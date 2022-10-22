Read full article on original website
This Week's Top Halloween Events & More!
Are you looking for fun things to do with your kids this week? Macaroni KID North Little Rock has tons of fun for kids of all ages and their families!. Here are our top picks of local events and activities in North Little Rock, Maumelle, Sherwood, Jacksonville, LRAFB, Scott, and surrounding areas in Arkansas!
Keep Safe This Halloween Season With These Safety Tips 👻
Halloween is an exciting time of year for kids. You certainly don't want that excitement to end with an accident. To help ensure your little ghosts and goblins have the safest holiday possible, we have compiled tips to keep in mind during the month of spooky fun. From costume planning...
Recycled Leaf Witch Craft for Kids and DIY Boo Bags
Are you looking for some easy DIY crafts and activities to do with your kiddos this week? Check out these 2 ideas from local South Hills mama Kelly Caruso!. Kelly Caruso is a local South Hills mother of 2 and pediatric occupational therapist with experience in working in a variety of different settings including medical, inpatient rehabilitation school-based and outpatient settings. Follow her on Instagram @Kellcaruso for ideas and inspiration on educational activities, crafts, sensory play and food art.
You've Been Boo'd! MacKID Publishers Take Part In Halloween Fun
A few of our Macaroni KID publishers have been very busy this Halloween season "Boo'ing" their readers. It's a really great and easy way to get the whole community involved in a little bit of Halloween happiness, and anyone can do it!. Here's how to Boo your neighbors and friends:
I visited Salem and toured a haunted Airbnb, got a psychic reading, and met a practicing witch. It was perfect for getting into the Halloween spirit — see what it was like.
In October, Salem sees about 100,000 daily tourists buying witchcraft supplies, wearing costumes, and touring local haunts. We joined them for a day.
Yummy Halloween Treats
If you've got the time - making Halloween treats can be a ton of fun - especially if they're made with your favorite childhood snacks!. We made Funny Bone Frankensteins and chocolate sandwich cookie Hairy Eyeballs. They only require a few ingredients and minimal cooking (just melting the chocolate!). Supplies...
Halloween Themed Parent's Night Out at The Little Red Barn Murrieta!
👻Bring your little one in their PJ's and drop them off in a safe, friendly environment where we will pack the 3 hour drop off full of so much fun that they hardly know you're gone!. 💞This evening is perfect for date night, catching up with 👯friends or just...
Dickens Christmas Fair Returns with a New Indoor Skating Rink & More!
After a two-year hiatus, The Great Dickens Christmas Fair and Victorian Holiday Party returns to the historic Cow Palace on Saturdays and Sundays (as well as the Friday after Thanksgiving) from November 19 through December 18, 2022. Keep reading to enter our giveaway for a chance to win tickets!. The...
Have Seen the Next Season Line Up at Mt Ed?
If you like Halloween performances check out Monstersongs perform at Mt ED Friday October 28 @ 7pm and Saturday October 29 @ 2pm and 7pm. This show is appropriate for 12+ Tickets for these two shows can be purchased at mtedboxoffice.com and perform at MT Ed, 4785 Lake Ave 14612.
✨Add a bit of Sparkle this Holiday Season✨
Are you looking for something fun to do with your kids? Downtown Montclair will be turned into a festive holiday town this holiday season and we want to celebrate with you! Live music, characters like the grinch, elves, Santa, and Elsa will be there too. Macaroni KID will be at Wellmont Square adding a bit of sparkle this holiday season with Fairy Hair!
Nathan Lane returns to Broadway this winter in new play "Pictures From Home"
"Pictures From Home" is about the artistic and emotional relationship between a photographer and his aging parents.
Check Out Some Fun, Active, Indoor play options at Freedom in Motion!
Best for ages 7-13 Check out their website to enroll or give them a call!. Every month you can drop your kids off at Freedom in Motion and get a Parent's Night Out. This month there's an extra Parent's Night Out so you can take advantage and maybe check out some adult Halloween fun while your kids play games, stay active and are supervised for 3 hours by the amazing staff at Freedom in Motion Murrieta. Pizza dinner is included. Only $25/person and members can use their guest passes to bring a friend in for free!
Green Today, Tribute to Green Day November 19th
Green Today, Tribute to Green Day happening at Combs Performing Arts Center November 19th. GREEN TODAY, A Tribute to Green Day, was founded on three basic ideas: The need to rock, our love for Green Day, and most importantly, so many others love of Green Day too! With this in mind, GREEN TODAY has created a high energy live Green Day Tribute show with the songs, look, harmonies, and hooks that Green Day fans deserve.
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Nona
Sweet, goofy, and charming as they come, this little gal is looking to settle down with a furever family! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Nona, a 3 years old mixed-breed dog from Madison, Wisconsin. She is spayed, up to date on her vaccinations, microchipped, and dewormed. Nona gets along with other dogs and doesn’t seem to mind cats or little kids.
Trick or Treat - FestiFall
Visit Historic Folsom for some good old fashioned Trick or Treating! Fun and treats up and down the district!. 2-5PM Trick or Treating with all participating merchants on Sutter Street. 2-5pm Jump Houses, Games, Prizes and more! At the Sutter St & Wool St lot. Event sponsored by Bayside Folsom...
5 Offbeat Holidays To Celebrate In November
Why hello there, November. Ask anyone in {Town} what holiday falls in November and they'll likely say Thanksgiving. But it turns out there are lots of other holidays and events happening this month too! So we've rounded up five other mostly offbeat holidays and events your family can celebrate this month in Concord.
Free Ticket to Mary Poppins
When Mary Poppins arrives at Banks house, their children's lives are turned magically upside down. Information HOTLINE: 916-801-6553 or email: cynthia@cynthiasdancecenter.com. Macaroni Kid Folsom - El Dorado Hills is a free family-friendly event calendar and website focused on fun family events and information in Folsom, El Dorado Hills, and nearby areas. We gather local family events and activities each week and add useful information about classes, family-focused businesses, book and product reviews, recipes, crafts, school and camp guides and more. We proudly serve families in Folsom, El Dorado Hills, and close neighbors. Sign up to receive our free family-friendly event calendar here -folsom.macaronikid.com/subscribe/.
Take The Kids On An Adventure With Our Free Fall Scavenger Hunt
Our family loves fall and all the fun and beauty that comes with it. And my kids also love scavenger hunts, so I made this printable autumn scavenger hunt to pair two of my kids' favorite things. We wanted to share the fun and hope your kids will love doing...
Don't Miss Trick-Or-Treat Stroll at the Children's Museum TC, 10/29
The Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast is pleased to host their 3rd Annual Trick-or-Treat Stroll on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM and they are inviting the community to come on out and enjoy the spooktacular fun. The museum will be all decked out for...
