Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nate's Sandwich Shoppe: New-ish to Gallery Row and the Lancaster Food SceneMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Halloween in Lancaster: Scavenger Hunt in a Rural Pennsylvania Dutch VillageMelissa FrostIntercourse, PA
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
A Delicious Weekend in Lancaster County, PAMarilyn JohnsonLancaster, PA
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
Related
Pennsylvania military vehicles crash, leaving 1 soldier dead, 3 injured
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (AP) — A crash involving two military vehicles claimed the life of one soldier and injured three others at a Pennsylvania military training area over the weekend, officials said. The crash happened Saturday at Fort Indiantown Gap, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Harrisburg, where the Pennsylvania National Guard has […]
‘Everybody loved her’: Friends remember Pennsylvania National Guard member killed in accident
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. — Twenty-year-old Mackenzie Shay, a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard, was killed over the weekend in a military training accident at Fort Indiantown Gap. Mackenzie was from New Castle, graduated from Mohawk High School, and was a Junior at Slippery Rock University majoring in...
abc27.com
Pa. interchange to be named for Derry Township police officer
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Derry Township Police Department officer who died in 2019 will have an interchange named after him. An interchange on the border of Hummelstown Borough and Derry Township in Dauphin County will be named for Michael L. Henry Jr., who died of injuries suffered during training in October of 2019, according to Rep. Tom Mehaffie (R-Dauphin).
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police open new station in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police have a new home base in upper Dauphin County. The new Lykens station officially opened Tuesday. Located along State Route 209, it is just a few blocks away from the former station. “It’s near and dear to my heart because...
WYTV.com
Soldier killed identified as New Castle woman
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WKBN) – A soldier killed in a training accident in Pennsylvania has been identified as a woman from New Castle. The Pennsylvania National Guard said that Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay, 20, was killed in an accident involving two military vehicles at Fort Indiantown Gap. Shay...
Pennsylvania National Guard soldier from New Castle killed in training accident
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania National Guard soldier from New Castle was killed in a training accident involving two military vehicles at Fort Indiantown Gap. According to the Pennsylvania National Guard, 20-year-old Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay was killed in the accident on Oct. 22. The Pennsylvania National...
Lancaster County house fire leaves two displaced
LANCASTER, Pa. — A fire in Upper Leacock Township, Lancaster County has left two displaced. Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshalls are currently investigating the scene. Additionally, the Red Cross is providing assistance. First responders were sent to the first block of Blaine Avenue at 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct....
High school student boarding school bus struck by vehicle in York County
NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday morning, a student was hit by a vehicle while attempting to board a school bus, the Newberry Township Police Department said. Emergency responders were called to the 500 block of York Haven Road in Newberry Township shortly after 7 a.m. on Oct. 26, police said. There, police said […]
Crash kills National Guard service member, injures three other military members
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (CBS) – A Pennsylvania National Guard service member is dead and three others are hurt after a crash. The crash which involved two military vehicles happened Saturday at Fort Indiantown Gap, north of Harrisburg.The U.S. Army hasn't said how the accident happened and says further details won't be available until their investigation is over.
local21news.com
Road closed for crash in York Co., police investigating
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Newberry Township Police are investigating a vehicle crash on Cassel Road, and Cly Road. While police are investigating the crash, the road will be closed in both directions for "an extended period of time," police say. There was no report of how many were involved,...
wkok.com
UPDATE: Route 235 OPEN in Snyder and Juniata Counties
SPRING TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – Motorists are advised that Route 235 is back open in both directions between Route 522 in Spring Township, Snyder County and Mountain Road in Juniata County, following a tractor trailer fire.
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash involving tractor-trailer ties up traffic on Route 22
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A crash tied up traffic Tuesday afternoon on Route 22 in Lehigh County. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes, between Tilghman Street and the turnpike. It's not clear if anyone was hurt, but a tractor-trailer and at least one other vehicle were...
Route 11 closed after Perry County crash
Both sides of Route 11/15 are shut down Wednesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash in Perry County. The highway is closed in Marysville, between Valley Street and Route 274 west toward Duncannon, according to 511PA. It’s unclear exactly how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or whether anyone was...
Driver of tanker truck loaded with milk killed in accident on Interstate 80
Milton, Pa. — A Centre County truck driver was killed Sunday on Interstate 80 when his tanker truck loaded with milk hit a guiderail and overturned in Union County. State police at Milton say Thomas K. Loner, 70, of Coburn, was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident occurred shortly after noon on Oct. 23 as Loner attempted to move from the passing lane into the right lane on Interstate...
abc27.com
York County police K-9 nominated for grant
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — York County Regional Police Department K-9 Nova has been nominated for a national grant. Nova was nominated for the 2022 Aftermath K-9 Grant. This is a national annual grant that awards funds to police departments to help maintain and grow their canine units. Grant...
Families sue Lancaster County nursing home after alleged inadequate COVID protection
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Families of 11 former residents of a Lancaster County nursing home are suing, saying residents of the home weren’t adequately protected against COVID-19 in 2020. The families are suing The Gardens at Stevens, according to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline. According to LNP, the lawsuit alleges that the owners of the […]
Police ID Pedestrian Killed In Berks Hit-Run
The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Berks County Sunday night has been identified, authorities announced. James Falasca-Carter Jr., 33, of Boyertown, was walking along Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 when a southbound car struck him, state police said in a press release.
abc27.com
PennDOT announces weekend closure of I-83 at Paxton Street Bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced today that there will be a full closure of Interstate 83 at the Paxton Street Bridge in November. This closure will span the interstate in Swatara Township and Dauphin County. It is planned to take place at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 all the way through to Monday, Nov. 7 until 6:00 a.m.
wkok.com
Tractor Trailer Crash in Union County Fatal for Driver
WHITE DEER – A road death in Union County Sunday happened on Interstate 80; the crash claimed the life of a Centre County man. State police report 70-year-old Thomas Loner of Coburn, Centre County, died in the crash in White Deer Township, Union County. Troopers say he went off...
abc27.com
Sewer interceptor rehabilitation to begin in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Region Water is beginning phase two of a major rehabilitation that will be taking place at the Front Street Sewer Interceptor in Riverfront Park. According to a release from Capital Region Water, this project will cost $17 million and will restore roughly 2.7 miles...
Comments / 3