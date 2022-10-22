Read full article on original website
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Kalaya and Fiore Hosting Collab Popup DinnersMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Quiet Kindness: The Upstanding Gentleman Known As Dick AllenIBWAACooperstown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This National List of Hardest Colleges to Get Into Includes 2 From Delco
Two of the most difficult colleges to get into in the United States are right here in Delaware County, writes Natasha Dado for CBS News. On a list of 50 hard-to-get-into colleges prepared by Niche, Swarthmore ranked at No. 16. Haverford College came in 40th as the most difficult. Niche...
Original Announcer for West Chester’s QVC Brings New Approach to Storytelling
R.T. Bowersox.Image via Justin Udo, KYW Newsradio. R.T. Bowersox, one of the original on-air personalities for West Chester-based QVC, is bringing a new approach to storytelling to Philadelphia, writes Justin Udo for KYW Newsradio.
sframpage.org
Reigner retires, says farewell to Spring-Ford
After three decades in public education, Spring-Ford High School House Principal Douglas Reigner called it a career last month. For Reigner, it has been a journey. After working as a teacher, counselor, and assistant principal outside of Spring-Ford for over a decade, Reigner came to Royersford in 2007 after accepting a position as an 8th Grade Center House Principal.
Beloved Philadelphia crossing guard gets emotional sendoff after 38 years
"I didn't have children and these are my children," Carman Harris said. "I always call them my babies. I have 38 years' worth of babies."
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Mastriano falsely says Philly hospital is ‘grabbing homeless kids’ and experimenting on them
The Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania this week falsely claimed that the prestigious children’s hospital in Philadelphia was “grabbing” homeless and foster children and “experimenting on them with gender transitioning.”. It was the latest in a series of extreme and false statements by Doug Mastriano,...
New Jersey’s Quietest Route Goes From Salem to Cape May Counties
"This road is sooooo boring!" Sometimes that's a good thing, and sometimes not. If you're looking for excitement and entertainment, this is not your road. If you're looking for quiet and stretches of nothingness, this road is just for you. GetPocket.com is out with a list of "America's Loneliest Roads."...
aroundambler.com
Bridge repair to result in lane closures on portion of Bethlehem Pike in Fort Washington
PennDOT has announced that starting Wednesday, October 26th, and running through late November, there will be periodic alternating lane closures scheduled on Bethlehem Pike between the Lafayette Avenue Connector and Fort Hill Drive in Fort Washington. The construction involves the repair of the bridge over Sandy Run Creek.
Temple News
Temple grieves the death of two students
The Temple University community is grieving the loss of two students after their passings were announced by the university in the past 72 hours. John Jones, a 21-year-old junior finance major passed away due to a medical complication, wrote Ronald Anderson, dean of the Fox School of Business in an Oct. 18 email to Fox and School of Tourism and Hospitality students.
Dirt Bike Rider Suffers Skull Fracture, Dies In Philadelphia Crash: Police
A 23-year-old dirt bike rider who suffered a skull fracture in a Philadelphia crash on Friday, Oct. 21 later died of his injuries, authorities said. A 2016 Honda was heading north on Rising Sun Avenue and trying to turn left onto Bristol Street when the bike struck the car on the passenger side around 8 p.m., a spokesperson from the Philadelphia Police Department said.
NJ eatery featured on Food Network show to close doors, refocus energies on other location
The Pop Shop Medford, featured on Food Network’s "Throwdown with Bobby Flay", is closing its doors Wednesday.
