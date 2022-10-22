Effective: 2022-10-26 09:32:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-27 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson Hole; Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; Star Valley; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains Another round of snow today and tonight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow. Accumulations of 4 to 6 inches in the mountains; 1 to 2 inches in the valleys. Wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph in open areas. * WHERE...Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, the Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, and the Jackson and Star Valleys. * WHEN...Today and tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect slick roads over mountain passes today and tonight. Visibilities may become low at times.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WY ・ 5 HOURS AGO