King: A League of Legends story, which will also be getting next-gen upgrades in 2023. During Ruined King's...
How to Download Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Demo
Players can download Resident Evil Village Gold edition through their consoles store and through Steam on PC.
Disco Elysium Creator Sues Studio ZA/UM
Robert Kurvitz, who wrote the novel on which Disco Elysium is based, has sued Studio ZA/UM.
Which Legends Have the Best Win Rate in Apex Legends
The website used for these statistics lists five legends as the best to use in Apex Legends. Apex Legends features over 20 different legends to choose from, each with its own unique abilities and playstyles. While there are no two legends who are alike, there are some legends who shine brighter than others. Apex Legends Status is a website that compiles data from the top 100 Apex Predators on each platform and puts them in a list of which legend is performing the best, as stated in their FAQ section.
Predator-Ranked Apex Legends Players Caught Boosting
Apex Legends players at the top of the Xbox leaderboards have been caught boosting.
Origin Forme Giratina Pokémon GO Raid Guide
Guide to completing the Pokemon GO Raid for the Origin Forme Giratina
Apex Legends Mirage Crafting Item Trick
A new trick has been recently discovered for Mirage mains in Apex Legends. A TikTok went viral from the account, mblohr, who showed off the hack to his friend. Though it is fairly easy, it does require some prior knowledge of the mechanics of the character. Players are able to...
Modern Warfare 2 Orion Camo: How to Get
Here's a breakdown of how to get the Orion Camo in Modern Warfare 2.
How to Earn the Werewolf Winston Legendary Skin for OW 2
Blizzard revealed new Twitch Drops for Overwatch 2, giving players a chance at earning the Werewolf Winston legendary skin. Announced on Monday, players can earn multiple rewards by watching their favorite Overwatch 2 streamers. Starting Oct. 25, at 2 p.m. ET through Nov. 6 at the same time, earn the...
How to Complete 'Search for Clues in the Vault' in Gotham Knights
How to Complete 'search for clues in the vault' in Gotham Knights
Modern Warfare 2 Pre-Load Availability on Consoles and PC
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players can pre-load multiplayer mode when pre-ordering the game. From pre-loading times to availability on consoles, here's everything you need to know about pre-loading Modern Warfare 2.
Will Winter Express LTM Return in Apex Legends Season 15?
It appears a Respawn Entertainment developer has dropped a not-so-subtle hint regarding the possible return of the Winter Express limited-time mode (LTM) in Apex Legends Season 15. Winter Express is Apex Legends' go-to LTM for the holiday season, inviting players to board and capture the World’s Edge train decked out...
How to Unlock Modern Warfare 2 Burger Town Skin
Activision recently announced one whopper of a collaboration with Burger King that will introduce new operator skin and in-game perks. Players looking to obtain the "Burger Town" skin and an hour of double XP can follow our breakdown guide.
Stickers to Debut in Apex Legends Season 15
Stickers are a new type of cosmetic coming to Apex Legends with the launch of Season 15, according to a report by Dexerto on Monday. With the launch of Apex Legends: Eclipse right around the corner, Respawn Entertainment has held press events revealing some new stuff coming to the game with its latest major patch. As such, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Stickers in Apex Legends.
