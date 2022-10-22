ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FOX43.com

Golfers shine at PIAA State Championships

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The PIAA Golf Championships changed venues for the 2022 season to the Penn State University White and Blue Courses. Local golfers from District III adjusted nicely to the change. Cedar Crest freshman Dylan Ramsey caps an amazing state championship debut with rounds of 67 and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
CBS Philly

William Penn at Philly City Hall won't get Phillies gear

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies decorations are popping up all over town but one place you won't see them is on top of City Hall.Mayor Jim Kenney said William Penn would not be sporting a Phillies hat or jersey from his perch high over Center City.You probably remember the city put a super-sized Phillies hat on the statue in 1993 and then the Phillies lost to the Blue Jays in the World Series.Then, a Flyers jersey was draped over the statue in 1997. The Flyers lost to the Red Wings in the Stanley Cup.It sounds like the mayor is a little superstitious.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sframpage.org

Reigner retires, says farewell to Spring-Ford

After three decades in public education, Spring-Ford High School House Principal Douglas Reigner called it a career last month. For Reigner, it has been a journey. After working as a teacher, counselor, and assistant principal outside of Spring-Ford for over a decade, Reigner came to Royersford in 2007 after accepting a position as an 8th Grade Center House Principal.
ROYERSFORD, PA
Temple News

Temple grieves the death of two students

The Temple University community is grieving the loss of two students after their passings were announced by the university in the past 72 hours. John Jones, a 21-year-old junior finance major passed away due to a medical complication, wrote Ronald Anderson, dean of the Fox School of Business in an Oct. 18 email to Fox and School of Tourism and Hospitality students.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

