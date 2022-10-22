Read full article on original website
City of Laredo to hold Halloween bash
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One of many Halloween events held by the City of Laredo will take place on Wednesday night. Council member Rudy Gonzalez Jr. invites you to a Halloween bash on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a haunted house, plenty of food and...
Pet of the Week: Willow
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Care Services is looking for a home for Willow. Willow is a pit-bull mix who is roughly six-years-old and is in need of a home. The animal shelter got her back in September...
Halloween events taking place in Laredo this week
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Halloween season is officially underway and the City of Laredo, Webb County and other organizations are hosting several events for families and kids of all ages. On Wednesday, October 26, the City of Laredo District One will hold a Halloween Bash at the El Eden...
Environmental science center to host ‘Halloween Haunted trail’
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Halloween is less than a week away and everyone in town is gearing up for the holiday. It’s no different at the Lamar Bruni Vergara Environmental Science Center at the Laredo College campus. They’re transforming the Paso del Indio nature trail to cater to the spooky-loving crowds.
Catholic Diocese of Laredo to celebrate 20th annual White Mass
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Catholic Diocese of Laredo will celebrate its 20 annual White Mass in recognition of healthcare professionals and their healing ministries. The mass will be held at the San Agustin Cathedral at 6 p.m., with a City of Laredo and Webb County Proclamation presentation at the end of the service.
Laredo students affirm their commitment to living a drug-free lifestyle
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Students from one local high school in central Laredo held banners and posters affirming their commitment to living a drug-free lifestyle. On Tuesday, October 25, students from Joe A. Valdez and the Martin High School band paraded San Pedro’s Plaza during Red Ribbon Week, the nation’s largest and longest-running drug awareness and prevention program, observed annually in October.
LISD lays out rules for Halloween
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Halloween less than a week away, a local school district is laying down some rules in hopes that the day goes smoothly. Laredo ISD is reminding parents that middle and high school students are not permitted to dress in costume. When it comes to elementary...
Return of the Sister Cities’ holiday market
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo is organizing its second annual Sister Cities Christmas festival. Officials say the goal of the event is to enjoy the crafts representing Latin American cultures in time for the holidays. The holiday market will have more than 80 vendors from different cities across Mexico. Aileen...
Laredo College students test the waters
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Rio Grande International Study Center is continuing its binational water testing events. Every year, the Rio Research Roundup provides 70 to 90 teams with water testing kits and on Tuesday, Laredo College students tackled the Rio Grande to test the waters; a task they say is essential.
Arson officials investigating store fire in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The investigation continues after a downtown business went up in flames. The Expo 2000 store on Salinas Avenue has been in business for over ten years but the facility has sustained major damage. On Tuesday, the arson investigators with the Laredo Fire Department were seen inside...
Herd of walkers invade North Central Park
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Walking Dead invaded a popular Laredo park Saturday afternoon but have no fear, it was for a good cause. The Alexander High School Band held its 5K zombie run and fun walk at North Central Park. Participants got a chance to run a 5K while...
SCAN offering child-adult community trainings
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With more focus being placed on mental health these days, a local organization is offering free community training for those who interact with young children. Border Project Launch is one of many programs under SCAN, their focus is the mental health and well-being of children from...
Increase in RSV cases seen across the country
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The number of RSV cases is rising across the country. Several children’s hospitals say they are overwhelmed at a time when it’s unusual to see a surge of Respiratory syncytial virus or RSV patients. Experts say it is not a time to panic but...
Early voting concerns across Webb County
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Many registered voters went and cast their vote on the first day of early voting. Although the process went smoothly in Laredo, others living in south Webb County had their ups and downs. For nurses like Maricela Perez, a 12-hour shift is normal. Although she loves...
Fire reported in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A structure fire is reported in downtown Laredo Monday evening. According to a witness, it happened at around 6:30 p.m. near Iturbide and Salinas. A building was seen engulfed in flames. No word on the cause of the fire but fire units are on the scene.
Laredo Paranormal group investigates city park
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo has over 200 years of history, and a local group, Torres Paranormal Investigations has been visiting some of the oldest areas around town to see what lies beyond what we see. The paranormal team investigates areas that are prone to unusual activity, such as the...
Man hit by vehicle overnight in central Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that happened in central Laredo early Wednesday morning. The accident happened at around 1:25 a.m. at the 4100 block of North Seymour. Upon arrival, paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department found a 47-year-old man with multiple injuries. He was transported...
Webb County recognizes Laredo runner who ran Chicago Marathon
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County Commissioners recognized a Laredo runner who went the distance during a recent marathon in honor of her late father. As we previously reported on KGNS News, last year Arabellah Hope Lozano decided to train for the Chicago Marathon, a goal her father fully supported.
Borderbread Franko to perform at Ghosthouse
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are looking to enjoy some music from some local talent, a Laredo artist will be taking the stage along with several other artists in downtown Laredo. BorderBread Franko is a local rapper who decided to grab a group of musicians and throw the show...
LISD invites parents to talk about dyslexia
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo school district wants to learn about some of the concerns parents have. In an effort to bridge the gap, LISD held its Coffee with a Principal event on Monday at Sanchez Ochoa Elementary. It’s not your typical chit-chat with coffee, Principal Rosalba Martinez welcomed...
