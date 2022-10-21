Read full article on original website
NHL
MIN@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens were dealt a 3-1 loss to the Wild on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. The Wild scored the lone goal in the first period, which came courtesy of Joel Eriksson Ek at the 5:52 mark of the frame. Ek capitalized on a rebound in prime...
NHL
BLOG: Stalock Making Opportunities in NHL Return
The 35-year-old goaltender credits the help from the penalty kill unit on his recent success. With only three games under his belt this season, Alex Stalock is finding his way back into the NHL after going 2-1-0 with two starts. Stalock missed a majority of the 2019-20 season due to...
NHL
Dahlin named NHL's 1st Star of the Week
Sabres alternate captain became 1st defenseman in NHL history to open season with goals in 5 straight games. With his record-setting start to the 2022-23 season, Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has been named the NHL's First Star of the Week for the week ending October 23, the NHL announced Monday.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Runaway Win
Kraken stake 2-0 lead for third time in three games, keep it safe and then pile on with three more goals. Lots of stars, including Kraken fourth line and penalty killers. In the Kraken's most satisfying home win of the season, Seattle's fourth line clicked. The power play clicked. The penalty-kill unit clicked. Video coaches Tim Ohashi and Brady Morgan clicked to erase what would have been Buffalo's second goal to make the game 4-2.
NHL
Price not planning to retire, unsure when he'll play for Canadiens again
Goalie says 'rehab hasn't been successful' following 2021 knee surgery. Carey Price said he has no plans to retire from the NHL but has no idea when or if he will be able to play for the Montreal Canadiens again. "We'll have to take it step by step," Price said...
NHL
Penguins Recall Drake Caggiula and Sam Poulin from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled forwards Drake Caggiula and Sam Poulin from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Forward Teddy Blueger has been placed on long-term injured reserve retroactive to October 11. Caggiula, 28, began the season in WBS...
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Oilers
BLUES Falling 4-0 in Winnipeg, the St. Louis Blues were shut out for the first time since March 25, 2021. Including postseason games, the Blues played 124 games between shutouts - a franchise record and 18th on the NHL's all-time leaderboard. Despite the loss, Thomas Greiss excelled in goal with...
NHL
POST-GAME: Rallying cries
EDMONTON, AB - Come together and correct course. After the Oilers looked to have lost their footing in the first period after Zach Hyman gave them the lead 4:36 into the frame, it took a team meeting between periods in the dressing room to spark a heroic effort that would require every Oilers player to contribute in their own way.
NHL
Bergeron, Marchand dress as Mario Bros. for Bruins hospital visits
BOSTON -- Two iconic Boston Bruins forwards turned into another legendary duo Monday, with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand morphing into Mario and Luigi. For the past 12 seasons, the Bruins have dressed up in themed costumes around Halloween and headed to local hospitals to cheer up sick kids, a tradition that had to go virtual for the past few years.
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Senators: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Ottawa on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Monday's game between the Dallas Stars and Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre:. Game 6: Dallas Stars (4-0-1, 9 points) vs. Ottawa Senators (3-2-0, 6 points) When:...
NHL
Coyotes score six, ease past Blue Jackets
COLUMBUS -- Shayne Gostisbehere scored twice and had an assist when the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday. Clayton Keller had three assists and Connor Ingram made 31 saves for the Coyotes (2-4-0) for his first win since Oct. 24, 2021, while with the Nashville Predators. He was claimed off waivers from them on Oct. 10.
NHL
Kicking Things Off | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Amanda Stein takes you behind the scenes with more behind-the-scenes stories, fun facts, special facts and more. This week in 10 Takeaways, presented by Ticketmaster, I catch you up on a few behind-the-scene fun moments but also do a little stat digging... like the last time Jack Hughes took a penalty, and how Shakir Mukhamadullin is faring in the KHL.
NHL
Streak Ends at Three As Devils Lose to Caps | GAME STORY
New Jersey conceded four straight goals in the second, a deficit they could not overcome. The Devils made it close in the third period, but four unanswered goals in the second period by the Capitals ultimately made the biggest difference. Nathan Bastian opened the scoring in the first, while Tomas...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Kessel to break ironman record for Golden Knights at Sharks
Panarin, Nichushkin face off with Rangers, Avalanche; Dahlin tries to extend goal streak for Sabres. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 10 games Tuesday. Kessel to become new NHL...
NHL
Huberdeau scores first goal with Flames in win against Penguins
CALGARY -- Jonathan Huberdeau scored his first goal with the Calgary Flames in a 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday. Nazem Kadri had two goals and an assist, and Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves for the Flames (5-1-0), who have won three of four to open a season-long eight-game homestand.
NHL
FLAMESTV PODCAST - KADRI GOES OFF
Brendan Parker and Meaghan Mikkelson break down a 4-1 win on the Original 16 Postgame Show. Brendan Parker and Meaghan Mikkelson break down a 4-1 win over the Penguins, with comments from Milan Lucic, Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri and Head Coach Darryl Sutter on the Original 16 Post-Game Show. KA-BOOM!
NHL
Blackhawks hold off Panthers for fourth straight win
CHICAGO -- Patrick Kane scored his first goal of the season, and the Chicago Blackhawks held on for their fourth straight win, 4-2 against the Florida Panthers at United Center on Tuesday. Taylor Raddysh, Philipp Kurashev and Jonathan Toews also scored, and Alex Stalock made 29 saves for Chicago (4-2-0),...
NHL
Recap: Kings 4, Lightning 2
The Lightning opened their three-game California road trip with a 4-2 loss to the Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored for Tampa Bay, who had their modest two-game winning streak snapped with the loss. Hagel's goal tied the game at one late in the...
NHL
NHL On Tap: McDavid leads Oilers against Crosby, Penguins
Blues try to remain perfect; Pinto looks to stay hot for Senators. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from six games Monday. Penguins, feeling hot. The Pittsburgh Penguins are hoping...
NHL
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Kings 4, Lightning 2
Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's loss to Los Angeles on Tuesday. This was a tale of two games. For the first period and a half, the Lightning held an edge in possession, shots, and scoring chances. But thanks to a strong performance from Jonathan Quick, the Kings only allowed one goal during that timeframe. Then, just past the halfway point of the second period, Blake Lizotte scored to extend the LA lead to 3-1 and Victor Hedman's goal on the next shift was wiped out due to a successful offside challenge. After that, the Kings dictated play for the rest of the night.
