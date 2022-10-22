READING Robert Hardman’s article about the new Microlino (Mail) reminded me of a holiday with my wife Ruth in Palma, Mallorca, in 1960, when we rented this bubble car (pictured). It was a unique experience — even finding the fuel tank. Our petrol was hand-pumped from a drum on a street corner. It was handy that, if needed, we could just lift the car and turn it to face the other way. Happy days.

2 DAYS AGO