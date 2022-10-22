Read full article on original website
UFC President Dana White responds to Dan Hardy’s claims that he staged his concern for Calvin Kattar following Max Holloway fight
UFC President Dana White has fired shots at Dan Hardy. The former UFC fighter and color commentator accused White of staging concern for Calvin Kattar. Back in early 2021, footage was released of White expressing concern for Kattar after his five-round battering at the hands of Max Holloway. White informed Kattar’s cornerman that their fighter would be going straight to the hospital. Hardy expressed his belief that White’s concern was a facade to look good in front of the cameras.
Khabib Nurmagomedov speaks out against UFC 280 brawl: “We are tired of this nonsense!”
UFC 280 was a big night for Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Abu Dhabi, and the Muslim world in general. Once again they have a UFC champion to represent them, which will undoubtedly help the sport grow in population across the world. What doesn’t help the sport grow amongst Muslims is...
Dana White reacts after TJ Dillashaw apologizes for fighting injured at UFC 280: “That’s something he should have told us”
Dana White is reacting after T.J. Dillashaw apologized for fighting injured at UFC 280. It was T.J. Dillashaw (18-5 MMA) vs Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA) in the bantamweight co-main event this past Saturday, October 22nd in the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The result was a loss for Dillashaw via TKO stoppage at 3:44 of Round 2. Aljamain Sterling successfully retained his UFC bantamweight championship title.
Former Kimbo Slice Bellator opponent, Dada 5000 set to make return in bare-knuckle boxing match on November 19th
The combat sports career of Dhafir Harris, also known as Dada 5000, lives on. One of the more colorful characters to appear in a cage, the Florida native is mostly known for his fight with Kimbo Slice. The two were previously friends and came up in the bare-knuckle fighting scene. For his part, Harris discussed the rivalry in the documentary Dawg Fight.
Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria reportedly added to UFC 282 on December 10th
Ranked featherweights have been added to UFC 282 in December. Bryce Mitchell has been out of action since his decision to win over Edson Barboza in March. The victory moved the Arkansas native to 16-0 in his professional career. He previously scored wins over names such as Andre Fili, and Charles Rosa.
Conor McGregor trashes proposed Islam Makhachev vs. Alex Volkanovski title fight: “This fight does 10 buys”
Conor McGregor has trashed a possible UFC lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Alex Volkanovski. Last weekend at UFC 280, Islam Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira to become the new UFC lightweight champion. Shortly afterwards, Alex Volkanovski came into the Octagon to set up a champ vs champ superfight – potentially next year in Australia.
Daniel Cormier says Petr Yan is so upset with his split decision loss to Sean O’Malley that he may leave UFC
Daniel Cormier has suggested that Petr Yan is considering leaving the UFC following his recent string of bad luck in the Octagon. In addition to controversial back-to-back defeats against Aljamain Sterling, Petr Yan has now dropped a split decision loss to Sean O’Malley. Their UFC 280 contest made for...
Dan Hardy calls Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev an “assassination attempt”
Dan Hardy continues to take shots at the UFC and Dana White, this time over their booking of Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC279. The booking was widely criticized as an attempt to send Diaz into free agency on a high profile loss. Bookies set the line at -1000 for Chimaev and +800 for Diaz, extremely wide odds that gave Nate a 9% chance of winning. Of course, the bout never happened. Chimaev came in 7.5 pounds over weight, and Diaz ended up fighting (and beating) Tony Ferguson instead.
Dana White confirms that Conor McGregor will require 6 months of USADA drug testing before returning to the Octagon
UFC President Dana White has confirmed that Conor McGregor will require 6 months of USADA drug testing before returning to the Octagon. McGregor (22-6 MMA) has not fought since July of 2021 when he lost to Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA) at UFC 264. The 34-year-old Irishman broke his leg during the fight and had to be operated on to repair fractures to both his tibia and fibula.
Cub Swanson explains why fighters choose to compete injured after TJ Dillashaw debacle at UFC 280
Cub Swanson has given his thoughts on why TJ Dillashaw decided to fight at UFC 280 despite his shoulder injury. While the record books may say that TJ Dillashaw lost via TKO to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280, that doesn’t tell the full story. What does, though, is that...
