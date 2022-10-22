Read full article on original website
Cumberland Winds Concert Band to perform at Fall Used Book Sale at Public Library
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Cumberland Winds Concert Band will return with its fall concert at the Public Library on Saturday at 1 p.m. The concert will be held in the atrium of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library. The performance coincides with the Friends of the Library’s Fall Used Book Sale, also taking place inside the library.
Ghost stories of Clarksville: Hauntings and harrowing stories from local legends
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLENOW) – With its rich history in farming, the river trade and the Civil War, Clarksville has its fair share of ghost stories and alleged hauntings. Here are a few that have spooked people in our area for the last hundred years or so. Woodward Library at...
Freda Kay Sizemore
A Celebration of Life service for Freda Kay Sizemore, age 76, of Clarksville, TN, will be Monday, October 31, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Bro. Terrell Marcom will officiate. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Freda was...
Dr. Harold S. Pryor Education Endowment will support APSU teaching students
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Austin Peay State University Foundation recently received a generous donation from the estate of Harold S. Pryor (‘46) to create an endowed scholarship for APSU students. To qualify for this scholarship, students must be enrolled full-time and seeking teaching licensure in Elementary Education K-5....
Goolsby And Turner Entertain Torchlight Tales Crowd With Bell Witch Story
History professor Wayne Goolsby and Christian County Historian William Turner used a pleasant setting by the pavilion at Jeffers Bend Environmental Center to share the story of the Bell Witch from nearby Adams, Tennessee. Although the bonfire could not be lit because of the burn ban that didn’t dampen the...
Fright on Franklin returns this weekend to downtown Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Join us for an afternoon of spooky fun at the City of Clarksville’s annual Fright on Franklin presented by Altra Federal Credit Union, which will return to downtown Clarksville on Oct. 29 from 3 to 6 p.m. This year’s event will feature more than 60...
Pauline West
Pauline Ann West, age 84, of Clarksville, TN passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 12 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Tay Joslin officiating. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. The family will receive friends on Thursday 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Veterans United lends helping hand to Clarksville veteran at Bowen Combative Arts Academy
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – As part of its coast-to-coast #ThanksToVeterans RV Tour, the Veterans United Home Loans Tour visited Bowen Combative Arts Academy this week to help a fellow Army veteran make improvements to his place of business. Fifteen staff members from Veterans United, the nation’s No. 1...
7 Scrumptious Spots for Southern Soul Food in Franklin, Tennessee
No visit to Franklin is complete without a classic Southern meal. Whether you’re hankering for BBQ, hot chicken, buttery biscuits, or decadent cakes, pies, and pastries, you’ll find some of the best country cooking in the state right here in town. Barbara’s Home Cooking. Hidden away in...
Jo Ann McEvoy
Jo Ann McEvoy, age 78, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at AHAVA Healthcare. Jo was born November 4, 1943, in Bayshore Long Island, NY to her late parents. She is also preceded in death by her late husband, US Army SSG Robert F. McEvoy, Sr. Jo...
Former APSU grad student discovers new flowering vine species through scientific gardening
CLARKSVILLE, TN – While working as a graduate research assistant with Austin Peay State University’s Center of Excellence for Field Biology and the Southeastern Grasslands Institute, Thomas Murphy identified four new species of clematis and one species that had been forgotten for more than a century. He did this through a form of scientific gardening in conjunction with observations of herbarium specimens, field work and collaborations with Jesse Harris from the University of Colorado – Boulder who provided DNA analysis.
Jozef Alter
A Celebration of Life service for SGM Jozef Antoni Alter, ARMY (Ret), age 62, of Oak Grove, KY, will be Friday, November 4, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service. Jozef was born on November 11,...
Vern Barbara Terrell
Vernon Barbara Terrell, age 85, of Clarksville, TN, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 23, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Clarice Marie Clardy-White
Clarice Clardy White, formerly of Clarksville, passed away on October 20, 2022, in Powder Springs, Georgia, at the age of 89. Clarice Marie Clardy White, the youngest daughter of Columbus Clardy and Evelyn Hunt Clardy, was born on May 1, 1933, in the Rocky Hill community of Montgomery County, Tennessee. She received her early education in the public schools of Clarksville, Tennessee, graduating with honors in the class of 1951 from Burt High School. A born leader, she acquired the name of “Miss President” during her high school days as she became the president of any organization she joined. Her leadership continued while at Tennessee State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in music education with distinction in 1955. Clarice later earned the Master of Music degree from Austin Peay State University in 1973, and also did post-graduate work at APSU.
A twist on Date Night for Halloween near Clarksville!
Rub elbows with the ghosts of centuries past! If you are planning a night out, a date night or a girl’s night out, House of Spirits: Casa Vega is the two-hour immersive cocktail experience with a spine-chilling storyline, scary, delicious drinks and a hint of the uncanny. How does...
Rev. Joe E. Fletcher, Sr
Rev. Joe E. Fletcher, Sr., age 90, of Clarksville, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Visitation Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Celebration of Life 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Ebenezer AME Church. Interment Middle Tennessee Veteran Cemetery, Nashville, TN.
Joan Dale Day
Joan Dale Day, age 66, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on October 21, 2022. She was born on July 22, 1956, to Samuel and Barbara Bradford. Joan enjoyed time with her family, watching TV, scrolling through Facebook, and loving on her dogs and cats. In addition to her parents, Joan...
Richard Wayne Smith
Richard Wayne Smith, age 60, of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, at his home. He was born November 8, 1961, in Aurora, IL to Reba Winburn Scott and the late Theodore Richard Smith. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife, Lucinda Hubman Smith; stepfather, George Scott Sr.; son, Kyle (Martha) Smith; daughters, Chelsea (Chad) Saracino and Rachel (Tony) Cucci; brothers, George (Jenny) and David Scott; sisters, Michelle (Michael) Cunningham and Lynne (Dewey) Dunn; grandchildren, Avery and Colton Smith, Cash and Cole Saracino and Theodora, Luciana and Vittoria Cucci and his dear friend, Ted Knaga.
Fall in Love with Franklin: How to Live Your Own Hallmark Holiday Movie
For years, Franklin’s quintessential charm has been likened to the tropes found in made-for-TV holiday movies. Having grown up in the city myself, I can confirm the holiday magic that fills the streets each holiday season, creating the perfect real-life movie set for your own story to come to life.
Dothan law firm gets multi-million verdict against country rap star
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Nashville jury has awarded $20.7 million to the families of two teens who were killed in a 2014 wreck, allegedly caused by their employer, Mikel Knight. According to a press release by Morris, Andrews, Talmadge, and Driggers, LLC, in 2014 teenagers Taylor Nixon, 19, and...
