Drake & 21 Savage Announce Joint Album ‘Her Loss’ in New ‘Jimmy Cooks’ Music Video

By Ashley Iasimone
 3 days ago

Drake and 21 Savage are releasing an album together this week.

The pair announced that Her Loss will be here on Friday (Oct. 28) in the middle of their new “Jimmy Cooks” music video, which arrived late Saturday afternoon, 21 Savage’s birthday.

At the 1:25 mark in the Mahfuz Sultan-directed clip, the pair snuck in the title and release date for the new album.

OVO Sound and Republic Records both shared screenshots of the Her Loss album news on Twitter.

The Honestly, Nevermind track “Jimmy Cooks” (seemingly an ode to the character of Jimmy Brooks that Drake portrayed on Degrassi: The Next Generation ) is the pair’s latest collab, and it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 over the summer, making it Drake’s 11th Hot 100 No. 1 and 21 Savage’s second.

Watch Drake and 21 Savage’s “Jimmy Cooks” video and check out the album announcement below.

