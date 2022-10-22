Andre Agassi remorseful for deceiving ATP’s decision to stall his punishment over failing the dope test

Read full article on original website
Simona Halep's former coach says 'no chance' the two-time grand slam champion knowingly took banned substance
Simona Halep's former coach has jumped to her defense after the former world No. 1 tested positive for a banned substance at the US Open earlier this year.
4 things to know after Simona Halep tests positive for doping
The former world No. 1 Halep insists she didn't take a banned drug and is vowing to clear her name. Many in tennis are siding with her.
Yardbarker
"I don't think we should say Simona is a victim" - Patrick McEnroe on Halep's situation
Former player Patrick McEnroe shared his thoughts about Simona Halep testing positive for a banned substance. A few days ago, news broke about Simona Halep being provisionally banned from tennis due to testing positive for a banned substance. Patrick McEnroe addressed the situation on his podcast Holding Court with Patrick McEnroe.
Yardbarker
Zverev and Medvedev first two players announced for prominent event in Saudi Arabia
Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev are the first two players that were announced for the 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup that will take place from December 8th until 10th in Saudi Arabia. The event will be played in a special arena at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Diriyah and $3...
tennisuptodate.com
Navratilova gives verdict on highly discussed pickleball: “Will only play if I can’t run at all anymore”
Martina Navratilova gave her verdict on the new emerging sport that has caught the attention of the tennis community. Pickleball is growing in popularity rapidly in the US with the tennis community being put on alert. The game is a padel-based sport that is similar to tennis but incorporates elements from table tennis and badminton as well.
tennismajors.com
WTA Guadalajara: Pegula wins biggest title of career
American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, won the biggest title of her career on Sunday at the Guadalajara Open – her first WTA 1000 Series title. Pegula defeated fourth seed Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in one hour and 10 minutes at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis in the late match on Sunday, hours after Sakkari won her rain-delayed semi-final on Sunday morning 7-5, 6-4 over Czech Marie Bouzkova.
tennisuptodate.com
US Open tournament director believes Alcaraz-Sinner quarterfinal eclipsed matches between McEnroe-Borg and Sampras-Agassi - "This was a whole new level"
The 2022 US Open quarterfinal match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner has gone down in history as an all-time classic. US Open Tournament Director Stacey Allaster was among those who watched the epic five-set clash from very close quarters and believes Alcaraz and Sinner took tennis to a "whole new level."
FOX Sports
Wawrinka beats Ruud, Murray also advances at Swiss Indoors
BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — On a stellar day for veteran Grand Slam champions, Stan Wawrinka beat third-ranked Casper Ruud and Andy Murray rallied to win in three sets in the first round of the Swiss Indoors on Tuesday. The 37-year-old Wawrinka hit his ninth ace to seal a 6-4,...
wtatennis.com
Road to the WTA Finals: Gauff and Pegula
Editor's note: From Monday to Thursday this week, we will look at the road each of the eight singles players and eight doubles took to qualify for this year's WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. Singles. Monday: No.1 Swiatek | No.2 Jabeur. Tuesday: No.3 Pegula | No.4 Gauff. Wednesday: No.5...
tennismajors.com
Stan with a plan – Wawrinka scores stunner over Ruud in Basel
He may be 37, but there is still plenty of life left in Stan Wawrinka’s game. The Swiss put his talents on display on Tuesday in Basel, taking down second-seeded Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 for his biggest win by ranking since he upset world No 1 Novak Djokovic over three years ago, at the 2019 US Open.
atptour.com
Grazie, Andy: Paying Tribute To Andreas Seppi, The Pro's Pro
When Andreas Seppi was seven years old, his hobbies included playing football and skiing. Tennis was not on his radar because his family had never played the sport. But one day, Seppi’s childhood best friend tried tennis, so ‘Andy’ wanted to give it a shot. More than three decades later, the 38-year-old Italian on Tuesday concluded a decorated career during which he finished inside the year-end Top 100 for 15 consecutive years (2005-19), won 386 tour-level matches and three ATP Tour titles.
