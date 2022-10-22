Read full article on original website
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Responds to Rumors That He Had Backstage Heat With The Rock in WWE
During an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, Shawn Michaels addressed the internet rumors that he and The Rock never had a match together in WWE because he had backstage heat with The Rock. The following is what Michaels said:. “I’ve never worked with him. I work with — you...
PWMania
Nikki Cross Returns on WWE RAW With a New Look and Gimmick Change
With some assistance from a returning Nikki Cross, Bayley defeated WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in a non-title match. The main event of this week’s RAW was a non-title match between Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Belair. The referee ejected WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai near the end of the match after they were caught interfering. A mysterious woman then appeared out of nowhere and leaped off the steel ring steps, knocking the champions and referee to the ground with a splash. While commentator Corey Graves identified the mystery woman as Nikki Cross, Bayley and Belair went back and forth in the ring. The match continued, and Belair hit a KOD, but the referee was knocked down. Cross then attacked Belair from behind, throwing her into the ring post to finish her off. After a second referee came out, Bayley was able to pin Belair for the victory.
PWMania
NJPW President Takami Ohbari Expects Karl Anderson to Honor Commitments
NJPW President Takami Ohbari made it known on social media today that he expects all wrestlers, especially champions, to honor their commitments at the November 5th Battle Autumn event in Osaka. Ohbari’s statement is aimed at the current NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson who pulled out of a scheduled title...
PWMania
WWE Star Hints at Triple H Having More Surprises and Returns Planned
Since taking over creative from Vince McMahon over the summer, Triple H has brought back several former WWE wrestlers, and the returns are expected to continue. Triple H was said to have more surprises planned, and Kofi Kingston has backed this up. Kingston was asked by Steve Fall of NBC’s...
PWMania
Triple H’s Stance on Bringing CM Punk Back to WWE Has Possibly Changed
Following the uncertainty over what’s next for the top star, there’s a lot of speculation about CM Punk’s future in the wrestling industry. As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW is in talks with Punk about buying out his contract, with the only stumbling block being the non-compete clause in the contract.
PWMania
Fred Rosser Looks Back On Decision To Come Out After Joining WWE
Fred Rosser recently appeared as a guest on the Insider’s Edge program for an in-depth interview covering his pro wrestling career. During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar known as Darren Young of the Prime Time Players reflected on his decision to come out after signing with the company.
PWMania
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Pikeville, KY 10/23/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title Match:The Uso’s (c) retain over Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano. Omos (w/MVP) defeated R-Truth. After the match, Braun Strowman confronts Omos, and the two...
PWMania
Brock Lesnar and More Confirmed for WWE Special Halloween Edition of RAW
WWE has announced that Brock Lesnar will appear on next week’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW to promote his rematch with Bobby Lashley from the Royal Rumble. Lesnar and Lashley did not appear on this week’s RAW, but WWE did air a video package featuring the two, which you can see below.
PWMania
Peacock and WWE Network Add More Classic Episodes of WWF Superstars
Peacock and WWE Network have added WWF Superstars episodes ranging from January 6 to March 16, 1996. The episodes feature Goldust, Razor Ramon, The Undertaker, Jim Cornette, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, The British Bulldog, Ahmed Johnson, and Shawn Michaels. Fans can watch Superstars episodes in the streaming service’s archives. The...
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (10/26/22)
As we continue down the road toward Full Gear, tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS will be broadcast live from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. Dynamite will feature Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta competing against ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia. Additionally, Swerve In Our Glory will compete against IWGP, AAA, and ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR in a match to determine the next challengers for AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed.
PWMania
CJ Perry (Lana) Talks About Miro Referencing Her on AEW TV, Storyline With Nia Jax
CJ Perry, formerly Lana, spoke with Fightful Select ahead of the Surreal Life’s return on October 24. Perry stated that she did not believe she was punished for Miro joining AEW in the Nia Jax table storyline, in which she was repeatedly put through tables because she pushed for the angle to happen. Perry and Liv Morgan went back and forth about who would be the one to participate in the angle.
PWMania
Odyssey Jones Returns to WWE NXT Storylines Following 10-Month Absence
On Tuesday’s post-Halloween Havoc episode, Odyssey Jones made his return to WWE NXT. NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly retained their titles over Edris Enofe and Malik Blade on this week’s show. In a later backstage segment, Blade and Enofe were shown leaving the WWE Performance Center, disappointed with their loss.
PWMania
AEW Dark Results – October 25, 2022
Isaiah Brown delivers a knee then he ascends to the top but Lance Archer moves out of the way and hits a shoulder tackle. Archer chokeslams Brown then delivers an overhead suplex followed by a lariat. He delivers a forearm to Brown’s chest, then hits a few back elbows. He...
PWMania
Eddie Kingston Explains Why He Believes There Are Backstage Fights in AEW
AEW is currently dealing with the fallout of several separate physical altercations that occurred backstage in recent weeks. As PWMania.com previously reported, an altercation took place after the conclusion of the AEW All Out press conference, and it involved The Elite, CM Punk, and Ace Steel. , Eddie Kingston was suspended for giving Sammy Guevara a pie-faced, and the third altercation had taken place between Andrade and Sammy Guevara. According to reports, Andrade struck Guevara, leading to his suspension.
PWMania
Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (10/24/22) – Episode 86
The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here’s the card for this week’s show:. * Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga vs. Jaylee and Nikki Victory. * Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Russ Myers and T-Money. Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET...
PWMania
CM Punk Makes His First Social Media Post Since the AEW All Out Backstage Incident
Following the infamous AEW All Out backstage incident, CM Punk is posting on social media once more. Since the media scrum, the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion hasn’t been spotted in the open. At the press conference, he criticised Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs. Later, he got into a fight backstage with The Young Bucks, Ace Steel, and Kenny Omega. Punk had his world title stripped from him because of the fight and his injury.
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Releases Statement on Laredo Kid
On October 24, AAA Lucha Libre and Impact Wrestling star Laredo Kid underwent emergency surgery after suffering a rupture in his intestines during a match with Hijo del Vikingo in Mexico. Impact Wrestling released a statement regarding Laredo Kid:. Laredo Kid is scheduled to face Black Taurus on the October...
PWMania
WWE NXT Receives Dark Warning from Mystery Character SCRYPTS
WWE NXT will soon welcome Scrypts. On October 21, WWE submitted a trademark application for the name “Scrypts,” and this week’s post-Halloween Havoc episode gave us our first glimpse of the new NXT character. Scrypts was not on the broadcast, but WWE ran a vignette in which...
PWMania
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * Promo with The O.C. and The Judgment Day. * Karl Anderson vs....
PWMania
Tessa Blanchard Speaks Out About Her Wrestling Status
Tessa Blanchard has been out of the spotlight since she was the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion during the COVID-19 pandemic. She was subsequently stripped of the title and left the promotion. Blanchard was reportedly at odds with WOW Women Of Wrestling, and it’s believed she’s left the promotion because...
