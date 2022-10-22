ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gap, PA

WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania military vehicles crash, leaving 1 soldier dead, 3 injured

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (AP) — A crash involving two military vehicles claimed the life of one soldier and injured three others at a Pennsylvania military training area over the weekend, officials said. The crash happened Saturday at Fort Indiantown Gap, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Harrisburg, where the Pennsylvania National Guard has […]
GAP, PA
abc27.com

Pa. interchange to be named for Derry Township police officer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Derry Township Police Department officer who died in 2019 will have an interchange named after him. An interchange on the border of Hummelstown Borough and Derry Township in Dauphin County will be named for Michael L. Henry Jr., who died of injuries suffered during training in October of 2019, according to Rep. Tom Mehaffie (R-Dauphin).
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police open new station in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police have a new home base in upper Dauphin County. The new Lykens station officially opened Tuesday. Located along State Route 209, it is just a few blocks away from the former station. “It’s near and dear to my heart because...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Soldier killed identified as New Castle woman

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WKBN) – A soldier killed in a training accident in Pennsylvania has been identified as a woman from New Castle. The Pennsylvania National Guard said that Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay, 20, was killed in an accident involving two military vehicles at Fort Indiantown Gap. Shay...
NEW CASTLE, PA
FOX 43

Lancaster County house fire leaves two displaced

LANCASTER, Pa. — A fire in Upper Leacock Township, Lancaster County has left two displaced. Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshalls are currently investigating the scene. Additionally, the Red Cross is providing assistance. First responders were sent to the first block of Blaine Avenue at 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct....
LANCASTER, PA
CBS Philly

Crash kills National Guard service member, injures three other military members

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (CBS) – A Pennsylvania National Guard service member is dead and three others are hurt after a crash. The crash which involved two military vehicles happened Saturday at Fort Indiantown Gap, north of Harrisburg.The U.S. Army hasn't said how the accident happened and says further details won't be available until their investigation is over.
GAP, PA
local21news.com

Road closed for crash in York Co., police investigating

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Newberry Township Police are investigating a vehicle crash on Cassel Road, and Cly Road. While police are investigating the crash, the road will be closed in both directions for "an extended period of time," police say. There was no report of how many were involved,...
WFMZ-TV Online

Crash involving tractor-trailer ties up traffic on Route 22

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A crash tied up traffic Tuesday afternoon on Route 22 in Lehigh County. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes, between Tilghman Street and the turnpike. It's not clear if anyone was hurt, but a tractor-trailer and at least one other vehicle were...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Route 11 closed after Perry County crash

Both sides of Route 11/15 are shut down Wednesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash in Perry County. The highway is closed in Marysville, between Valley Street and Route 274 west toward Duncannon, according to 511PA. It’s unclear exactly how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or whether anyone was...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Driver of tanker truck loaded with milk killed in accident on Interstate 80

Milton, Pa. — A Centre County truck driver was killed Sunday on Interstate 80 when his tanker truck loaded with milk hit a guiderail and overturned in Union County. State police at Milton say Thomas K. Loner, 70, of Coburn, was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident occurred shortly after noon on Oct. 23 as Loner attempted to move from the passing lane into the right lane on Interstate...
UNION COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County police K-9 nominated for grant

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — York County Regional Police Department K-9 Nova has been nominated for a national grant. Nova was nominated for the 2022 Aftermath K-9 Grant. This is a national annual grant that awards funds to police departments to help maintain and grow their canine units. Grant...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Families sue Lancaster County nursing home after alleged inadequate COVID protection

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Families of 11 former residents of a Lancaster County nursing home are suing, saying residents of the home weren’t adequately protected against COVID-19 in 2020. The families are suing The Gardens at Stevens, according to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline. According to LNP, the lawsuit alleges that the owners of the […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Police ID Pedestrian Killed In Berks Hit-Run

The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Berks County Sunday night has been identified, authorities announced. James Falasca-Carter Jr., 33, of Boyertown, was walking along Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 when a southbound car struck him, state police said in a press release.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

PennDOT announces weekend closure of I-83 at Paxton Street Bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced today that there will be a full closure of Interstate 83 at the Paxton Street Bridge in November. This closure will span the interstate in Swatara Township and Dauphin County. It is planned to take place at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 all the way through to Monday, Nov. 7 until 6:00 a.m.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Tractor Trailer Crash in Union County Fatal for Driver

WHITE DEER – A road death in Union County Sunday happened on Interstate 80; the crash claimed the life of a Centre County man. State police report 70-year-old Thomas Loner of Coburn, Centre County, died in the crash in White Deer Township, Union County. Troopers say he went off...
UNION COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Sewer interceptor rehabilitation to begin in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Region Water is beginning phase two of a major rehabilitation that will be taking place at the Front Street Sewer Interceptor in Riverfront Park. According to a release from Capital Region Water, this project will cost $17 million and will restore roughly 2.7 miles...
HARRISBURG, PA

