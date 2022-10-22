Read full article on original website
VIDEO: LeBron James, Anthony Davis’ instant reactions to Russell Westbrook’s bad shot that doomed Lakers
While LeBron James refused to talk about Russell Westbrook’s bad shot in crunch time that doomed the Los Angeles Lakers against the Portland Trail Blazers, his on-court reaction may provide some hints about his feelings towards the epic fail. To recall, with 30 seconds remaining in the game and...
‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley
Klay Thompson got ejected for the first time in his career on Tuesday night following a heated on-court altercation involving Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. To make matters worse, the Golden State Warriors ended up on the wrong end of a blowout loss, 134-105. After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr noted that Thompson’s […] The post ‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Klay Thompson ejection after beefing with Devin Booker has Warriors fans going bonkers
Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson got ejected on Tuesday night after beefing with Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. Naturally, the whole situation sent NBA fans into frenzy. Well who wouldn’t be? First and foremost, it is Thompson’s first career ejection. After 650 regular season games and 145 playoff matches–including...
Clippers’ John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook’s mental state with Lakers
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall believes the criticisms and all the negativity directed at Russell Westbrook is taking a toll on the Los Angeles Lakers star. Speaking with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Wall opened up about the Westbrook situation in LA and admitted that “what he’s going through is tough.” The Clippers playmaker then […] The post Clippers’ John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook’s mental state with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson knows exactly how Russell Westbrook can silence the haters, and it’s not by fighting and firing back at all the negative media narratives and fan criticisms. Speaking with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay show, Johnson issued a rather stern advice for Westbrook as he navigates through a […] The post ‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chauncey Billups gushes over Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Blazers after impressive 4-0 start
Chauncey Billups’ first season as the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers was mired with a plethora of problems that put a damper on their 2021-22 season. Damian Lillard battled abdominal issues all season long before getting shut down following abdominal surgery, CJ McCollum was diagnosed with a collapsed lung before he was traded […] The post Chauncey Billups gushes over Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Blazers after impressive 4-0 start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics star Jaylen Brown shockingly backtracks on Donda Sports, Kanye West decision
For reasons unknown, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown decided to offer his support to Kanye West amid the rap icon’s antisemitic scandal. Brown even went as far as saying that he intends to provide his “unconditional love” to the embattled hip hop mogul after West came out with some very controversial comments against the Jewish […] The post Celtics star Jaylen Brown shockingly backtracks on Donda Sports, Kanye West decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s sink or swim’: Steve Kerr’s blunt response to Warriors’ brutal bench struggles
The Golden State Warriors spent most of preseason bragging about their wealth of quality depth. Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry invoked the “Strength In Numbers” 2015-16 champions as a comparison for these Dubs after their season-opening win over the Los Angeles Lakers, when Golden State celebrated ring night by going 11-deep in a blowout victory. […] The post ‘It’s sink or swim’: Steve Kerr’s blunt response to Warriors’ brutal bench struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Paul Pierce piles on LeBron James, Lakers misery with hilarious double diss
As if there weren’t already thousands of people clowning the Los Angeles Lakers over their poor start and questionable roster construction, now one of LeBron James’ past rivals in Paul Pierce has joined the party. The Boston Celtics icon took to Twitter to take a shot at LeBron’s Lakers squad – and even used the […] The post Paul Pierce piles on LeBron James, Lakers misery with hilarious double diss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DeMar DeRozan always stealing his dad’s car caused feud with neighbors
Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan recently got brutally honest in an interview with David Aldridge of The Athletic. DeRozan discussed a number of different topics, but he made one extremely eye-popping admission. “I used to steal his car all the time. I remember I told him the story. We laughed...
Andrew Wiggins drops update on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole relationship after fight
At least the Golden State Warriors’ up-and-down start to the regular season has taken attention away from lingering fallout of Draymond Green’s punch to Jordan Poole. As Andrew Wiggins sees it, though, his teammates already appear to be mending their fractured relationship. And even if they haven’t, it’s clear to him that Green and Poole […] The post Andrew Wiggins drops update on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole relationship after fight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Rockets teammates Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. involved in heated verbal altercation during Jazz win
Things got pretty intense on Monday night as the Houston Rockets took on the red-hot Utah Jazz. A lot was on the line for Houston, who had yet to secure their first win of the season, and it’s quite understandable that emotions were running high. At one point, Rockets teammates Jalen Green and Jabari Smith […] The post WATCH: Rockets teammates Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. involved in heated verbal altercation during Jazz win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
How much of Ben Simmons’ lack of aggressiveness is a result of offseason back surgery?
Ben Simmons’ lack of aggressiveness has been an issue for the Brooklyn Nets through the first week of the NBA season. Through three games, Simmons has taken 13 shots and been to the free-throw line three times. The Nets hope this will not be a long-term problem as the three-time All-Star is Brooklyn’s third highest-paid […] The post How much of Ben Simmons’ lack of aggressiveness is a result of offseason back surgery? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Devastating’: Kawhi Leonard reflects on ACL injury that cost Clippers 2 title runs
Los Angeles Clippers’ superstar Kawhi Leonard is one of the best players in the NBA when healthy. However, his health has failed him over the past couple of seasons. Leonard suffered an ACL injury two years ago which caused him to miss part of the 2020-2021 postseason as well as the entire 2021-2022 campaign. Leonard recently discussed the injury in an interview with FOX Sports.
Russell Westbrook’s status for Nuggets matchup amid hamstring injury, revealed
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been dealing with a lingering hamstring injury and while he’s played every contest so far, Russ will sit on Wednesday due to the ailment. Via Woj: “Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (hamstring) is unlikely to play vs. the Nuggets tonight (ESPN, 10 ET), but remains hopeful of a return […] The post Russell Westbrook’s status for Nuggets matchup amid hamstring injury, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 hottest Sixers takes from first week of 2022-23 NBA season
The Philadelphia 76ers’ opening week for the 2022-23 season was an interesting one, to say the least. With a 1-3 record, the Sixers struggled immensely in the background of other Philadelphia sports teams thriving (namely the World Series-bound Phillies and undefeated Eagles). At least the Sixers can be thankful their fans have other sources of […] The post 3 hottest Sixers takes from first week of 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics’ Grant Williams suspended after making contact with ref vs. Bulls
Grant Williams has been suspended one game without pay for an incident that occurred in a recent Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls game, per NBA Communications on Twitter. Williams “recklessly” made contact with a referee in addition to using “inappropriate language” towards the official. He was ultimately ejected from the contest. Williams is set to […] The post Celtics’ Grant Williams suspended after making contact with ref vs. Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He can’t be worried’: Damian Lillard drops CJ McCollum truth bomb on Anfernee Simons
Trading away CJ McCollum last season signaled a changing of the guard for Damian Lillard the Portland Trail Blazers. It was a huge shakeup that felt necessary after several years of coming up short. But it was also made easier to stomach thanks to the emergence of rising star Anfernee Simons.
‘He’s blowing the roof off’: Damian Lillard reacts to Anfernee Simons’ ‘crazy’ game in Blazers vs. Nuggets
Damian Lillard had nothing but praise for Anfernee Simons after the Portland Trail Blazers youngster exploded in the third quarter of their contest against the Denver Nuggets. Simons only had seven points in the first half, but an incredibly hot shooting streak saw him drop 22 points in the penultimate period alone. He made six […] The post ‘He’s blowing the roof off’: Damian Lillard reacts to Anfernee Simons’ ‘crazy’ game in Blazers vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Michael Porter Jr. playing vs. Lakers
The Denver Nuggets prepare to host the winless Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night, looking to improve upon their 2-2 record. The Nuggets are coming off a blowout loss to the unbeaten Portland Trail Blazers in the Pacific Northwest on Monday and now play their next two contests at home. With Jamal Murray already sitting […] The post Is Michael Porter Jr. playing vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
