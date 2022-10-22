Read full article on original website
Woman claims mother died after neglect at Pensacola nursing home
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police is investigating claims of neglect brought by the daughter of a woman whose mother died at a nursing home. Kathleen Brewer says her mother Edith Mae Williams started living at Bayside Health and Rehabilitation Center in 2020. Brewer, who lives out-of-state, says when coming to...
Naloxone available to the public in Okaloosa
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – Naloxone, a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, is now available at the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa), DOH-Okaloosa has announced. In its statement, DOH-Okaloosa said it is now distributing naloxone to persons 18 and older at both...
Missing 12-year-old reported in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A 12-year-old girl at the Okaloosa Academy Charter School did not return home Monday to Fort Walton Beach. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Sania Morris, 12, was last seen wearing a blue Okaloosa Academy shirt, khaki pants, and Croc shoes. Sania is 5’2″, approximately 125 pounds and has […]
Gov. DeSantis says Florida education ranks amongst nation's highest despite dip in scores
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- From the pandemic, to recent legislation on parents rights and recent testing scores, much of Monday night's Florida gubernatorial debate touched on the state's education system. WEAR News took a closer look at a specific topic regarding education: The National Report Card. "You're the one waging the...
Man stabbed in the abdomen: Pensacola Police
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department said their officers are investigating after a man was stabbed in the abdomen Tuesday night. Officers said the man was stabbed on North Palafox Street, near East Jordan Street. The man is conscious and alert. Officers said the stabbing happened just after 7:30 p.m.
Meat Boss BBQ founder passes away from cancer, public service set for Saturday
UPDATE (12:25 p.m.): A public funeral service for Benny Chinnis will be held at Cottage Hill Baptist Church on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 10:30 a.m., according to a Facebook post. Visitation begins at 9 a.m. followed by a graveside at Pine Crest Cemetery on Dauphin Island Parkway. The restaurant will be closed Saturday. You can […]
Florida fourth- and eighth-graders’ test scores vault state’s ranking nationally
While the state's ranking as compared to other states improved, Florida's scores dipped in all but one measure. Florida students have scored the highest nationwide ranking in state history on the nation’s first post-COVID-19 school report card, state education officials announced Monday. But considering that Florida fourth- and eighth-grade...
Nearly 40 dogs in poor condition rescued from Northwest Florida home
FREEPORT, Fla. -- Nearly 40 neglected dogs rescued from a home are now being treated at multiple Northwest Florida animal centers. The Lucky Puppy Rescue initially received the call after eight adult dogs and 29 puppies -- all in poor condition -- were discovered a week ago living inside a home in Chipley.
Pensacola drug store vandalized with anti-vaccination graffiti
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola drug store and clinic was vandalized with spray paint. First City Drugs and ProHealth share a building on College Parkway. The graffiti says "VAXX KILLS - STOP." Pharmacist Derek Stephens believes the tagging was politically motivated. "As a health care professional, we’re here to give...
UPDATE: Missing/endangered elderly man safely located
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing/endangered 80-year-old Crestview resident with medical issues. Milfred Thompson was last seen around 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 picking up his medication at Moulton’s Pharmacy, 648 N. Ferdon Blvd., in...
Tips to help the Northwest Florida community avoid deer while driving
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- With the temperatures dropping as we head into fall, deer are on the move and you might run into them on the road. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's office shared some tips from the Baker Fire District to help the community avoid deer while driving. Some of...
UPDATE: Threat cleared at Ferry Pass Elementary in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A threat has been cleared Tuesday morning at Ferry Pass Elementary School in Escambia County. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office was called to the school around 9 a.m., which is when the building was evacuated. As of 10:15 a.m., deputies have cleared the threat and students...
1 dead in Santa Rosa County house fire
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One person is dead from a Monday afternoon house fire in Santa Rosa County, according to a release from officials. Six fire departments responded to the 8700 block of Chumuckla Hwy at around 2:02 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. Firefighters received the call at around 1:46 p.m.. Allentown, Jay, Pace, […]
Early voting locations open in Northwest Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Early voting locations are open in Northwest Florida. Early voting for the midterm elections opened Monday and will run until November 5, with Election Day taking place on November 8. You can vote early by appearing in person at the Elections office or any of the 10 early voting locations in […]
The Best Dive Seafood Joints in Florida, According to Southern Living
Florida is arguably a seafood lover's delight, with water on three sides of the state. Florida lobster, stone crab, grouper, snapper, and flounder are all staples. There are plenty of fancy restaurants in Florida that serve excellent seafood. But you might be missing out if you weren't open to trying some of the less fancy seafood joints or "dives" as they are sometimes known.
An Angel leads by example for her daughters
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Teach by doing. The group, Ocean Hour Florida, wanted to share with you one mother's example to her children. Aside from the occasional vacation, Jennifer Deubler says she hasn't made plans on a Saturday for over six years. That's because every Saturday she is on the bays, the bayous, the bluffs or the Gulf, volunteering with Ocean Hour Florida cleaning up the waterways.
New procedure comes to the Panhandle
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Imagine, every time you eat having heartburn, acid indigestion, or worse. That’s the reality for about 20% of Americans living with acid reflux or GERD. Acid reflux can make life miserable for those that suffer the symptoms. But the effects can be very serious, leading to permanent damage to the […]
ECSO investigating domestic-related shooting on McBride Road, 1 arrested
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a domestic-related shooting that occurred on McBride Road this morning. A 60-year-old male was involved in a disturbance with his 52-year-old wife when he went outside with a handgun and began shooting multiple shots inside the residence, striking the victim, according […]
Medical examiner reports outline how Hurricane Ian victims died
Medical examiner reports show at least 109 people in 19 Florida counties died as a result of Hurricane Ian. Most of those deaths were caused by drowning when people didn't evacuate.
Pet of the Week: Scruffy terrier needs calm home and warm lap
Our Pet of the Week is a four-year-old terrier mix named Dolly.
