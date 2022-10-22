Read full article on original website
Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics
Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the […]
Heartbreaking final act of Leslie Jordan before actor was ‘killed in car crash’ is revealed
LESLIE Jordan shared a heartbreaking final act on social media before he was reportedly killed in a devastating car crash on Monday. The joyful Will & Grace actor posted a video on Instagram where he tragically announced that he had bought his first piece of property. "It's never too late...
MySanAntonio
Lenny Lipton, 3D Film Technology Trailblazer and ‘Puff the Magic Dragon’ Lyricist, Dies at 82
Lenny Lipton, the New York-native who wrote the lyrics to what became Peter, Paul and Mary’s popular folk song “Puff, the Magic Dragon,” died on Oct. 5 from brain cancer at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, his wife told The New York Times. He was 82.
The Best And Funniest "House Of The Dragon" Tweets From Season 1, Episode By Episode
I have no idea what we're going to do until Season 2 of House of the Dragon, but we can laugh at these funny Tweets for now, at least.
Mindy Kaling Looked Absolutely Stunning As She Wore Indian Designers To Celebrate Diwali
On Instagram, Mindy wrote, "The festival of lights is a beautiful holiday for recognizing togetherness, redemption...and new clothes! I feel lucky to share fashion from some of the most incredibly talented Indian designers."
Smiling Elon Musk strolls into Twitter's San Francisco headquarters
SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk posted video Wednesday showing him strolling into Twitter headquarters carrying a sink ahead of a Friday deadline to close his $44 billion deal to buy the company.Musk also changed his Twitter profile to refer to himself as "Chief Twit" and his location as Twitter headquarters. A court has given Musk until Friday to close his April agreement to acquire the company after he earlier tried to back out of the deal. Neither Musk nor Twitter has said if the deal is closed yet.Despite Musk's splashy entry to headquarters, it wasn't clear whether his purchase of Twitter...
