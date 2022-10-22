Fresno State enjoys best outing of year, powered by strong ground game at New Mexico

FINAL: BULLDOGS 41, NEW MEXICO 9

Fresno State had an easy time with New Mexico on Saturday, bludgeoning the Lobos’ defense in a 41-9 rout at University Stadium in Albuquerque.

THE LATEST: How Fresno State got it done

New Mexico went into the game ranked second in the Mountain West Conference in rushing yards allowed per game (114.9) and third in yards per play (3.6). But Jordan Mims, working behind an offensive line that is getting healthier, pounded out 165 rushing yards and one of the Bulldogs’ four touchdowns on the ground.

The Bulldogs rushed for 285 yards, averaging 5.7 yards per play.

Jalen Moreno-Cropper had a season-high 158 receiving yards and his first touchdown of the season, that coming on a 75-yard strike from quarterback Logan Fife.

The 41 points were a season high and the 510 total yards was a season high against a FBS opponent for the Bulldogs, who return to Valley Children’s Stadium on Saturday for a West Division showdown against San Diego State.

MIMS ADDS TD RUN

Fresno State has extended its lead to 41-9 with 4:42 remaining on a 22-yard touchdown run by Jordan Mims, who is now up to 165 rushing yards on 26 plays.

The Bulldogs’ drive was 70 yards in 10 plays.

Mims career-high for rushing yards is 186, set last season at San Diego State.

BULLDOGS AND 100

Jordan Mims has 117 rushing yards, his third game with 100 or more rushing yards this season. Jalen Moreno-Cropper has 158 receiving yards, his first game with 100 or more this season.

It is the second time this season and 60th time in school history the Bulldogs have had a 100-yard rusher and a 100-yard receiver in the same game.

Mims had 122 rushing yards against Oregon State and Nikko Remigio had 100 receiving yards in that game.

SHERROD TD EXTENDS LEAD TO 34-9

Fresno State has extended its lead to 34-9 on a 2-yard touchdown run by Malik Sherrod with 12:46 to go.

The Bulldogs’ drive was 67 yards in eight plays.

LOBOS SETTLE FOR POINTLESS FIELD GOAL

New Mexico turned the Bulldogs’ turnover into another field goal, the Lobos’ third of the game. Fresno State leads 27-9, but the question is ... why kick a field goal?

New Mexico took possession at the Fresno State 19, trailing by 21 in 3:53 remaining in the third quarter.

FIFE BEING FIFE

Fresno State had a big lead with some solid play by quarterback Logan Fife, but he just tossed in a clunker, his first interception that turned the ball over the New Mexico at the Bulldogs’ 19-yard line.

The interception was the sixth Fife has thrown in his three-plus starts.

FIFE FAKES OUT LOBOS, GETS INTO END ZONE





Fresno State has taken control of the game with quarterback Logan Fife executing a nice ball fake on an option play and sprinting 30 yards untouched into the end zone to give the Bulldogs a 27-6 lead.

The Bulldogs, who rushed for just 1.1, 2.8 and 2.9 yards per play in their past three games, have racked up 131 yards on the ground on 27 plays. They are averaging 4.9 yards per play against a New Mexico defense that came in ranked second in the Mountain West run rushing defense.

The Lobos also were third in rushing yards per play, allowing 3.6.

THE BULLDOGS’ BIG PLAYS

The 75-yard touchdown is the Bulldogs’ longest play from scrimmage this season and the longest in some time. Jake Haener hit Josh Kelly with a 60-yard pass against Oregon State, in the second game of the season.

Those are the only plays of 50 or more yards by the Bulldogs this season.

Fresno State last season had 12 plays of 50 or more yards, second most in the Mountain West.

BULLDOGS HIT THE DEEP BALL

Fresno State wideout Jalen Moreno-Cropper has his first receiving touchdown of the season and he got it on that missing element in the Bulldogs’ offense - a deep pass.

Logan Fife hit Moreno-Cropper with a 75-yard touchdown pass, the Bulldogs’ wideout running through the middle of the field and to the left numbers to give the Bulldogs a 20-6 lead with 12:44 remaining in the third quarter.

Moreno-Cropper now has a season-high nine receptions for 158 yards and the touchdown.

ON HOLADAY

New Mexico quarterback Justin Holaday, the Lemoore High product, is 3 of 6 for 16 yards in his first college start. He also has rushed the ball nine times for a team-high 52 yards.

NOT ATTACKING THE MIDDLE

New Mexico this season has had difficulty defending the middle of the field on intermediate and deep passes, allowing four touchdowns in its past two games, losses to Wyoming and at New Mexico State.

Bulldogs’ quarterback Logan Fife is 15 of 23, but for only 131 yards, 5.7 yards per attempt.

Fresno State has not hit that hole. Yet. The Bulldogs have one chunk passing play of 20 or more yards, which was a 3-yard pass with 17 yards after the catch by Nikko Remigio.

A BIT OF A DISPARITY

Fresno State has run 44 plays in rolling up its 213 total yards. New Mexico has run just 22 plays from scrimmage.

TACKLING MACHINE

New Mexico safety A.J. Haulcy has been in on 11 tackles already, three solo.

MORENO-CROPPER AHEAD OF THE GAME

Fresno State wideout Jalen Moreno-Cropper matched his season-high nine targets in the first half, catching eight of those passes for 83 yards with a long of 18 yards.

Moreno-Cropper had nine targets and seven receptions for 75 yards in the loss to Oregon State and nine targets for seven receptions for 59 yards last week in a victory over San Jose State.

The eight receptions matches a season-high. He was 8 for 8 against USC.

BULLDOGS GET THREE BEFORE END OF HALF

Fresno State takes a 13-6 led into halftime, getting a 38-yard field goal from Abraham Montano as time expired.

The Bulldogs, after back to back possessions that ended with a punt, went 55 yards in 12 plays and end the half with a 213 to 86 advantage in total yards.

NEW MEXICO IN THE RED ZONE

Fresno State has held New Mexico to 29 and 24 yard field goals, making some nice plays and taking advantage of some operator error once the Lobos have reached the red zone.

New Mexico, though it has had difficulty getting into the end zone, came in having scored a touchdown on 54.6% of its red zone possessions, 12 of 22. That’s not a terrible number. The Lobos came in fifth in the Mountain West Conference and ahead of the Bulldogs at 50%.

LOBOS SETTLE FOR ANOTHER FG

New Mexico turned another special teams play into points, settling for another short field goal to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 10-6 with 2:46 remaining before halftime.

The Lobos drive started with a 38-yard punt return by Luke Wysong, setting New Mexico up at its 48-yard line. Fresno State also had some issues on that series.

The Bulldogs had a player run onto the field late, just before the 35-yard run by quarterback Justin Holaday 2nd-and-16 play and then had to take a timeout on first-and-goal from the 2-yard line.

BULLDOGS FIRST QUARTER BREAKOUT

Fresno State had 138 total yards in the first quarter with eight first downs.

Here are the first three games for the Bulldogs that Fife started:

UConn - 187 yards, 14 first downs

Boise State - 233 yards, 15 first downs

San Jose State - 334 yards, 18 first downs

The Bulldogs also converted 4 of 5 on third downs, with an average yards to gain 5.2 yards.

MIMS MOVING UP IN CAREER TOP 10

Fresno State running back Jordan Mims, who has 30 rushing yards on eight plays in the first quarter, has moved up to ninth place on the Bulldogs’ all-time rushing list.

Mims has 2,430 yards, moving into ninth place ahead of Lorenzo Neal with 2,405 yards.

Next up for the Bulldogs’ Super Senior is Dean Philpott, who rushed for 2,533 yards from 1954 to ‘57.

BULLDOGS 2 FOR 2, TAKE 10-3 LEAD

Fresno State has scored on its first two possessions, taking a 10-3 lead on a 2-yard run by quarterback Logan Fife with 1:07 remaining in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs drive was 75 yards in 13 plays.

Fife is 7 of 10 for 84 yards and Jalen Moreno-Cropper has five catches on six targets for 54 yards. The Bulldogs at this point have out-gained the Lobos 138-18.

NEW MEXICO HITS BACK, TIES SCORE AT 3

New Mexico came right back and tied the score with a 29-yard field goal by Luke Drzewiecki to tie the score at 3.

The Lobos got a kick start on the drive with a 63-yard kickoff return, and quarterback Justin Holaday had an 11-yard run on first down.

BULLDOGS OPEN SCORING WITH SHORT FG

Fresno State scored on its opening possession for the first time since an opening victory over FCS Cal Poly, but after driving into the red zone it was three points not seven.

Abraham Montana kicked a short field goal to give Fresno State a 3-0 lead.

The drive was 67 yards in 11 plays.

LOBOS MAKE CHANGE AT QB WITH FAMILIAR NAME

New Mexico, which is struggling to rush and pass the football, is making a change at quarterback. Justin Holaday, from Lemoore and Fresno City College, will start for the Lobos.

Holaday has played in two games, hitting 1 of 4 passes for 15 yards with one interception. He has run the ball seven times for 29 yards and one touchdown.

PREGAME NOTES

Fresno State will take on New Mexico Saturday afternoon, trying to build on its victory last week over San Jose State and move forward in the West Division of the Mountain West Conference football race.

Injuries still are an issue for the Bulldogs, who played their best defensive game of the season in taking down the Spartans, who have some legitimate threats and were leading the conference in passing offense. But Fresno State will get back nickel Justin Houston, who was ineligible the first half of the season.

Houston, who has been practicing on the scout team, was back taking some reps with the Bulldogs’ No. 1 defense during the week and will add some versatility.

“He’s one of those hybrid guys that can play in the secondary, but he’s also got size to play as a linebacker and be in situations where you can utilize him as both a cover guy and a blitzer,” defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle said.

“He’ll add to what we can do on defense. We’re happy to have him back. He’s kind of in the same role as Morice Norris has been in. ... We’re happy to have another tool like that that we can put into the game plan.”

Houston last season was at his best against the run, which definitely will help against the Lobos. New Mexico is averaging 40.0 rushing plays per game, third-most in the Mountain West.

Here is how to catch the game on TV and radio:

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Where: University Stadium, Albuquerque

TV: FS2 (Eric Collins, Devin Gardner)

Find it fast: Channels 651 and 1651 on AT&T Uverse, 410, 779 and 1209 on Comcast, 618 on DirecTV, 149 on Dish Network

Radio: Bulldog Sports Network (Paul Loeffler, Pat Hill, Cameron Worrell)

Find it fast: 1400 AM in Visalia/Tulare; 1340 AM in Fresno; 1280 AM in Stockton; 970 AM in Bakersfield; 92.9 FM in Modesto; 96.7 FM in Fresno

SCORING DROUGHT

Fresno State is the only team in the Mountain West Conference to average 30 or more points a game over the past four seasons, but the injury to quarterback Jake Haener has put that streak in jeopardy.

The Bulldogs through six games are averaging just 22.5 points per game, which would be their lowest since the 1-11 season in 2016 when they averaged 17.7 points per game.

They have, however, scored 30 or more points in 12 of their past 13 games against New Mexico so maybe an upward trend is out there somewhere.

To get to 30 points a game by the end of the regular-season, Fresno State would have to average 37.5 points over its final six games.

TAKING CARE OF THE FOOTBALL

Fresno State has turned over the ball eight times in its past three games including three last week in the victory over San Jose State.

That was the fourth time the Bulldogs have managed to win with three or more turnovers lost going back through 2017, and are 4-7 in that stretch. They also had three turnovers in beating UCLA last season, Arizona State in the 2018 Las Vegas Bowl and Nevada in 2017.

New Mexico forced 13 turnovers in its first five games including seven in a victory over Texas-El Paso. It has not forced a turnover in its past two games, losing to Wyoming and at New Mexico State and the Lobos have not lost 18 games in a row without a turnover gained.

BATTLE OF THE BRUISED

Fresno State is without Haener and safety Evan Williams, its two captains, and has had a number of players working through injuries all season.

Wideout Josh Kelly is not expected to play at New Mexico. Guard Osmar Velez, who started last week against San Jose State, also is out.

But New Mexico also has had some injury issues. The Lobos were missing six starters last week in the loss at New Mexico State and has had 41 players start at least one game already this season.

The Bulldogs have had 36 players start at least once.