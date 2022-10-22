Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Sensory-friendly Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular event
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Roger Williams Park Zoo is hosting a sensory-friendly version of the Jack-O-Lantern spectacular Tuesday and Wednesday night. Similar to the spectacular, there will be over 5,000 lit pumpkins following a trail. There will be no music or special effects for those who may experience sensory...
Turnto10.com
Gallery: Witches swap brooms for paddles across Wickford Harbor
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — The annual Wickford Witch Paddle and costume contest raised money for the North Kingstown Food Pantry on Sunday. Matthew O'Grady created a video for the Wickford Village Association and kayak center and shared it with NBC 10 News through Chime In. O'Grady said the...
Crowd Anxiety Surfaces During Trip to Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular
Welcome to 2022. We're living in a mostly post-pandemic world, but new anxieties have burrowed their way into our lives. Anyone who knows me can easily classify me under the category of "social butterfly." I'm a night owl and attention seeker with crippling FOMO (fear of missing out) who has never had an issue with conversation. When it comes to large crowds, New Bedford's Madeira Feast is a walk in the park.
whatsupnewp.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week: Smokey
Meet your new best friend, Smokey– this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!. The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Smokey is a 3-year-old male Retriever, Black Labrador/Mix. Smokey is considered a large-sized dog, weighing between 60 – 99 pounds. Here’s what else Potter...
johnstonsunrise.net
Did Johnston man ever unearth all the buried loot?
James Monroe Eddy of Johnston wasn't going to tell anyone his secret. But, once he did, word spread like wildfire. He had unearthed pirate treasure. Born in Glocester on April 25, 1831 to Amasa and Mary (Owen) Eddy, James went on to own several hotels; the Elm House Hotel in Johnston and the Hotel Bon Vivant in Pawtucket among them. He was known as being an excellent innkeeper who went to great lengths to please his patrons. Fish and game dinners were served at any hour of the day or night and parties were entertained in high-class manner.
reportertoday.com
Rehoboth Animal Shelter News
As of this writing, the Rehoboth Animal Shelter is the temporary home of several cats and one dog. Augusta is a pleasant adult cat, a large fluffy tabby with white bib and paws. She looks like a Maine Coon except for her oddly crumpled-looking ears. Augusta is spayed, vaccinated, and combo-tested negative.
Turnto10.com
Westport residents volunteer to clean, restore gravestones
A group of volunteers in Bristol County are working to preserve history by cleaning and restoring gravestones. The Westport Gravestone Cleaning and Restoration Group, which was formed during the COVID-19 pandemic, is made up of Westport residents who volunteer their time to do some good. "When I was a kid,...
whdh.com
WATCH: Child nearly hit by minivan when driver slams through store in Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Video shows the moment a child was nearly hit by a minivan when a driver slammed through the Dollar Tree in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. The child moved out of the path of the vehicle right before it crashed through the glass door of the store. The driver can then gets out of the car, slamming the door.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River mom wants all children to enjoy Halloween by spreading the word on Nationwide Teal Pumpkin Project
A Fall River mom is trying to help all children enjoy Halloween by spreading the word about the Nationwide Teal Pumpkin Project. Megan Rodrigues has a son currently in treatment for several life-threatening allergies and is looking to bring awareness to how those allergies can make trick-or-treating difficult. “One in...
ABC6.com
‘Overwhelming and scary’: North Providence mom describes sons experience with RSV
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Grayson Swain, who’s only 14 months old, is one of hundreds of young children across the country infected with RSV. A respiratory virus that’s common for his age, but his mother Jacquelyn said her son’s case was more severe. “He was...
Warwick firefighter honored for saving paddleboarder
Capt. Andrew Sisson was surfing in Tiverton when he was alerted to the man in need of help.
Missing Raynham teen suspected by police to have been lured from home in night
A teenage girl from Raynham has been missing since last Tuesday, Oct. 18, and Raynham Police are turning to the public for help, the department stated in a press release. Colleen Weaver, 16, was last reported being seen at 1 a.m. on Tuesday by a family member in the area of Orchard and King Streets, and is believed to have left her home around that time, the release stated. Raynham Police said in a Facebook post that “her parents believe she was lured out of the house in the middle of the night through social media by someone possibly impersonating a classmate.”
Fall River’s Finest Chad ‘Lion’ Leoncello Returns to the Ring at Bally’s Twin River Casino
Somebody call ring announcer Michael Buffer, because Fall River is gearing up to "Rumble"!. Local legend Chad "Lion" Leoncello hasn't fought a match since 2019, and the wait is finally over. On November 19th, the Fall River native will be competing at Bally's Twin River Casino in Lincoln, Rhode Island.
WMUR.com
Construction crew in Rhode Island unearths human bones; project stopped
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. — A construction project in Rhode Island is shut down after the crews unearthed human remains. Workers in Central Falls were digging the foundation for an apartment building on Monday when they began seeing bones. They found a hip, a head and part of an arm,...
After Sandy: Is RI prepared for another superstorm?
Ten years ago, Superstorm Sandy devastated parts of Southern New England.
Turnto10.com
Drivers reminded to be cautious after string of accidents on Putnam Pike
CHEPACHET, R.I. (WJAR) — Officials say there have been a string of bad accidents on Route 44 within the past two weeks, one which was fatal. The latest crash happened Saturday morning just outside of Cady's Tavern in Chepachet. Surveillance video shows the dramatic moments: the motorcyclist and his...
West Warwick man found guilty in 2020 drive-by shooting
A West Warwick man was found guilty of injuring two people in a drive-by shooting two years ago, according to prosecutors.
fallriverreporter.com
Outside live interactive Nightmare on Elm Street among activities this week at Fall River Public Library
Halloween is almost here, and the Fall River Public Library is counting down the days with a full scare schedule! Here’s what’s happening the week of Monday, October 24 – Saturday, October 29, 2022. Get ready for a living nightmare, because the library is presenting a LIVE,...
ABC6.com
Crash on Newport Bridge causes heavy delays
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A crash on the Newport Bridge is causing heavy traffic Wednesday morning. The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority said that the left lane is blocked going eastbound. Drivers are asked to stay on the right-hand side of the bridge.
Police continue search for missing Raynham teen
RAYNHAM, Mass. — Police are continuing to search for a Raynham teenager who went missing last Tuesday. 16-year-old Colleen Weaver was last seen by a family member on October 18th around 1:00 a.m. near her home in the area of Orchard and King Streets, according to Raynham Police. Colleen...
