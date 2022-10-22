Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 15:20:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-25 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 9 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including Maple Falls, the Mount Baker Ski Area, Newhalem, Lyman, and Concrete. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 09:43:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-26 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Municipality of Skagway Southerly winds have brought in warmer temperatures near sea level for Haines and Skagway. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 11 inches. * WHERE...Klondike Highway above 1500 feet including White Pass. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 PM AKDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Skagway changed to snow this early this morning, but there has been little accumulation observed. Above 1500 feet, snow is expected to last through Wednesday evening with the highest intensity during the day Wednesday and greatest accumulations at White Pass. Around 6 inches was already observed at White Pass at 7:30 am.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 11:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-26 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING Snow showers will persist through this afternoon.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Haines Borough and Klukwan by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 09:43:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-26 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Haines Borough and Klukwan Southerly winds have brought in warmer temperatures near sea level for Haines and Skagway. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING 2 inches of snow was reported at the US customs station at 40 mile on the Haines highway at 7 am this morning. Temperatures have slowly been warming through the morning and webcams and surface obs show little additional accumulation since then. A mix of rain and snow will likely be observed through the rest of the day with little additional accumulation.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Chelan County, Western Okanogan County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 04:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-26 07:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Chelan County; Western Okanogan County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional slushy snow accumulations up to an inch or two on Stevens Pass. * WHERE...Stevens Pass. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
High Wind Warning issued for Alaska Peninsula by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 04:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-26 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Prepare for the possibility of widespread power outages. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Alaska Peninsula HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 85 mph expected. * WHERE...Alaska Peninsula, including Cold Bay. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An area of low pressure moves south across Southwest Alaska through Wednesday morning. Cold air advection on the western edge of the low will help enhance gusty northwesterly winds across the Alaska Peninsula. Additionally, winds out of the gaps and passes south of the Alaska Peninsula will see increased wind gusts into late Wednesday night.
Special Weather Statement issued for Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-26 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains; Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains Light snow in the mountains of Southwest MT this afternoon Periods of light snow are expected over the mountain ranges of Southwest MT this afternoon and evening. Visibility could fall below one mile at times. The snow will melt on some pavement surfaces this afternoon, but as we get closer to sunset, expect the snow to start to accumulate once again on pavement surfaces. Total snow accumulations will generally range from 1 to 2 inches from this afternoon through this evening. The snowfall is likely to affect areas around Monida and Raynolds Pass, along with areas near West Yellowstone and Big Sky.
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 11:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-26 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .The St. Johns River above Lake Harney at Geneva remains in Major Flood Stage. The river is forecast to continue a slow decline, dropping from Major to Moderate Flood Stage by this weekend. Interests along the river will continue to see major flood impacts, although receding levels should show slow improvement. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1130 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding of homes in low lying areas becomes more significant. Many secondary roads are impassable, limiting access to homes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 10.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Wednesday was 10.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 9.7 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 10.2 Wed 9 am 10.1 10.0 9.9 9.8 9.7
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 11:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-26 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .The Saint Johns River at Astor continues a slow decline, remaining within Moderate Flood Stage. Levels at Astor will continue a very slow recession through this weekend, although northerly winds may temporarily prevent a further decline in levels from Friday into Saturday. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Moderate flooding is forecast to continue this week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1115 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, Many yards and streets along the river, and with canals flooded, water enters the first floor of low lying homes. Flooding to docks and yards at condominiums on Juno Trail and docks at Astor Bridge Marina. Roads flooded in South Moon Fish Camp and starting to move over the sea wall at Blair`s Jungle Den. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 3.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Wednesday was 3.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 3.5 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon St Johns River Astor 2.3 3.7 Wed 10 am 3.7 3.6 3.5 3.5 3.5
Flash Flood Warning issued for Arroyo, Guayama, Patillas by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 09:09:00 Expires: 2022-10-26 10:00:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Arroyo; Guayama; Patillas FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AST THIS MORNING FOR ARROYO, GUAYAMA AND PATILLAS COUNTIES At 809 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated another round of thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Guayama, Arroyo, Patillas, Corazon, Olimpo, Buena Vista, Palmas, Jobos, Yaurel and Lamboglia. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Flash Flood Warning issued for Saint Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 12:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-26 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Saint Croix The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Saint Croix County in Virgin Islands * Until 345 PM AST. * At 1239 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Special Weather Statement issued for Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 09:32:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-27 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range Light to moderate snow is expected this afternoon and tonight over the Snowy and Sierra Madre mountains. At this time, accumulations will range from three to six inches, highest above 9000 feet. Winds gusting to 30 MPH will create occasional blowing snow and reduced visibility. Mountain passes will become snow covered and slick.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Beaverhead County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-26 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northwest Beaverhead County Light snow this morning over Northern Beaverhead County Light snow will affect the northern half of Beaverhead County through this morning. This includes locations around Wisdom, Wise River and other locations along Highway 43 from Divide to Lost Trail Pass. Visibility will be reduced to less than one mile at times, along with snow covered roadways. New snow accumulations this morning will range from 1 to 2 inches. Those traveling in this region this morning should be alert for changing road conditions.
Flood Advisory issued for Aguas Buenas, Cayey by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 09:39:00 Expires: 2022-10-26 12:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Aguas Buenas; Cayey FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM AST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Aguas Buenas, Cayey, Cidra and Comerio. * WHEN...Until 1145 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 839 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Cidra, Comerio by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 10:31:00 Expires: 2022-10-26 13:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cidra; Comerio FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM AST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Aguas Buenas, Cayey, Cidra and Comerio. * WHEN...Until 1145 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 839 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Mainland Dare, Mainland Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-26 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Mainland Dare; Mainland Hyde; Tyrrell; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Washington, Tyrrell, Mainland Dare and Mainland Hyde Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Flood Advisory issued for Maunabo, Yabucoa by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 09:39:00 Expires: 2022-10-26 12:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maunabo; Yabucoa FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM AST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Maunabo and Yabucoa. * WHEN...Until 1130 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 826 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Yabucoa, Maunabo, Emajagua, Martorell, Playita, Rosa Sanchez, El Negro, Palo Seco, Comunas and Candelero Arriba. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
High Surf Advisory issued for Bristol Bay, Kuskokwim Delta by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 03:43:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-26 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents and localized beach erosion. Target Area: Bristol Bay; Kuskokwim Delta HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * LOCATION...Kipnuk to Togiak. * WAVES AND SURF...Water levels are expected to rise 1 to 3 feet above normal highest tide. * TIMING...In effect until 7 AM AKDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...There is the potential for coastal erosion due to the high surf.
Frost Advisory issued for Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 08:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-26 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Lake County FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING
Special Weather Statement issued for Burke, Divide, McKenzie, Mountrail, Williams by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 07:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-26 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burke; Divide; McKenzie; Mountrail; Williams PATCHY DENSE FOG NORTHWESTERN NORTH DAKOTA THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog will reduce the visibility to one quarter mile at times in parts of northwest North Dakota this morning, especially in areas that still have some snow remaining. Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities, and should use extra caution traveling. Use low beam headlights and be extra cautious at intersections and railroad crossings. The fog will dissipate by mid morning.