Anderson Silva says his last sparring partner for upcoming Jake Paul fight knocked him out “two times”
Anderson Silva has suggested that his last sparring partner prior to his Jake Paul fight knocked him out twice. This Saturday night in Arizona, Anderson Silva will go head to head with Jake Paul in a boxing match that very few could’ve ever imagined would happen. The two men come from completely different worlds and yet, with the world watching, they’ll collide inside the squared circle this weekend.
Max Griffin says Dana White and Mick Maynard told him he beat Neil Magny, hopes to submit Tim Means at UFC Vegas 63
Max Griffin didn’t know who he was going to fight next. Griffin took on Neil Magny at UFC Columbus back in March and lost a split decision in a very close fight. It could’ve gone either way but right after the fight, Mick Maynard went up to him and told him that he and Dana White both thought he should have won. With that, they were going to pay him his win bonus but it left Griffin confused.
Anthony Smith says he’s disappointed in TJ Dillashaw as a person following UFC 280: “He sold wolf tickets”
Anthony Smith says he is disappointed in T.J. Dillashaw as a person following UFC 280. Last Saturday, October 22nd, saw T.J. Dillashaw (18-5 MMA) meet Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA) in the co-main bantamweight fight in the Octagon. It was a second round TKO which saw Sterling successfully retain the title at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. In the process Sterling broke the UFC bantamweight record for the longest winning streak.
Sean O’Malley makes huge jump up bantamweight rankings after beating Petr Yan
Sean O’Malley is now the No. 1 ranked bantamweight in the UFC. That’s according to the UFC’s official rankings, which were updated following UFC 280 to take O’Malley’s big win over Petr Yan into account. ‘Suga’ jumped ten spots up the list to replace Yan in the top position, just below 135 pound champion Aljamain Sterling.
Report | Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo targeted for UFC 284 in Australia
The UFC is reportedly targeting Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo for February in Australia. ‘Funk Master’ is fresh off his title defense against TJ Dillashaw last Saturday in Las Vegas. At UFC 280, Sterling dominated the former champion and won by second-round TKO. The victory came after Dillashaw dislocated his shoulder in the opening minutes of the contest.
Charles Oliveira apologizes for his submission loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280: “Emotionally, I’m sad for not having done my best”
Charles Oliveira has apologised to his fans after falling short in his UFC 280 title fight against Islam Makhachev. In the main event of last Saturday night’s UFC 280 main event, Islam Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira to become the new UFC lightweight champion. He did so in convincing fashion, bringing an end to Oliveira’s fantastic run at the top of the division.
Marlon Vera believes Sean O’Malley deserves the next title shot against Aljamain Sterling despite being “gifted” decision win over Petr Yan
Marlon Vera believes that Sean O’Malley deserves the next title shot against Aljamain Sterling. While Vera acknowledges the hard fought bantamweight battle between Petr Yan (16-4 MMA) and Sean O’Malley (16-1 MMA) last Saturday night at UFC 280, he doesn’t believe ‘Sugar‘ won the fight. Many fans and fighters alike agree with Vera on that count. Marlon Vera does however believe that O’Malley has garnered a shot at a title fight.
Dana White discusses the UFC’s new code of conduct policy on gambling: “It should never happen. It doesn’t look good”
Dana White is discussing the UFC’s new code of conduct policy on gambling. The amended UFC policy regarding gambling makes it clear that UFC fighters are not allowed to make wagers on themselves. The company memo was distributed to both UFC athletes and their respective teams. The full amendment...
Aljamain Sterling admits he likes Henry Cejudo despite ‘sad’ America remarks
Aljamain Sterling has admitted that he does like Henry Cejudo, despite being frustrated by his controversial comments following UFC 280. After submitting TJ Dillashaw back at UFC 280, Aljamain Sterling called out a handful of fighters in the bantamweight division in an attempt to keep himself busy as champion. Many responded to the challenge, including Henry Cejudo, who plans on coming out of retirement after over two years away.
Chase Hooper plans to “show off” against Steve Garcia at UFC Vegas 63: “I think from here I can start looking up at the division”
Chase Hooper is glad to be making a relatively quick turnaround. Back in May, Hooper returned to the win column with a TKO victory over Felipe Colares. The fight was his first in nearly a year which Hooper admits he doesn’t like. He will now be returning five months later which is a much better timeframe for him.
