ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DBLTAP

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Launch Maps: Full List

With just days remaining until the full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, it appears the game's full list of multiplayer maps has been leaked. Here's a breakdown of all of the multiplayer maps players can expect to see in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at launch.
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Prime Gaming Fuse Fireball Bundle: How to Claim

The Apex Legends Fuse Fireball Bundle went live Oct. 20 as a free pack for Prime Gaming members to claim through Amazon Prime. Numerous game companies offer things like game keys, special loot and more through Amazon's Prime Gaming service, and Respawn Entertainment is among them. In the 15th content drop between the two companies, the next unique Apex Legends content bundle is now available to claim.
DBLTAP

Riot Forge Delays Two League of Legends Spinoff Games

Riot Forge is delaying its two upcoming titles, CONV/RGENCE and Song of Nunu. Riot Forge, a publishing label for third-party games created in the League of Legends universe, most recently released Ruined King: A League of Legends story, which will also be getting next-gen upgrades in 2023. During Ruined King's...
DBLTAP

Which Legends Have the Best Win Rate in Apex Legends

The website used for these statistics lists five legends as the best to use in Apex Legends. Apex Legends features over 20 different legends to choose from, each with its own unique abilities and playstyles. While there are no two legends who are alike, there are some legends who shine brighter than others. Apex Legends Status is a website that compiles data from the top 100 Apex Predators on each platform and puts them in a list of which legend is performing the best, as stated in their FAQ section.
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Mirage Crafting Item Trick

A new trick has been recently discovered for Mirage mains in Apex Legends. A TikTok went viral from the account, mblohr, who showed off the hack to his friend. Though it is fairly easy, it does require some prior knowledge of the mechanics of the character. Players are able to...
DBLTAP

How to Earn the Werewolf Winston Legendary Skin for OW 2

Blizzard revealed new Twitch Drops for Overwatch 2, giving players a chance at earning the Werewolf Winston legendary skin. Announced on Monday, players can earn multiple rewards by watching their favorite Overwatch 2 streamers. Starting Oct. 25, at 2 p.m. ET through Nov. 6 at the same time, earn the...
DBLTAP

Will Winter Express LTM Return in Apex Legends Season 15?

It appears a Respawn Entertainment developer has dropped a not-so-subtle hint regarding the possible return of the Winter Express limited-time mode (LTM) in Apex Legends Season 15. Winter Express is Apex Legends' go-to LTM for the holiday season, inviting players to board and capture the World’s Edge train decked out...
DBLTAP

How to Unlock Modern Warfare 2 Burger Town Skin

Activision recently announced one whopper of a collaboration with Burger King that will introduce new operator skin and in-game perks. Players looking to obtain the "Burger Town" skin and an hour of double XP can follow our breakdown guide.
DBLTAP

Stickers to Debut in Apex Legends Season 15

Stickers are a new type of cosmetic coming to Apex Legends with the launch of Season 15, according to a report by Dexerto on Monday. With the launch of Apex Legends: Eclipse right around the corner, Respawn Entertainment has held press events revealing some new stuff coming to the game with its latest major patch. As such, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Stickers in Apex Legends.
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy