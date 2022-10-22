Read full article on original website
Related
arkvalleyvoice.com
Chaffee Mail Ballot Returns Ramping Up
If there was ever a state, and a county that was a poster child for mail ballots, it might be Chaffee County. There have only been three walk-in votes cast since voting opened, versus a total of 913 mail ballots returned so far during early voting. Monday saw 418 mail...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Chaffee Election Returns Running Ahead of Prior Years
On Sunday, October 23, the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder’s Office received 127 mail ballots. Total Chaffee County ballots received to date: 495. Enthusiasm for early-return ballots appears to be running higher than in previous mid-term elections. Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell reports that at this same point in time in 2018, Chaffee County had received only 77 ballots.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Salida Chamber Presents “Healthcare on a Budget”
The Salida Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a special lunch and learn event beginning at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 26 at the Salida SteamPlant. The free event is being done in conjunction with Good Business Colorado, and is designed to help small businesses that have struggled to provide health care for employees.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Ark-Valley Humane Society Plans Paws for Thanks Open House
Ark-Valley Humane Society (AVHS) is welcoming the public to Paws for Thanks, an open house from 12:00 noon to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 6. “This year we opened our doors again and we’re ready to celebrate! Our open house is an opportunity to come tour the animal shelter and meet our board members and staff team.” said AVHS Executive Director Amber Vanleuken.
Colorado town named most magical winter wonderland in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 50 most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States.
The Abandoned Town in Colorado that You Can Visit
St. Elmo is an abandoned town in Chaffee County, Colorado, United States. Chaffee County is a county located in the U.S. state of Colorado. St. Elmo is still inhabited, however, it is considered a ghost town. The former mining roads are now used as off-road vehicle paths, and St. Elmo is a popular tourist destination.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Chaffee County Visitor’s Bureau to Discuss Key Winter Tourism Marketing Elements
On the agenda for the 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 25 meeting for the Chaffee County Visitor’s Bureau are some financial items; part of the county’s comprehensive marketing program. With the winter season approaching, another high-tourist season in the county, it is the work of the Visitor’s Bureau to...
Big Game Poaching Ring Uncovered in Colorado, 3 Men Arrested
Thanks to the diligence of Colorado Parks and Wildlife a poaching ring in the front range has been put to a stop. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), 3 men have been arrested in connection to a poaching ring in Park County. What is Poaching?
Suspect in 2019 Breckenridge death turns himself in
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The suspect in a deadly 2019 altercation in Breckenridge turned himself in to authorities, the U.S. Marshals said Tuesday. Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, of Breckenridge was taken into custody Monday on the following charges in the death of Brendan Rye, 29. Manslaughter. First-degree burglary. First-degree criminal...
FORECAST: More snow headed to Colorado after 12-plus inches over weekend
More snow is on the way to Colorado, following a stormy weekend in the high country that dropped well over a foot of powder in some areas. While snow isn't expected to be as heavy throughout the week as it was this weekend, it should be consistent and spread across a large swath of the state.
Comments / 0