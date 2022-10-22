Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
VOICE of the Valley
Spooktacular Halloween House is Open Until November 1, 2022
Sit in the Mystery Machine for a great picture and the “walkway challenge “ is open this year!. FREE show for All ages. (No blood , gore or disturbing images). Crest Air Park- 30211 176th Ave SE, Covington. Follow signs off of Covington/ Sawyer Rd. and 179th Pl.
seattlerefined.com
This new Snohomish scare will have you shakin' in your boots
The Thomas Family Farm in Snohomish is celebrating its 10th anniversary of spook-tacular fall fun by unveiling a brand new frontier-themed haunted trail that is sure to fright and delight. Putting the "ghost" in ghost town, the experience features a healthy helpin' of wonderfully wicked wild west scenes. Swinging saloon...
rentonreporter.com
4 reasons to try Renton’s only escape room adventure
With 2 rooms to try now and 2 more on the way, it’s a fun bonding experience for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re on a family outing, a night out with friends, a teambuilding activity, or a date night, an escape room experience offers a chance to flex those puzzle-solving skills and embark on an adventure together.
KING-5
Southern comfort food by Northwest cook has huge following
SEATTLE — Rosie Mayes was born and raised in Seattle but her southern style cooking has given her a family that's worldwide. “I have a nice audience online and I refer to them as my Cousins,” she said. Rosie started making YouTube videos in 2009. “I wanted to...
Kirkland chef restores stream to make it habitable for salmon and sees 'amazing' results
KIRKLAND, Wash. — A Kirkland restaurant owner noticed a lack of fish in the stream outside her business, so she stepped up to make the necessary changes and said the impact was instant. Holly Smith is the chef and owner of the Italian restaurant Café Juanita. For 22 years,...
ilovekent.net
Celebrate Halloween at Kent’s ‘Street of Treats’ on Saturday, Oct. 29
Celebrate the Halloween and harvest season with fun activities for all ages at Kent Downtown Partnership’s (KDP) ‘Street of Treats’ on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, from 2 – 5 p.m. This free event will take place in historic downtown Kent on and around W. Meeker Street.
capitolhillseattle.com
This week in Capitol Hill history | 23rd and Jackson murder, Sitka and Spruce closes, Broadway Whole Foods opens
Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:. Di$trict 3: Orion drops new ad about campaign funding, Sawant has cash ‘EMERGENCY’. We love providing community news on CHS free for thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you are enjoying CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep CHS available to all. Become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
SouthSoundTalk
Documentary About Rainier Beer Commercials Can’t Keep Memories All Bottled Up
RRRRRAAAAAAIIIINNNNIIIEEEER BEEEER — Locals of a certain age, sang along with that sentence. The bar-and-beer-cooler scene these days is a bit more stocked with microbrews and megabrands masquerading as IPA powerhouses, but there was a time when Rainier beer reigned supreme. Rainier’s rise to be the Northwest’s king of...
southsoundmag.com
Jack's is Bringing Its Central Texas BBQ to Lakewood
Central Texas BBQ flavors are now available in the South Sound with the Oct. 22 opening of Jack's BBQ's new Lakewood location. The Lakewood branch is Jack's sixth location in the region. Guests can expect the same tried-and-true smoked meats, sides, and desserts Jack’s has become known for since its founding by owner Jack Timmons. Breakfast tacos will also be served daily; Fridays will feature a smoked prime rib special.
Seattle Is Home To One Of America's Most Haunted Hotels
Cheapism found the top haunted hotels in the country.
myedmondsnews.com
Ethan Stowell to open Victor Tavern in Edmonds’ Main Street Commons
Main Street Commons owner Mike McMurray announced Saturday that after about six months of negotiations, he has signed a lease with Ethan Stowell Restaurants to occupy anchor space at the downtown Edmonds development. Stowell owns numerous restaurants in the Seattle area, including How to Cook a Wolf in Madison Park...
whidbeylocal.com
Nancy Jelinek created SeaGlass Cove in Langley because she loved the seaside village
Although Nancy Jelinek spent most of her career as a registered nurse at UW Medicine, after she retired in 2016 she decided she wanted to follow her dream of “Having a little store.” Her former boss at the University of Washington had a house on Whidbey, and Nancy visited her home several times while she was still employed as a nurse.
KING-5
Korean hot dogs are a texture sensation at this Snohomish County restaurant
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Introducing the snack you might have been missing all your life: a breaded hot dog, topped with sugar. It’s the featured item on the menu at Seoul HotDog in Lynnwood. "In Korea, it’s a must do. 99.9% must have sugar powder,” said owner A Ram...
What do people not like about living in Tacoma?
Traffic is high, rent is very expensive, you got noise, crime and shitty police. However, I want to ask this question because I love Tacoma and want it to get better.
thetacomaledger.com
Over a century later, the “Tacoma Method” still stains our history
This November will be the 137th anniversary of one of the worst episodes of racial violence Tacoma has ever seen. On the morning of November 3, 1885, a riot of over 500 people led by Tacoma’s then-mayor Jacob Weisbach and other prominent white residents flooded Tacoma’s Little Canton China Town. The violent mob dragged Chinese and Chinese-American residents out into the streets. They stormed homes and businesses, forcing residents to march to the waterfront. Tacoma’s Chinese population was then herded onto trains headed to Portland, Oregon. Many Chinese and Chinese-American residents were expelled with just the clothes on their back. Once these residents were driven out of town, the mob spent the next few days burning down Chinese owned homes and businesses. This horrific episode of government official-sanctioned violence is known as the 1885 Tacoma Chinese Expulsion. At the peak of 19th century Chinese prejudice in the United States, the “Tacoma Method” was praised as an effective method to subdue Chinese communities on the West Coast.
KING-5
Ezell's twins are cooking up a movie career
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Nathan and Jeremy Rudd are cooking up an onscreen career. “A lot of good things in the works right now,” Jeremy said. The twins are part of the family behind Ezell’s Famous Chicken, where they’ve spent most of their lives bringing deep-fried goodness to the masses. But these days, this spicy two-piece combo is hard at work taking a shot at showbiz.
myeverettnews.com
Businesses Begin Opening At Olivia Park Intersection In South Everett
We’ve been tracking the progress of the development at the southwest corner of Evergreen Way and Everett Mall Way since July of 2020. The Pandemic slowed things down but permits were pulled in December of 2021 and the first business, Glint Car Wash is now open. It’s a soft opening right now with a big grand opening set for November 2nd.
Bear cubs sheltered in Lynnwood, mother euthanized after attack
The Progressive Animal Welfare Society in Lynnwood is caring for two black bear cubs whose mother was euthanized after attacking a woman in Leavenworth on Saturday. The woman had let out her dog at around 7:00 a.m. when an adult female bear charged her, the Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital.
What percent of Tacoma is white?
Tacoma is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Tacoma?
Spooky Washington Places You Can Easily Visit
The longer I live in Washington, the more I realize I have so much to learn, see, and do here. I, like many people, love to travel the state and take day trips and it seems I'm learning about a new and interesting place almost every day. Stonehenge in Maryhill and the dinosaur park in Granger are popular places for day trips in Washington. But what about the spooky stuff? Yes, Washington has its share of eerie attractions and places the locals insist are haunted.
Comments / 0