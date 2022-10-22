Read full article on original website
mailplus.co.uk
72 hours that proved Britain CAN tackle illegal trafficking — by sending migrants straight home
AS DAWN broke at London’s Stansted Airport on the Thursday before last, a dozen Home Office security vans raced towards a Government-chartered plane waiting on the Tarmac in a quiet spot near the perimeter fence. In each of the 12 vans sat a single Albanian migrant who had been...
Will the Sunaks appreciate the decor?
■ WHICH of the Downing Street media pack will be first to shout ‘Are you gonna resign, Prime Minister?’. CHRIS MOFFAT, Cullompton, Devon. ■ WILL the wallpaper be OK for the Sunaks? After all, they have expensive tastes. JOHN GILMORE, Chelmsford, Essex. ■ JUST Stop Oil? You might as...
Dummy! Doesn’t eco-yob who attacked Charles waxwork with cake know he’s a green warrior?
MPS last night demanded tougher sentences for eco-zealots after a serial protester slammed chocolate cake into the face of a waxwork of King Charles at Madame Tussauds. Eilidh McFadden, 20, was free to vault a security barrier and vandalise the statue of Charles - a noted environmentalist - despite arrests at two previous protests.
A weekend is a long time in politics
■ BRIAN CLOUGH was Leeds United manager for 44 days. Leeds girl Liz Truss was Prime Minister for 44 days. Is this a Leeds thing?. PAUL SANDERSON, Felixstowe, Suffolk. ■ THE Towering Inferno (1974), Titanic (1997), Conservative Party (2022). MICHAEL FAIN, Harrow Weald, Middx. ■ I’M BACKING Naga Munchetty and...
Why is the heiress to the Getty oil billions bankrolling eco-maniacs hell-bent on disruption?
THEY have blocked the Dartford Bridge, tipped tomato soup over Van Gogh’s Sunflowers, spray-painted the iconic glass frontage of Harrods orange and glued themselves to London’s Abbey Road crossing. And that’s just in the past week. Now Just Stop Oil protesters have also been accused of ‘having...
Duchess steps out in style for shopping trip
THE Duchess of Sussex was seen looking relaxed as she strolled around shops with a friend in Montecito, California, where she lives with Prince Harry and their children, Archie and Lilibet. Meghan, 41, wore a black jumpsuit, sandals and a wide-brim hat. It came as she faced criticism for her...
Our smart ape cousins
QUESTION Was ape tool use, famously described by Jane Goodall in the 1960s, well known and not the least bit controversial in the 18th century?. IT IS a myth that tool use in apes was discovered by Dr Jane Goodall, though there is little doubt that she greatly improved our appreciation and understanding of the animals.
Gateway to royal glory
QUESTION On the gates at Sandringham House there are five different shields. What do they represent?. THE wrought-iron gates at the main entrance to Sandringham are called the Norwich Gates. They were designed by Norfolk-born architect Thomas Jeckyll (1827-1881) and presented to the then Prince and Princess of Wales, the future Edward VII and Alexandra of Denmark, as a wedding gift by local people in 1863.
Vestey loses Midas touch as estate hit by huge bills
THE extent of his possessions — the 6,000-acre Stowell Park estate in Gloucestershire and the 10,000-acre Forest Estate on the Isle of Jura among them — testified to dexterous financial planning by his forebears, sparing the family from an estimated £88 million in taxes over the decades.
Stomping in style this autumn
GREAT things happen when you start at the bottom and work your way up. That age-old careers advice is also a good rule to live by in fashion. In fact starting from the bottom is my favourite way to get dressed. When I have to throw together an outfit in seconds flat, I tend to build a whole look around that very first decision: footwear.
Double bubble drivers’ joy
READING Robert Hardman’s article about the new Microlino (Mail) reminded me of a holiday with my wife Ruth in Palma, Mallorca, in 1960, when we rented this bubble car (pictured). It was a unique experience — even finding the fuel tank. Our petrol was hand-pumped from a drum on a street corner. It was handy that, if needed, we could just lift the car and turn it to face the other way. Happy days.
