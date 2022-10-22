Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Motorcycle Crash Severely Injures Driver
An 18-year-old Warsaw woman was severely injured Monday night after her motorcycle hit a utility pole. According to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Cecelia R. Baist, 18, Warsaw, was eastbound on CR 450N near North CR 375E at about 8:08 p.m. when her 50cc class B motorcycle left the road and hit a Kosciusko REMC utility pole. Baist was ejected from the motorcycle, a 2023 Honda NCW. The report states she was not wearing a helmet or any other safety gear.
inkfreenews.com
inkfreenews.com
WOWO News
One dead in Monday morning crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, Fort Wayne police were called to the intersection of Paulding Road and Decatur Road for a crash. Police say a car was traveling westbound on Paulding Road at a high rate of speed. A pickup truck headed southbound on Decatur entered the intersection with a green light and was struck by the car. Both of those vehicles then struck an eastbound vehicle.
inkfreenews.com
Three Seats Available On Plain Township Advisory Board
LEESBURG — Four candidates are seeking seats on the three-member Plain Township advisory board in the general election to be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. Gaynor Worden is the lone Democrat on the ballot, joining Greg Anderson, Robert Bishop and Larry Kammerer. Incumbents Bishop and Kammerer have served as advisory board members for 16 and four years, respectively.
inkfreenews.com
Linda Swoverland — PENDING
Linda Swoverland, 78, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2022, in her residence in Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
abc57.com
Man facing arson charge in apartment fire on South Bend's west side
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- An apartment building caught fire around 10:40 p.m. on October 25 in the west side of town. The fire was reported to South Bend Fire Department at 10:41 p.m. Crews cleared the scene around 3:23 a.m. on October 26. There have been no injuries reported. Approximately...
wtvbam.com
Speeding vehicle near Angola leads to arrest of Indy man on five charges
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – An Indianapolis man was arrested by Indiana State Troopers late Saturday night on I-69 near Angola as a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle led to multiple charges related to drug and illegal weapons possession. The stop took place after a Trooper saw a 2019...
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating incident on Edison Road
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend Police officers are investigating an incident in the 3300 block of Edison Road. According to police at the scene, the incident was a domestic issue. An arrest was made.
WNDU
Granger man arrested after robbery of Dollar General Store
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, a man was arrested after robbing a Dollar General Store. According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, 44-year-old Ryan Wilemon, of Granger, was arrested after robbing the Dollar General Store in the 13100 block of State Road 23. A store employee told authorities...
95.3 MNC
Three arrested in Wabash County after stealing excavator
Three people were arrested after police say they stole an excavator from Wabash County. Deputies in Marshall County were told they excavator was at a home in the 20000 block of 14-B Road in Culver. Sure enough, when deputies arrived, they saw a pickup leaving the residence and pulling a...
WNDU
Man arrested, charged with attempted murder of brother in Goshen shooting
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting this past weekend in Goshen. Police say Enrique Flores, 21, of Goshen was arrested Monday night on the preliminary charge of attempted murder in connection to the Saturday morning shooting in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Elkhart Road.
inkfreenews.com
Janette ‘Jan’ Elaine Bell — UPDATED
Janette “Jan” Elaine (Dale) Bell, 75, Winona Lake, died Oct. 24, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. She was born July 14, 1947 in Los Angeles, Calif., to James and Grace Dale. She married her best friend, love and global teammate in the Great Commission of Jesus,...
abc57.com
Over $3,000 worth of property taken from storage locker in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating after over $3,000 worth of property was reportedly taken from a storage locker. At 5:14 p.m. on Thursday, a victim in the 28000 block of County Road 4 discovered a lock that didn't belong to him or a property manager had been put on his storage locker.
WNDU
Big changes coming for 'River Queen' in Elkhart
Lane restrictions in place for westbound traffic on E. Day Road in Mishawaka. There are barricades in place, so please remember to use caution when driving through these areas. Mishawaka’s leaf pick-up program officially underway. Updated: 25 minutes ago. Leaves will be picked up weekly on the day before...
hometownnewsnow.com
Highway Collision with Airborne Sheet of Drywall
(La Porte County, IN) - A La Porte County woman was shaken up from a scary collision with an oncoming, airborne sheet of drywall. 57-year-old Lisa Ludlow was westbound on Route 6 near Union Mills at about 8 a.m. on Friday, according to La Porte County Police. Suddenly, a sheet of drywall flew out of a utility trailer pulled by an eastbound SUV.
inkfreenews.com
Ronnie Dean Cunningham
Ronnie Dean Cunningham, 66, Goshen, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at home in Goshen. He was born June 29, 1956. He is survived by five siblings, Donna (Tim) Zellers, Elkhart, Edith Blevins, Logansport, Nava Montgomery, Bainbridge, Ohio, Stoney (Marilyn) Cunningham, Inwood and Keith Cunningham, Bourbon. Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is in...
inkfreenews.com
Lois K. Perkins
Lois K. Perkins, 68, Warsaw, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at home following a long battle with MS. She was born on Dec. 22, 1953. On June 24, 2005, she married Paul David Perkins. Lois is survived by her beloved husband, Paul Perkins, Warsaw; and a brother, James...
95.3 MNC
WNDU
Elkhart Police Department welcomes 4 new officers
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department just got a little bit larger!. Four new police officers were sworn in on Monday, Oct. 24, and they bring a wide range of experience to the city!. Including Patrolman Max Chaffee, who recently completed an internship with the department. Originally...
