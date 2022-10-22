ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Baylor RB Richard Reese Making the Simple Look Easy

By Cameron Stuart
Inside The Bears
Inside The Bears
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sUYvc_0ijAWEUc00

Reese explodes for 186 yards and puts away pesky Kansas.

Every Monday at the Baylor Bears ' team chapel, true freshman running back Richard Reese plays the bass guitar without any emotion. The bass is so crucial to jazz music and it has a simple sound with its low pitch and how it seamlessly blends into the background of a song without the ferocity of an electric guitar. It's simple.

It's simple like playing with a lead late in the fourth quarter and running out the clock to seal a victory. Sounds simple, right?

As Bears coach Dave Aranda once said, "jazz is simple, but simple ain't easy."

None of it is easy, Reese just makes it look that way.

On a day where the Bears honored running back Abram Smith's 2021 homecoming game where he went for 188 yards in a win over BYU. Reese looked the player Smith was a year ago, going for 186 yards on the ground and two touchdowns on 31 carries in Saturday's 35-23 win over the Kansas Jayhawks.

What Reese did the first 53 minutes of the game, though, was almost inconsequential. It's how he finished the game that made his performance stand out.

After jumping out to a 28-3 lead (how ominous) at the half, the Jayhawks scored the next 20 points and Baylor got the ball back with just under seven minutes left and in desperate need of a score to take back the momentum and see out the victory.

Enter Richard Reese .

Reese caught a Blake Shapen pass early in the drive for a 14-yard gain and a first down. Two plays later, the Bears were faced with a crucial 3rd and 2 from the Kansas 45-yard line and called on Reese to give them just three yards to keep the clock moving. He gave them 37 yards instead.

After marching them down to the Kansas 8-yard line, Reese finished the job with the game-sealing touchdown, his second score of the day.

In a game where Baylor desperately needed stability and needed a closer, the true freshman gave it to them. His teammates aren't even surprised anymore.

“I just think he did his own R ichard Reese things,” senior tight end Ben Sims said. “Since he played against Albany we knew he was going to be special and he shows us that in practice every week."

We have only seen Reese's meteoric rise from third-string running back to game closer in a matter of seven weeks and we think it's almost unbelievable. Aranda sees the kid playing bass guitar in Monday chapel, so he can believe it.

“I think there is a humbleness about him and just a matter-of-fact-ness about him,” Aranda said. “When you put those things together, you can see the journey.”

But the killer instinct Reese showed Saturday may just be the beginning of his stardom. His coach sees a bright future.

“If he can continue to have a learner’s mindset and really apply it, the sky is the limit for him,” Aranda said. “We’re way excited he’s on our side.”

So no, simple ain't easy, but Richard Reese could have fooled me.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Baylor Bears? Click Here

Follow Inside the Bears on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnBaylor today! Click here To Listen.

You can follow Cameron Stuart on Twitter @RealCamStuart

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baylorlariat.com

Yes, I do know Baylor is Christian; I’m not

I haven’t complained about taking religious classes at Baylor, but I know it’s incredibly difficult for some people. On Oct. 18, The Baylor Lariat Editorial Board published the following editorial: “Don’t be shocked by your Christian university making you take Christian courses.”. If you didn’t get...
WACO, TX
FMX 94.5

Texas Tech vs Baylor is Officially a Blackout

Texas Tech football is 14-12 while wearing all black since 2009. On Saturday, they'll have the chance to move to 15-12 this weekend against Baylor because the Red Raiders are having themselves a good old-fashioned blackout. The Red Raiders will also be looking to stay undefeated at home after beating...
LUBBOCK, TX
KWTX

‘Very scary’: Cowboys capture Bison that escaped from veterinarian’s property in Belton

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas cowboys on horseback on Tuesday afternoon helped authorities in the city of Belton, corral, tranquilize, and capture a loose bison. “It was pretty tough because he kept beating us into brush,” said cowboy Joe Draper. “We couldn’t get him to come out to where we could actually get a shot and get him roped and get him captured.”
BELTON, TX
24hip-hop.com

Meet the newest upcoming music artist “Pullup10k”

Meet the newest upcoming music artist from Waco, Texas, Pullup10k (@Pullup10k). Although he still resides in Waco, he goes back and forth to Austin Texas, which he refers to as his second home. His rapping career started with making music based on his life and living in the North side of Waco Texas growing up in the struggle.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Woman loses wedding ring at Baylor Homecoming Parade

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman is asking for help after she lost her wedding ring at the Baylor University Homecoming Parade Saturday morning. Tina Wilson, who has been married to her husband for six years, says she lost her wedding ring throwing candy off of the Central Texas Helping Hands float.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Multiple departments responding to Robinson fire

ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire in the Robinson area. The Waco Fire Department said Tuesday morning that it is assisting in extinguishing the fire, which broke out at 1004 Woodcock Drive. Neighbors are telling FOX 44 News that the house...
ROBINSON, TX
KCEN

New recovery center for veterans opens in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the opening of Virtue Recovery Center in Killeen. Virtue Recovery is a nationally accredited, inpatient drug & alcohol rehab center that offers residential treatment for individuals suffering from addiction, dual diagnosis, and underlying trauma. They also have a Veterans program that caters to the Veteran’s specific needs.
KILLEEN, TX
KBTX.com

Former POW camp turned museum in Hearne celebrates over 10-years

Hearne, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday, Oct. 22 Camp Hearne Historic Site & Exhibit backtracked to celebrate its 10-year anniversary that was delayed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The camp was originally built around 1943 and served as a German prisoner-of-war camp during World War II. Today...
HEARNE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Hotels, more restaurants planned near Waco's Cinemark movie theater

NewQuest Properties continues to find missing parts for Cottonwood Creek Market, with new commitments from two hotels and three dining spots at the multiphase development at New Road and Interstate 35. A Dallas-based hotel developer has signed a deal on 6 acres directly behind the 14-screen Cinemark movie theater. It...
WACO, TX
Inside The Bears

Inside The Bears

Waco, TX
862
Followers
529
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheBears brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Baylor athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/baylor

Comments / 0

Community Policy