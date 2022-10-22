ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Sensory-friendly Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular event

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Roger Williams Park Zoo is hosting a sensory-friendly version of the Jack-O-Lantern spectacular Tuesday and Wednesday night. Similar to the spectacular, there will be over 5,000 lit pumpkins following a trail. There will be no music or special effects for those who may experience sensory...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Gallery: Witches swap brooms for paddles across Wickford Harbor

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — The annual Wickford Witch Paddle and costume contest raised money for the North Kingstown Food Pantry on Sunday. Matthew O'Grady created a video for the Wickford Village Association and kayak center and shared it with NBC 10 News through Chime In. O'Grady said the...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
FUN 107

Crowd Anxiety Surfaces During Trip to Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular

Welcome to 2022. We're living in a mostly post-pandemic world, but new anxieties have burrowed their way into our lives. Anyone who knows me can easily classify me under the category of "social butterfly." I'm a night owl and attention seeker with crippling FOMO (fear of missing out) who has never had an issue with conversation. When it comes to large crowds, New Bedford's Madeira Feast is a walk in the park.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week: Smokey

Meet your new best friend, Smokey– this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!. The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Smokey is a 3-year-old male Retriever, Black Labrador/Mix. Smokey is considered a large-sized dog, weighing between 60 – 99 pounds. Here’s what else Potter...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Did Johnston man ever unearth all the buried loot?

James Monroe Eddy of Johnston wasn't going to tell anyone his secret. But, once he did, word spread like wildfire. He had unearthed pirate treasure. Born in Glocester on April 25, 1831 to Amasa and Mary (Owen) Eddy, James went on to own several hotels; the Elm House Hotel in Johnston and the Hotel Bon Vivant in Pawtucket among them. He was known as being an excellent innkeeper who went to great lengths to please his patrons. Fish and game dinners were served at any hour of the day or night and parties were entertained in high-class manner.
JOHNSTON, RI
reportertoday.com

Rehoboth Animal Shelter News

As of this writing, the Rehoboth Animal Shelter is the temporary home of several cats and one dog. Augusta is a pleasant adult cat, a large fluffy tabby with white bib and paws. She looks like a Maine Coon except for her oddly crumpled-looking ears. Augusta is spayed, vaccinated, and combo-tested negative.
REHOBOTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Westport residents volunteer to clean, restore gravestones

A group of volunteers in Bristol County are working to preserve history by cleaning and restoring gravestones. The Westport Gravestone Cleaning and Restoration Group, which was formed during the COVID-19 pandemic, is made up of Westport residents who volunteer their time to do some good. "When I was a kid,...
WESTPORT, MA
MassLive.com

Missing Raynham teen suspected by police to have been lured from home in night

A teenage girl from Raynham has been missing since last Tuesday, Oct. 18, and Raynham Police are turning to the public for help, the department stated in a press release. Colleen Weaver, 16, was last reported being seen at 1 a.m. on Tuesday by a family member in the area of Orchard and King Streets, and is believed to have left her home around that time, the release stated. Raynham Police said in a Facebook post that “her parents believe she was lured out of the house in the middle of the night through social media by someone possibly impersonating a classmate.”
RAYNHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Crash on Newport Bridge causes heavy delays

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A crash on the Newport Bridge is causing heavy traffic Wednesday morning. The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority said that the left lane is blocked going eastbound. Drivers are asked to stay on the right-hand side of the bridge.
NEWPORT, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police continue search for missing Raynham teen

RAYNHAM, Mass. — Police are continuing to search for a Raynham teenager who went missing last Tuesday. 16-year-old Colleen Weaver was last seen by a family member on October 18th around 1:00 a.m. near her home in the area of Orchard and King Streets, according to Raynham Police. Colleen...
RAYNHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy