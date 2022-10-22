ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French Montana is honored for helping raise more than $226M for healthcare in Africa

By Alesia Stanford For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

French Montana has been honored for his efforts to change and save lives.

The Pencils of Promise charity honored the diamond-selling rapper, 37, on Thursday for his efforts as an innovator that helped raise more than $226 million for healthcare in Africa, including funds for the Budondo Suubi “Hope” Health Center.

The facility is the primary source of healthcare for new mothers and their babies in an otherwise desolate region of Uganda.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fy6XA_0ijAWYtu00
Honor: French Montana, 37, has been honored by the Pencil of Promise charity for his efforts to change and save lives

The ceremony took place in New York. The BET Hip Hop award winner began his humanitarian efforts after traveling to Uganda to shoot the video for Unforgettable in 2017.

In an interview with TMZ the artist praised the group's working saying they are 'doing groundbreaking work globally to keep kids in school and make sure they have a safe environment to learn. This reminds me of my humble beginnings growing up in Morocco when I didn't know how to speak English.'

Speaking from experience, the Moroccan native explained, 'Education was fundamental to my journey immigrating to the U.S. and starting my career as an artist, which is why this work is so important to our youth.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pe9xV_0ijAWYtu00
Innovator: The diamond-selling rapper was named an innovator for his effort to raise millions of dollars for healthcare in Africa
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NW3NB_0ijAWYtu00
Humanitarian: The rapper was inspired to begin his humanitarian efforts after traveling to Uganda to shoot the video for Unforgettable

French also thanked his partners Global Citizen and Mama Hope.

The All Day artist stayed true to his personal style at the black-tie event, donning a pair of distressed blue jeans, a white Celine sweater and work boots.

He wore a diamond encrusted Coke Boys necklace and kept his hair and beard closely cropped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ai9Wm_0ijAWYtu00
Groundbreaking:  French praised Pencils of Promise for their work to keep kids around the world in schools and make sure they have a safe place to learn. Seen here with PoP founder Adam Braun and CEO Kailee Scales

The recognition for humanitarian efforts comes as his latest song, Fenty, featuring Nav was released.

Meadow Walker, daughter of the late actor Paul Walker, was honored by PoP with their advocacy award.

Since 2019, the model has been a key advocate of PoP’s WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G6Wxt_0ijAWYtu00
Advocacy: Meadow Walker, daughter of the late actor Paul Walker, was honored by PoP with their advocacy award. Since 2019, the model has been a key advocate of PoP’s WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) program

Comments / 0

