Chaffee County, CO

arkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee Mail Ballot Returns Ramping Up

If there was ever a state, and a county that was a poster child for mail ballots, it might be Chaffee County. There have only been three walk-in votes cast since voting opened, versus a total of 913 mail ballots returned so far during early voting. Monday saw 418 mail...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee Election Returns Running Ahead of Prior Years

On Sunday, October 23, the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder’s Office received 127 mail ballots. Total Chaffee County ballots received to date: 495. Enthusiasm for early-return ballots appears to be running higher than in previous mid-term elections. Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell reports that at this same point in time in 2018, Chaffee County had received only 77 ballots.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Salida Chamber Presents “Healthcare on a Budget”

The Salida Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a special lunch and learn event beginning at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 26 at the Salida SteamPlant. The free event is being done in conjunction with Good Business Colorado, and is designed to help small businesses that have struggled to provide health care for employees.
SALIDA, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Ark-Valley Humane Society Plans Paws for Thanks Open House

Ark-Valley Humane Society (AVHS) is welcoming the public to Paws for Thanks, an open house from 12:00 noon to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 6. “This year we opened our doors again and we’re ready to celebrate! Our open house is an opportunity to come tour the animal shelter and meet our board members and staff team.” said AVHS Executive Director Amber Vanleuken.
BUENA VISTA, CO
Diana

The Abandoned Town in Colorado that You Can Visit

St. Elmo is an abandoned town in Chaffee County, Colorado, United States. Chaffee County is a county located in the U.S. state of Colorado. St. Elmo is still inhabited, however, it is considered a ghost town. The former mining roads are now used as off-road vehicle paths, and St. Elmo is a popular tourist destination.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Suspect in 2019 Breckenridge death turns himself in

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The suspect in a deadly 2019 altercation in Breckenridge turned himself in to authorities, the U.S. Marshals said Tuesday. Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, of Breckenridge was taken into custody Monday on the following charges in the death of Brendan Rye, 29. Manslaughter. First-degree burglary. First-degree criminal...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO

