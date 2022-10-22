SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk posted video Wednesday showing him strolling into Twitter headquarters carrying a sink ahead of a Friday deadline to close his $44 billion deal to buy the company.Musk also changed his Twitter profile to refer to himself as "Chief Twit" and his location as Twitter headquarters. A court has given Musk until Friday to close his April agreement to acquire the company after he earlier tried to back out of the deal. Neither Musk nor Twitter has said if the deal is closed yet.Despite Musk's splashy entry to headquarters, it wasn't clear whether his purchase of Twitter...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO